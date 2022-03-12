Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 733: Driver gets six-month ban for failing to give way to cyclist at roundabout

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Hampshire.....
by Dan Alexander
Sat, Mar 12, 2022 15:21
We've been doing Near Miss of the Day long enough to know that unfortunately it's rare for a road user to get a serious punishment for their dangerous behaviour. We've seen more ignored reports, 'no action taken' or warning letters than we care to remember...

So it sometimes comes as a shock when a submission actually includes feedback from the relevant police force that the individual involved has been banned for their driving.

Tom sent us a couple of clips, both of which led to successful prosecutions. First up, the driver who overtook into oncoming traffic got three penalty points.

However, the more eye-catching of the two is the second, featuring a driver who failed to give way to the rider at a roundabout, landing themselves a six-month ban.

"Most of the above incidents were in and around Botley, I've now stopped cycling there as I no longer feel safe," Tom told us.

"Most of the incidents I report get no response. I have 10 more here, all of which I feel meet the standard for driving without due care and attention, which I have had zero feedback on. So I don't know what action (if any) Hampshire police have taken."

Here's the complete list for your bumper Saturday Near Miss(es) of the day...

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments