Near Miss of the Day 733: Driver gets six-month ban for failing to give way to cyclist at roundabout

We've been doing Near Miss of the Day long enough to know that unfortunately it's rare for a road user to get a serious punishment for their dangerous behaviour. We've seen more ignored reports, 'no action taken' or warning letters than we care to remember...

So it sometimes comes as a shock when a submission actually includes feedback from the relevant police force that the individual involved has been banned for their driving.

Tom sent us a couple of clips, both of which led to successful prosecutions. First up, the driver who overtook into oncoming traffic got three penalty points.

However, the more eye-catching of the two is the second, featuring a driver who failed to give way to the rider at a roundabout, landing themselves a six-month ban.

"Most of the above incidents were in and around Botley, I've now stopped cycling there as I no longer feel safe," Tom told us.

"Most of the incidents I report get no response. I have 10 more here, all of which I feel meet the standard for driving without due care and attention, which I have had zero feedback on. So I don't know what action (if any) Hampshire police have taken."

Here's the complete list for your bumper Saturday Near Miss(es) of the day...

