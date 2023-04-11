Win! FIVE sets of Michelin Power Cup TLR pro road tyres + sealant worth £139.98 each must be won!

Tyres looking a bit threadbare after a hard winter of pounding your current ones, or just need a decent upgrade? Our latest comp will certainly appeal to you then, as we're giving you five chances to win a pair of elite-level Michelin Power Cup TLR 28mm road tyres, simply by filling out the entry form* at the bottom of this page!

That's right, if you have a UK address then your bike could be rolling faster and smoother with a pair of Power Cup tubeless-ready tyres this summer, and Michelin's UK distributor Silverfish is also throwing in some sealant as well. It means the total prize pot is worth £699.90, and each winner's prize is worth £139.98.

So, why does World Tour team Cofidis and countless other cyclists rely on the Power Cup for super fast, all-round performance on the road? The proof has to be in the pudding (or the tyre, in this instance) as they say, and Michelin did their homework by sending the tyres off for rigorous independent testing with tyre and engineering experts Wheel Energy.

The results? The Power Cup came out fastest with the lowest rolling resistance against the Continental GP 5000, Schwalbe Pro ONE and Vittoria Graphene 2.0 Corsa, and was also shown to have excellent grip and puncture resistance.

So, if you want some of the fastest road tyres around with none of the puncture risks or grip issues, the Power Cup TLR will serve you extremely well indeed! road.cc has reviewed the tube-type version of the Power Cup, with our reviewer praising the "great grip and feedback in all conditions", plus the impressive puncture protection. Here's your headline info on the Power Cup TLR:

Rolling resistance Michelin Tubeless Ready technology. Speed and efficiency inspired by Moto GP technology.

Durability Light and reliable thanks to the Michelin Tubeless Shield technology and the 4x120 TPI casing.

Grip Efficient handling and stability in both wet and dry conditions thanks to the Michelin Gum-X compound.

Specifications

Type: Clincher

Weight: 260g (25c)

Widths: 25c / 28c / 30c (28c tyres will be give to prize winners)

Casing: 4x120 TPI

Colours: Black / Classic sidewall (25c and 28c)

All you have to do to put your name in the hat is fill out the entry form below. Best of luck folks!

* This competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom only. Entrants who submit a delivery address from a territory outside of the UK will not be eligible to win.

