news
Live blog

"Totally unacceptable": Cyclists react to concerning close pass prosecution figures; How much should hiring a bicycle cost?; Pedalling squares (literally); Cycling drops heart and cancer risks, study shows; Disc brake orchestra + more on the live blog

A lovely sunny Thursday to sit inside and read cycling news, Dan Alexander has been trusted with the live blog keyboard for the penultimate one of the week
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 09:14
39
"Totally unacceptable": Cyclists react to concerning close pass prosecution figures; How much should hiring a bicycle cost?; Pedalling squares (literally); Cycling drops heart and cancer risks, study shows; Disc brake orchestra + more on the live blogPickup driver chases cyclist after close pass (Jay McSerk, Twitter)
07:59
"The whole third-party reporting system needs to be properly sorted out. Properly": Cyclists react to concerning close pass prosecution figures

You might have read our story by now...

Passing distance (West Midlands Police).jpg

> 286 close pass submissions to West Midlands Police resulted in one prosecution, FOI request reveals

Yep, it's the news that according to data released by the force which pioneered 'close pass' policing, 213 reports of careless or dangerous driving around cyclists last year resulted in no further action being taken. Just one resulted in prosecution...

Those numbers come despite West Midlands Police receiving 5,551 submissions of video evidence relating to potential driving offences, over 2,000 more than the number submitted in 2020, and almost 1,800 more than 2021.

While it might be a stretch to say the news has taken anyone by surprise, it has not gone down well...

Dr Robert Davis, the chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum suggested the "whole third-party reporting system needs to be properly sorted out. Properly."

CyclingBirmingham said the figures were "unbelievable". "What a waste of our time and a disregard to our safety," they said. "Hundreds of people, put in danger, hundreds of people doing their part to try and bring justice to make cycling safer and hundreds of people disregarded."

Local riders who have been submitting footage to the force expressed disappointment, one saying they had submitted around two per ride and ten per week, "I've been wasting my time trying to make the roads safer for all of us," they concluded. "West Midlands Police really doesn't care about road safety."

"This is not surprising at all. I stopped reporting to them after they ignored several very clear videos and told me a death threat I received was my own fault," another local rider added.

We'll hopefully hear back from WMP today and bring you their response... 

13:19
"A mis-named levy on bellendery": James May succinctly summarises road tax

Ah, road tax, where have you been? It seems an age since we've heard your familiar two-syllabled silliness...

It's all thanks to Mr May who was wondering about the workings of Twitter (making it "difficult to keep up to speed on racist pub decor and rants about 'road tax'")...

And that is how it shall be reffered to from this day onwards... 

11:51
11:35
Disc brake orchestra
11:27
Look away now if you don't like heights... Riding a BMX at 2,000ft under a hot air balloon

10:32
Cycling drops heart and cancer risks, study shows
Cube Supreme Sport Hybrid Pro 625 e-bike

Cyclingelectric has reported a study from Hannover Medical School in which it was found that riding an electric bike can lower the risk of a heart attack by 40 per cent. The director of the research, Uwe Tegtbur, expressed surprise at the extent of the health benefits, which showed that riding between 12 and 15 kilometres by electric bike every day would have a contributory effect of reducing cholesterol levels and lower the risk of cancer by 30 per cent.

The chance of metabolic issues such as obesity, heightened blood pressure and developing sugar or fat metabolism disorders were also shown to be cut in half. The study used 1,879 participants, reportedly among the largest to be studied. And it's not just those riding electric bikes too, with 629 participants riders of non-electric bikes joining 1,250 riders of e-bikes.

Typically the electric bike riders were older, with a higher body mass index and many said they had joint wear, high blood pressure or diabetes. Data was then collected via an activity tracker over a month. In conclusion, the study suggested while a lower proportion of those who rode e-bikes tended to reach the World Health Organisation's 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity target, "e-bikes might facilitate active transportation, particularly in older individuals or those with pre-existing conditions", leading to the aforementioned health benefits.

10:31
Pedalling squares (literally)
09:03
How much should hiring a bicycle cost?

A pretty broad question... a city hire scheme bruiser vs a 10 grand race bike for a week in Mallorca, there's obviously going to be a fair bit of difference, but Decathlon's announcement of a £40 price to hire a bike for a day got us thinking.

Not least because, as many of you pointed out, you can hire a car for a similar amount. It seems £40 per day is just not realistic for just about anyone, after all, if you've got a budget that'll stretch to £40 for a day, something tells me you're possibly not going to rush to Decathlon for a rental. 

Adding to the conversation, we received an email from road.cc reader Cedric who sent us a photo of his Hero Jet, a bike he reports in India can be bought forever for £45, making Decathlon's £40 per day look... well, "expensive"...

Hero Jet (reader email)

"Then you own it; you can keep it for the rest of your life," he added. And while you might struggle to find a new bike for such an affordable price in the UK, the point still stands... how many days of Decathlon hire can buy you a decent bike that'll last you as long as you want it to? 

So, I guess the question I'm rambling towards is: how much should Decathlon's hire bikes cost per day? We heard from readers who'd hired city bikes in the Netherlands and Italy for less than €10 a day and another closer to home who pointed out the affordability of Brompton's scheme. £10? £20? Name your price, readers of the live blog...

08:52
Dan Alexander

