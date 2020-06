Backlash on Evans Cycles social feeds over order delays; Dame Sarah Storey "shocked" at South Yorks Police response to dangerous driving report; Wiggle respond to cyber attack victims; Hinault steps in to help ailing Mavic + more on the live blog

ℹ️ | Please see an update from us below. ✍️ | For all order enquiries, please contact us via email or Facebook Messenger: 💻 Email: socialmedia [at] evanscycles.com

📱 Facebook Messenger: https://t.co/dVNo7NkLnf ➡️ We can't answer order queries via Twitter at this stage. pic.twitter.com/6BQBvhNM5m — Evans Cycles (@EvansCycles) June 1, 2020

Since posting a statement on the 1st June, Evans Cycles now have over 1,000 comments on their Facebook page and hundreds on their Twitter account, mostly from customers complaining about delays to orders and being unable to contact Evans staff.

Evans say they can't respond to order queries on Twitter and have advised customers to contact them via email or Facebook messenger; but a number of customers claimed they have been waiting weeks for a response. Like many other bike retailers, Evans have seen sales increase hugely during the lockdown cycling boom citing "unprecedented demand", and say they are "doing everything we can" to get orders fulfilled in good time.

It's not the first time Evans have been in hot water since the lockdown began, with the Sports Direct-owned retailer accused of taking advantage of an increased demand for turbo trainers back in March by inflating prices. They're also not the only cycling retail business who are frustrating customers due to order delays, with Winstanleys Bikes receiving a flurry of negative reviews on TrustPilot due to missing orders, and delays; some also claimed their bikes were poorly set up and/or damaged when they did receive them.