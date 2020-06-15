Back to news
Wiggle investigating suspected cyber attack on customers' accounts

Some customers have highlighted money being taken for goods they never ordered to be delivered to addresses they don't know...
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Jun 15, 2020 17:30
Wiggle has promised to get back to customers directly regarding an alleged cyber attack on its website.

The online multisport retail giant appears to have fallen victim to a cyber security breach, with a number of its customers reporting that they have received order confirmations for items they didn't purchase, and the delivery addresses were to locations they didn't recognise.

After alerts were first raised on 12 June and there were reportedly no responses from Wiggle on the matter, one customer got in touch with road.cc directly today to claim that a £30 order was made on his account.

In the tweet below, another claimed that an order for a £237.50 Castelli skinsuit was made without his knowledge.

The tweet below is the first we have seen where Wiggle confirmed it is taking action, saying its account security team is investigating and customers affected will be contacted directly.

A number of people who say they have been targeted had complained on Wiggle's social media pages, but in most cases the retailer appears to have just issued brief responses with no further acknowledgement regarding the issue; road.cc has asked Wiggle for a statement.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

