Near Miss of the Day 423: HGV driver overtakes cyclist ... into path of another lorry

One type of close pass we often see in submissions to our Near Miss of the Day feature is when a driver overtakes a cyclist and has to pull in immediately because there is another vehicle approaching. Today's video takes that to another level, with the driver of an HGV having to pull back in because another lorry is coming towards them.

The footage was shot last Wednesday by road.cc reader Chris, and you can see him wobble due to the downdraft from the lorry as it passes him around a minute into the video - never a pleasant feeling.

He said: "Not only did the HGV overtake me on solid double white lines he also chose to close pass me so that he could avoid hitting another HGV head on.

" am sure the oncoming HGV driver must have been a little worried."

"I reported this to Sussex Police and all they have done is send ‘an advisory letter’ to the driver."

Solid white lines are covered by Highway Code Rule 129, which says:

Double white lines where the line nearest you is solid. This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.

Rule 163, meanwhile, provides more general rules on overtaking:

Overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so. You should not get too close to the vehicle you intend to overtake use your mirrors, signal when it is safe to do so, take a quick sideways glance if necessary into the blind spot area and then start to move out not assume that you can simply follow a vehicle ahead which is overtaking; there may only be enough room for one vehicle move quickly past the vehicle you are overtaking, once you have started to overtake. Allow plenty of room. Move back to the left as soon as you can but do not cut in take extra care at night and in poor visibility when it is harder to judge speed and distance give way to oncoming vehicles before passing parked vehicles or other obstructions on your side of the road only overtake on the left if the vehicle in front is signalling to turn right, and there is room to do so stay in your lane if traffic is moving slowly in queues. If the queue on your right is moving more slowly than you are, you may pass on the left give motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car.

