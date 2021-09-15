Support road.cc

Calls for proper bike lane after cyclist hit by turning driver; How not to park; What Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's dress really said + more on the live blog

It's the middle of the week and Dan Alexander is here for your Wednesday dose of live blog action...
Wed, Sep 15, 2021 09:06
09:45
How not to park No. 4378

Some solutions...

Rory Meakin went for: "A rotary cutter to trim overhanging debris like this or a tow truck driving round looking for such things?"

Sonsu added: "Stiff fines the only solution. But as the police doesn’t do anything there won’t be any improvement any time soon." To which the aptly named 'You Park Like a C*nt' account replied: "Fines need to reflect the wrongdoer’s financial circumstances. Otherwise it’s just a punishment for the poor." 

08:38
What Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's dress really said...

'Tax the rich' on a dress? Maybe Jeremy Clarkson will rock up on Amazon wearing a 'tax the cyclists' coat? 

07:47
Calls for proper bike lane after cyclist hit by turning driver

Saif was knocked down while riding past stationary traffic sat next to the empty bus lane. The video sparked a debate about who was at fault, with some saying the Range Rover driver's positioning made the situation worse, while others lay the blame solely with the Peugeot driver.

Either way, it's a scenario cyclists who ride regularly in urban areas have probably experienced at some point or other. What would have helped, as Saif points out, is some proper infrastructure on the Ecclesall Road.

Of course, getting infra's just one part of the puzzle...especially if it's done like the Cork cycle lane we featured on the blog recently. A local rider took their first spin down the new cycle lane...only to narrowly avoid being hit by two drivers. I think the emphasis here is on building proper infra...(and changing drivers' attitudes to cyclists).

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

