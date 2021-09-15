Calls for proper bike lane after cyclist hit by turning driver; How not to park; What Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's dress really said + more on the live blog

Partly my fault (positioning and overtaking), partly fault of driver turning across the lanes, partly fault of the immense size of the black SUV, but mainly lack of infrastructure on Eccy Rd @CycleSheffield @sccactivetravel @CyclewalkSCR 1/2 pic.twitter.com/goIAY71vjY — Saif (@nomapod) September 13, 2021

Saif was knocked down while riding past stationary traffic sat next to the empty bus lane. The video sparked a debate about who was at fault, with some saying the Range Rover driver's positioning made the situation worse, while others lay the blame solely with the Peugeot driver.

Either way, it's a scenario cyclists who ride regularly in urban areas have probably experienced at some point or other. What would have helped, as Saif points out, is some proper infrastructure on the Ecclesall Road.

I lived just off there back in 1990 at Uni. I miss it so but riding my GT MTB around then was bad enough on Eccy Rd and yet still no decent infrastructure 31 years later in high student popn density and main commuting arterial rd. Shame on @SheffCouncil — Lol Grant #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate (@lolgrant7) September 13, 2021

Looks like a buslane, driver crossing 2 lanes of traffic didn't check both lanes were clear & caused a crash (nearly hit other cyclist too?) Better infra would help but unless you're gonna block side roads, drivers still need to look where they're going. Hope you heal quick! — cyclinggrump (@cyclinggrump) September 14, 2021

It is an awful rd. And heavily used by all rd users. Space is there for it to be better. — Saif (@nomapod) September 14, 2021

Of course, getting infra's just one part of the puzzle...especially if it's done like the Cork cycle lane we featured on the blog recently. A local rider took their first spin down the new cycle lane...only to narrowly avoid being hit by two drivers. I think the emphasis here is on building proper infra...(and changing drivers' attitudes to cyclists).