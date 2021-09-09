Support road.cc

Live blog

HGV driver suspended after threatening to knock down "spandex-wearing f******"; Patrick Lefevere accuses Sam Bennett of "playing with my balls in public" by riding European Champs; LCC protest reaction; CyclingMikey's bonnet ride + more on the live blog

It's Thursday, unfortunately summer looks like it's done...anyway, Dan Alexander is here for your live blog fix...
Thu, Sep 09, 2021 09:08
HGV driver suspended after threatening to knock down
12:36
White & Co. reportedly suspends driver over comments

Here's the latest update on the main story of the morning...White & Co. has reportedly suspended the driver involved and told Wandsworth Labour's Jo Rigby they couldn't responsibly have the man driving an HGV.

12:29
Swiss Side’s new pressure measurement rake allows you to SEE drag
Swiss Side new pressure measurement

Swiss Side has unveiled a new pressure measurement rake that allows you to see aerodynamic drag, where it is coming from, and at what intensity.

“The Swiss Side pressure measurement rake measures the energy lost in the airflow behind an object,” says Swiss Side. “This is the aerodynamic drag. It does this using an array of 128 Kiel probes which are illuminated by 288 individually controlled LEDs, which change colour depending on the measured air pressure.”

A Kiel probe is a device that measures the pressure of a flow. Swiss Side says that its new equipment captures “a complete live colour picture of the aerodynamic drag and its intensity across the area measured”. 

No device of this kind existed before, so the Swiss Side engineering team developed everything in house to its exact requirements. 

“This included the design and assembly of every component from the physical rake hardware itself, the pressure measurement system electronics and data logger, all the way through to the software systems, “ says Swiss Side.  

The extensive array of sensors used by the rake system are connected wirelessly over a local internet network. 

Swiss Side says that its activities now extend well beyond cycling to include a wide range of industries from sports to automotive. 

“The pressure measurement rake provides a hugely valuable development tool for any application,” says Swiss Side. “It also provides extremely useful data for correlation back to the CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulation models, which further improves and refines the development process.”

10:59
CyclingMikey takes a "stop a Douchebag" bonnet ride
10:28
Patrick Lefevere accuses Sam Bennett of "playing with my balls in public" by returning to competition at European Championships
Specialized S-Works Ares 6 Sam Bennett

Another day, another amusing balls story...today it's Sam Bennett playing the wasp, while Patrick Lefevere is the unamused Sir Chris Hoy. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss has accused Sam Bennett of "playing with his balls in public" as the Irishman prepares to represent his country at the European Championships this week.

Lefevere, who earlier this year distastefully compared his sprinter to a domestic abuse victim, wrote in his Het Nieuwsblad column that Bennett has not communicated with the team about the knee injury that forced him to miss the Tour de France. At the time, the team boss said the 30-year-old's problem was a "fear of failure", not a physical issue.

Lefevere has begun the process of cutting Bennett's salary in half from this month onwards, something the UCI allows if a rider has been inactive for three months. The Belgian believes Bennett is riding this weekend to prepare for a possible legal dispute, to prove he was fit and ready to race.

"What he's doing now is playing with my balls in public," Lefevere said. "Anyone who knows me knows that I never do that [cut riders' pay]. I continued to pay Fabio Jakobsen and dozens of other riders in full, despite long injuries. But here the rider acts in bad faith. He no longer uploads training files. He doesn't want to be operated on. And he is crying on the phone with our doctor Philip Jansen.

"I hear from his manager Andrew McQuaid that he will definitely finish the European Championship. I'm not so sure about that yet. We have already suggested that we do an exercise test at our Bakala Academy, but he does not go into that. For me it's simple; first prove that you're fit, before you take the place of a teammate."

Lefevere also sarcastically questioned why Bennett was suddenly so keen to race a hilly course with more than 4,000 metres of climbing, having not raced since May.

10:00
White & Co. addresses "absolutely unacceptable" comments from one of its drivers threatening to knock down "spandex-wearing fuckers"

Here it is... I'm guessing it has been a busy morning over at White & Co. headquarters. Joel Lewis, who first shared the picture of the comment, got back to the removal firm, thanking them for the response.

He also suggested it could be a good opportunity to re-evaluate the training drivers are given regarding safe conduct on the road around vulnerable road users. An idea that seems particularly topical in the context of the upcoming changes to the Highway Code to be published this autumn. Under the new hierarchy of road users, those with potential to cause the most danger to others will be deemed to have greater responsibility to those who are more vulnerable.

09:05
Huge turnout at LCC ride protesting inaction on dangerous junctions

These were the scenes in the capital last night for the London Cycling Campaign's big protest ride demanding action on dangerous junctions. In August, yet another cyclist was killed at London's Holborn gyratory, the seventh since 2008.

Riders were joined by Caroline Russell, the London Assembly member, and heard speeches, including from Liberal Democrat London Assembly member and Chair of the Transport Committee, Caroline Pidgeon. Flowers were laid and victims' names read in Holborn, where Marta Krawiec was killed last month.

 The LCC's petition demanding action on lethal junctions has more than 7,000 signatures and can be accessed here...

07:52
HGV driver under fire after threatening to knock down "spandex-wearing f******"

A HGV driver, whose Facebook profile says he works for White & Company, is today under fire after a message threatening to knock down "Lycra-clad, spandex-wearing fuckers" emerged online. Here it is in full...

"Spandex-wearing fuckers" HGV driver

  Joel Lewis raised the alarm and asked White & Company on Twitter if the views were company policy? We'll see if they reply...Lewis later clarified that, "I personally would not expect someone to lose a job over one (albeit vile) social media shitpost. I would expect the company to make clear to all drivers to drive impeccably around cyclists."

It wasn't long before another user shared a negative review of the company on Trustpilot. Another said he was "unfortunately" using the company for his upcoming move to the Netherlands, and "if I had known this before hand, I would not have used them. Shame as they still have my stuff in storage, service has been good so far…However I shall now send a complaint to my contact."

Matt Burnham shared the company contact details and speculated it may be receiving a few calls asking what action had been taken. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

