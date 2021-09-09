HGV driver suspended after threatening to knock down "spandex-wearing f******"; Patrick Lefevere accuses Sam Bennett of "playing with my balls in public" by riding European Champs; LCC protest reaction; CyclingMikey's bonnet ride + more on the live blog

Swiss Side has unveiled a new pressure measurement rake that allows you to see aerodynamic drag, where it is coming from, and at what intensity.

“The Swiss Side pressure measurement rake measures the energy lost in the airflow behind an object,” says Swiss Side. “This is the aerodynamic drag. It does this using an array of 128 Kiel probes which are illuminated by 288 individually controlled LEDs, which change colour depending on the measured air pressure.”

A Kiel probe is a device that measures the pressure of a flow. Swiss Side says that its new equipment captures “a complete live colour picture of the aerodynamic drag and its intensity across the area measured”.

No device of this kind existed before, so the Swiss Side engineering team developed everything in house to its exact requirements.

“This included the design and assembly of every component from the physical rake hardware itself, the pressure measurement system electronics and data logger, all the way through to the software systems, “ says Swiss Side.

The extensive array of sensors used by the rake system are connected wirelessly over a local internet network.

Swiss Side says that its activities now extend well beyond cycling to include a wide range of industries from sports to automotive.

“The pressure measurement rake provides a hugely valuable development tool for any application,” says Swiss Side. “It also provides extremely useful data for correlation back to the CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulation models, which further improves and refines the development process.”