Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“If he’s a cyclist, he gets two years and is written off from everything”: Former pro cyclist blasts tennis number one Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban as “scandalous” and asks “how can you negotiate a suspension?” + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Adwitiya’s back on the still cold (and wet) live blog seat with the latest cycling news and views — bear with him as he figures how to do it all over again…
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 10:04
22
“If he’s a cyclist, he gets two years and is written off from everything”: Former pro cyclist blasts tennis number one Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban as “scandalous” and asks “how can you negotiate a suspension?” + more on the live blogJérôme Pineau at the 2012 Tour de France (Wikimedia Commons; inset: Jannik Sinner, by Hameltion, CC BY-SA 4.0)
12:48
Win or no win, new Pogi tech is worth reading about...
11:48
Josh Tarling, men’s time trial, 2024 world road championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)
Josh Tarling ends Ineos Grenadiers’ WorldTour winless run by winning time trial stage of the UAE Tour, beating Tadej Pogačar by 18 seconds

On a day most cycling fans expected to be marked by the world champion’s show of strength and intent, the 12km time trial has produced a somewhat surprising, if not an utterly unlikely winner, with British time trial champion Josh Tarling storming the flat circuit on Al Hudayriyat Island in 12:55 — an average speed of 56.7km/hr, almost a kilometre a minute!

Tarling’s success comes thanks to an honestly ridiculous 68-tooth chainring on his Pinarello Bolide F, also fitted with a 11-30 cassette. His average power for the first six minutes was an astonishing 510w.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Velon CC (@veloncc)

And with that win, the 21-year-old has finally brought an end to the winless run for Ineos Grenadiers, with the out of sorts British team spending the longest time without a win at the top level among the 18 WorldTour teams — their last win came all the way back in June last year, at the Dauphiné, courtesy of Carlos Rodríguez.

Speaking after crossing the finish line, Tarling said: “It was really windy. The first part was a headwind, and then there was a long crosswind section. The first part was the hardest. Then we got a bit of respite with the corners before the end. It was kind of two halves.

“From the end of last year, I had a bit of bad luck, and I kept coming second in the TTs with Remco. I needed this. I’m super happy.”

He added: “I think tomorrow’s going to be a big day. Hopefully I get a bit of confidence back now. I’m excited for the rest [of the season].”

The win puts Tarling in the overall lead of the race, with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team’s Stefan Bissegger 13 seconds behind, while Pogačar finished third, 18 seconds down on the TT prodigy.

09:39
“If he’s a cyclist, he gets two years and is written off from everything”: Former pro cyclist blasts tennis number one Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban as “scandalous” and asks “how can you negotiate a suspension?”

If you haven’t heard by now, the current men’s top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has been handed a three-month suspension by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after testing positive twice for the banned substance clostebol in March last year. The 23-year-old Italian’s explanation was that it was inadvertently caused by contamination from his physio, and that he was ready to “bear the responsibility for his entourage’s negligence”.

While the case sent the entire tennis world into a messy upheaval (I can see all of you looking for the “first time?” gif to post in the comments), the nature and timing of the ban for Sinner, who made it back-to-back Grand Slams with victory at the 2025 Australian Open, has been called into question by many.

Now, in case you’re not interested in paying TNT Sports £30.99/month because you don’t want anything to do with tennis (or other non-velo sports), allow your live blog host to explain the ban in cycling terms: Imagine Tadej Pogačar tests positive for a banned substance in 2024 but the news is kept under wraps and he’s deemed eligible to participate — and win — in all races throughout the year.

After he has raced his share and won the laurels, the news is made public, but still, no news of a ban. Pogačar comes back in the next season, goes on to win the Milan-San Remo, and then graciously accepts a ban… until the Tour de France (assuming he doesn’t want to race the Giro anyway).

That’s pretty much how the situation in the tennis world has played out with Sinner, who after winning the Australian Open, can sit out three months with no Slams scheduled in that period — and can even play the Italian Open in Rome as a clay court warm-up before the Roland-Garros in May.

> Miguel Ángel López handed four-year doping ban for “use and possession” of human growth hormone during 2022 Giro d’Italia

While the whole situation has been made light of by many cycling fans, former Quick-Step pro rider Jérôme Pineau came on the Les Grandes Gueules du Sport podcast and blasted WADA for its “scandalous” approach.

“There are three subjects. First, the position of the athlete in relation to his sport. That is to say, that he is number one and it is his sport itself that must not be attacked. If it is a cyclist, as [world] number one as he is, he gets two years,” Pineau said.

“Alberto Contador was suspended for nano milligrams of clenbuterol. Why? Because at the time, blood transfusions were suspected in cycling. And in tennis it is not possible? Can’t we make blood bags in tennis to recover after each tournament? Stop making fun of people.

“How can you negotiate a suspension when you’re world number one? You can’t, you’re either doping or not,” he added. “If there's suspicion, there are experts for that. There’s a method that lets you know what really happened thanks to hair analysis.”

He concluded, saying: “I can tell you that if it's a cyclist, he gets two years, he’s considered a fool and he’s written off from everywhere. Here, they just made an arrangement with Sinner. What happened is scandalous. There are double standards, depending on the athletes and the sports.”

This isn’t the first time Pineau has vented his rage at those known for doping. In July last year, he described Lance Armstrong as “anything but humble” and that he “stole seven Tours”.

Back in 2023, the Giro d’Italia stage winner called into question Sepp Kuss’ performance on the Tourmalet during the Vuelta a España, which he’d go on to win. “We see the images… I’m not talking about doping, but about something much worse. Mechanical doping?” he suggested. 

“If you look at Sepp Kuss' attack on the Col du Tourmalet, against riders like Juan Ayuso, Cian Uijtdebroeks – who is seen as a great talent – and Marc Soler. They're not losers on bicycles, are they? Kuss rides ten kilometres per hour faster during his attack, then has to brake by a spectator and then rides ten kilometres per hour faster again.”

“How can you explain that? Cycling is my sport, I lived from it and still live from it. It's my passion, but I'm scared. It worries me very much. I see certain things happening... On the Col de Spandelles (during the 2022 Tour stage finishing at Hautacam) Kuss goes ahead for ten seconds without pedalling. I don’t know how that's possible.”

12:11
"Unrealistic" cycling targets and "great swathes of unused cycle parking" holding back new London developments, property association claims
Joint enforcement operation targeting anti-social cycling in London (City of London Police)

> "Unrealistic" cycling targets and "great swathes of unused cycle parking" holding back new London developments, property association claims

11:21
“So many people are killed cycling in London and we never even know their names”: London Cycling Campaign plans protest ride to make junctions safer for cyclists so “no one has to risk their life cycling”

Following the death of a young cyclist on the junction of Stratford High Street and Carpenters Road on 13 January 2025, the London Cycling Campaign has announced that it will be organising a protest ride on Monday, 24th February at 6:30pm in Stratford, asking TfL and Newham Council to work together to rapidly improve the junctions along this route so that “no one has to risk their life cycling through here”.

The campaign group said: “This junction is one of a cluster rated among the most dangerous for cycling in Newham that have been known for decades to be inadequately designed for cycle safety along Cycleway 2 (C2), one of the first protected cycle tracks in London.

“Recently, we’ve seen too many examples of TfL being too weak and slow and timid on junction designs, as highlighted by its recent Great Eastern Street designs. The issues along C2 are about longstanding inaction at junctions known for years to be dangerous.

“Yet, at the same time, when the Mayor and TfL do make “improvements”, they are failing to make junctions truly safer for people walking and cycling. So we’re demanding not just that the Mayor and TfL get back on track on junctions, but also that they take rapid and bold action here in Stratford as they did a few years ago at Holborn. Those cycling at Stratford deserve the same respect as those cycling in Camden.”

Cycling fatalities London 2024

The group also shared the above image of cycling fatalities on social media, writing: “So many people are killed cycling in London and we never even know their names.

“A man in his 20s was killed cycling in Stratford last month. Come protest next Monday 24 February. Nobody should cycle out the door and not come home.”

10:57
More cycling cringe feat. UAE Team Emirates and resistance bands

What’s the secret to Tadej Pogačar’s explosive acceleration? Zone 2 rides and some resistance band training…

It’s their home race, so I’m willing to cut them some slack (no pun intended), but if there’s one thing that doesn’t seem like it’s going away anytime soon even in 2025 is the cringey social media videos from pro cycling teams, coupled with sometimes awkward, most times awful millennial music.

At least the comments provided some relief…

“GluteDoping wins every time.”

“Not gonna lie, I’m a bit disappointed Tadej doesn’t have rainbow resistance bands!”

“*UCI bans resistance bands.”

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

22 comments

Avatar
tigersnapper | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Didn't you say in yesterday's blog that Kwiatkowski broke Ineos's winless streak?

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to tigersnapper | 40 min ago
1 like

tigersnapper wrote:

Didn't you say in yesterday's blog that Kwiatkowski broke Ineos's winless streak?

I was about to say that, but not quite: yesterday Kwiato ended their losing streak in all professional racing, but as it says above, Tarling has provided their first win in 18 months "at top level"; Clasica Jaen (1.1) is a second tier one day race whereas the UAE tour (2.UWT) is top tier with compulsory world tour team participation.

Avatar
AidanR | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Those cyclist death stats are a good reminder to be very vigilant around HGVs and buses if you want to stay alive on London's roads!

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to AidanR | 1 hour ago
0 likes

AidanR wrote:

Those cyclist death stats are a good reminder to be very vigilant around HGVs and buses if you want to stay alive on London's roads!

Nice bit of victim blaming, do you know in how many of those cases the driver of the motor vehicle was found at fault? Do you have evidence that the victims were not being very vigilant? Just taking the first two victims of HGV/buses on the list, the police investigation into the death of Chiestha is still ongoing, Ada was nine years old she was hit by a bus, just four days ago bus driver was  charged with causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink and/or drugs. Probably her fault for not being very vigilant though?

Avatar
AidanR replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Get off your high horse Rendel, I'm not blaming the cyclists. I'm saying that large vehicles and their drivers clearly present a significant danger to cyclists.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to AidanR | 1 hour ago
1 like

AidanR wrote:

Get off your high horse Rendel, I'm not blaming the cyclists. I'm saying that large vehicles and their drivers clearly present a significant danger to cyclists.

Then you need to think more carefully about your phrasing, you said you need to be "very vigilant around HGVs and buses if you want to stay alive", which implies that those who have not stayed alive were not being very vigilant.

Avatar
Gimpl replied to AidanR | 47 min ago
5 likes

I think most of us knew what your meaning was. Some people are just pedant twats, try and ignore them. yes

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Gimpl | 30 min ago
1 like

Gimpl wrote:

I think most of us knew what your meaning was. Some people are just pedant twats, try and ignore them. 

And some people contribute literally nothing to these forums apart from turning up once every few months to make a personal attack on one particular poster with whom they seem worryingly obsessed. 

Avatar
Gimpl replied to Rendel Harris | 5 min ago
0 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

Gimpl wrote:

I think most of us knew what your meaning was. Some people are just pedant twats, try and ignore them. 

And some people contribute literally nothing to these forums apart from turning up once every few months to make a personal attack on one particular poster with whom they seem worryingly obsessed. 

Puts pedant hat on.

Where's the evidence I come on here and attack anyone 'every few months'? Where is my 'obsession'? If you think I'm 'obsessed' with you, you think rather a lot of yourself. 

Some of us actually work for a living and have lives so we don't spend significant amounts of time spouting their views on here.

Takes pedant hat off.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to AidanR | 1 hour ago
1 like

AidanR wrote:

Those cyclist death stats are a good reminder to be very vigilant around when driving HGVs and buses if you want to stay to keep everyone alive on London's roads!

Avatar
AidanR replied to mdavidford | 58 min ago
2 likes

Lovely, but we on this forum are not driving the HGVs, we're riding the bikes!

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to AidanR | 2 min ago
1 like

I think I took your meaning ... but also can we have both?

Yes, we're riding the bikes (or walking) ... but people reading here are almost certainly all over their own safety.  But... only to the extent we can be.

Meanwhile the approach of the rest of the world (to us woke folks) seems to be "you better stay out of the way of my vehicle.  I can't even see you half the time (if I only glance, or turn my head a bit ... which is the easiest way)".

And official "safety" campaigns have effectively endorsed this view!   But here's a good analysis of this and how (contrary to the ad) these situations tends to arise in real life.

We know how to make this safer (for cyclists, for children, for ... anyone).  Better driving standards in general, better control over "professional drivers" (the cowboys on coke, with previous...).  Then (longer term) vehicles it's easier to actually properly see out of.  Also - we need some larger vehicles in urban areas - but why are we bringing so many massive vehicles into busy urban areas anyway *?

In the (very) long run some more "protected space" for vulnerable road users is a great way to do it (here's another example of safer "interaction" - e.g none!).

* Another thing we don't see as a "choice" but in fact is - or has evolved with our roads.  In fact some countries tend to use smaller rather than larger vehicles for all manner of things as eg. they are easier to manoeuver and trash roads less.  The same even goes for emergency vehicles.  We can make a choice.

Actually - look at this place where they don't even have roads and yet get deliveries, have fire fighters...

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
1 like

In answer to the question "how can you negotiate a suspension", you can because it's written into WADA's code that a case resolution agreement is a means of settling a doping case. WADA has the discretion to find an athlete not guilty of deliberate doping but still to have responsibility for the actions of their entourage; in this case accepting the explanation from the somewhat ironically named Sinner that his physiotherapist had used a wound dressing on his own finger that contained clostebol that had been passed on in minute amounts during a massage. Seems fair enough to me and a world away from Contador's case in which his explanation (I must've eaten contaminated beef) was so unlikely (one sample of beef in the 83,000 tested in the relevant period showing contamination) as to be almsot impossible and a stack of other evidence against him (documentation from Operacion Puerto, traces of plasticisers in blood et cetera). Really not comparable. Also, there have been cases in cycling – Chris Froome most obviously – where bans have been shortened or avoided on the basis of accidental ingestion or errors on the part of support staff, so to say this couldn't happen in cycling isn't really true.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to Rendel Harris | 21 min ago
0 likes

Lizzie Banks might disagree

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to stonojnr | 6 min ago
0 likes

stonojnr wrote:

Lizzie Banks might disagree

Well she was cleared in less than a year, terrible for her I know but actually proof that when Pineau says everyone in cycling who tests positive is written off from everything for two years without question he's not really correct.

Avatar
mdavidford | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Quote:

it was inadvertently caused by contamination from his physio

I realise it must be a fairly intimate relationship at times, but I didn't think it was normally that intimate...

Avatar
FionaJJ replied to mdavidford | 1 hour ago
1 like

mdavidford wrote:

Quote:

it was inadvertently caused by contamination from his physio

I realise it must be a fairly intimate relationship at times, but I didn't think it was normally that intimate...

The assertion was that his physio was using a product that contained the banned substance to treat a finger wound, and that some of it was transferred into Sinner's system in the course of doing massages etc. The banned substance being one that is available in over the counter remedies in Italy, but not lots of other countries, albeit the massages took place I think where the substance isn't available, so it relies on the physio loading up with personal supplies for the journey.

A tennis journalist did go back through the archive photos of the player's box during the relevant period and found that there are images of the physio with a bandaged finger. So there is some evidence to support the explanation. Whether or not you believe the physio would be that stupid or the quantities absorbed make sense is a whole other thing.

Avatar
Velophaart_95 replied to FionaJJ | 26 min ago
1 like

I wouldn't believe what a tennis journalists says, they're all in it together. In fact, they're PR people, rather than proper journalists.

You're never going to get any serious investigations into doping in tennis, as they don't think there's a problem. All swept under the carpet......

Avatar
FionaJJ | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Not having read in too much detail, I am prepared to accept with a raised eye-brow that it is possible that the ingestion was not deliberate and so long as the doping authorities accept that then the sentence must consider this. It's not particularly helpful to compare tennis and cycling bans as the set-up of the sports is different, in particular the way in which cycling teams and their support staff work, as do sentences designed as deterrents. Nevertheless, the point is that the player themselves must still take the final responsibility for ensuring that they don't accidentally take anything, and that any exemptions are recorded etc.

However, judging by tennis twitter - a lot of people are particularly angry at the 'negotiating' his sentence bit, especially as the three month suspension conveniently coincides with the period of the tennis calendar that doesn't have any slams. 

The cynical, and fairly obvious explanation is that he's seen as a star and they don't want to do without him at a time when so many players from the golden age of tennis have retired. On the other hand, his star is firmly tarnished, and the short and suspiciously timed ban is doing more damage to his reputation and the reputation of the sport. But I say this as a Brit and someone who has never felt any particular emotional connection to Sinner, so not that fussed if he misses a big tournament.

Some might think that a short suspension gives the impression everyone knows it was a 'whoopsie', which is better for his reputation, but I think that the negotiating bit makes it look a bit too much like a joint effort at brushing the incident under the carpet. 

Avatar
Bigfoz replied to FionaJJ | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Does deliberate or not even matter? Plenty of cyclists / athletes have been banned on a plea of accidental ingestion and spent 10s of thousands defending themselves pointlessly. I thought the whole bedrock of the system was "The athlete is absolutely responsible for what is in their body", so it doesn't matter who contaminated, they're positive, they're banned. Mixed messaging and double standards from WADA.

Avatar
FionaJJ replied to Bigfoz | 36 min ago
0 likes

Bigfoz wrote:

Does deliberate or not even matter? Plenty of cyclists / athletes have been banned on a plea of accidental ingestion and spent 10s of thousands defending themselves pointlessly. I thought the whole bedrock of the system was "The athlete is absolutely responsible for what is in their body", so it doesn't matter who contaminated, they're positive, they're banned. Mixed messaging and double standards from WADA.

Ultimately tennis players must take responsibility for accidental ingestion too, which is necessary to ensure that players do actively take responsibility, and that it isn't too easy an excuse. In that respect, a violation is a violation and he was found guilty of that.

But that doesn't mean it's not reasonable to differentiate between a minor exceedance that can plausibly be explained by an accidental indirect exposure versus someone for whom the evidence points to a deliberate violation.

This reminds me a bit of the Cilic ban. He was deemed to have accidentally ingested a substance at a concentration that would not have provided much benefit, but he ended up with a four month ban, reduced from nine months on appeal. If I remember correctly, at that time it was fairly controvertial and it was used as an example of why players need to take more personal responsibility. It was pointed out that players are given a lot of information and there's a 24 hour hotline to check things. 

Cilic's case he/his team apparently bought glucose tablets from a French pharmacy that had a substance that he didn't expect to be present, but he didn't check the label properly, which really was on him.

Top tennis players earn a lot of money, so my sympathy is already limited, and it  has diminished over the years as they really ought to be learning from the mistakes of those who went before. I'm concerned that too many 'oops, it was an accident' pleas mean that those who deliberately dope can/will simply ensure they have excuses lined up to allow for some plausible deniability should they get caught. 

Avatar
mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
3 likes

I imagine that tennis is desperate to find the next star to replace the likes of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic who carried the sport for the last 20 years so they are desperate not to ruin what little quality and potenial they currently have. 

Latest Comments

 