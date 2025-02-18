“If he’s a cyclist, he gets two years and is written off from everything”: Former pro cyclist blasts tennis number one Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban as “scandalous” and asks “how can you negotiate a suspension?” + more on the live blog

If you haven’t heard by now, the current men’s top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has been handed a three-month suspension by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after testing positive twice for the banned substance clostebol in March last year. The 23-year-old Italian’s explanation was that it was inadvertently caused by contamination from his physio, and that he was ready to “bear the responsibility for his entourage’s negligence”.

While the case sent the entire tennis world into a messy upheaval (I can see all of you looking for the “first time?” gif to post in the comments), the nature and timing of the ban for Sinner, who made it back-to-back Grand Slams with victory at the 2025 Australian Open, has been called into question by many.

Now, in case you’re not interested in paying TNT Sports £30.99/month because you don’t want anything to do with tennis (or other non-velo sports), allow your live blog host to explain the ban in cycling terms: Imagine Tadej Pogačar tests positive for a banned substance in 2024 but the news is kept under wraps and he’s deemed eligible to participate — and win — in all races throughout the year.

After he has raced his share and won the laurels, the news is made public, but still, no news of a ban. Pogačar comes back in the next season, goes on to win the Milan-San Remo, and then graciously accepts a ban… until the Tour de France (assuming he doesn’t want to race the Giro anyway).

That’s pretty much how the situation in the tennis world has played out with Sinner, who after winning the Australian Open, can sit out three months with no Slams scheduled in that period — and can even play the Italian Open in Rome as a clay court warm-up before the Roland-Garros in May.

While the whole situation has been made light of by many cycling fans, former Quick-Step pro rider Jérôme Pineau came on the Les Grandes Gueules du Sport podcast and blasted WADA for its “scandalous” approach.

“There are three subjects. First, the position of the athlete in relation to his sport. That is to say, that he is number one and it is his sport itself that must not be attacked. If it is a cyclist, as [world] number one as he is, he gets two years,” Pineau said.

“Alberto Contador was suspended for nano milligrams of clenbuterol. Why? Because at the time, blood transfusions were suspected in cycling. And in tennis it is not possible? Can’t we make blood bags in tennis to recover after each tournament? Stop making fun of people.

“How can you negotiate a suspension when you’re world number one? You can’t, you’re either doping or not,” he added. “If there's suspicion, there are experts for that. There’s a method that lets you know what really happened thanks to hair analysis.”

🗣💬 "Si c'est un cycliste, tout numéro 1 qu'il est, il prend deux ans. Comment peut-on négocier une suspension ? Tu es dopé ou non. Arrêtez de vous foutre de la tronche des gens. C'est scandaleux" La colère froide de @jerome_pineau5 sur la suspension de Jannik Sinner. pic.twitter.com/llfH0AWjkX — Les Grandes Gueules du Sport - RMC (@GGsportRMC) February 16, 2025

He concluded, saying: “I can tell you that if it's a cyclist, he gets two years, he’s considered a fool and he’s written off from everywhere. Here, they just made an arrangement with Sinner. What happened is scandalous. There are double standards, depending on the athletes and the sports.”

This isn’t the first time Pineau has vented his rage at those known for doping. In July last year, he described Lance Armstrong as “anything but humble” and that he “stole seven Tours”.

Back in 2023, the Giro d’Italia stage winner called into question Sepp Kuss’ performance on the Tourmalet during the Vuelta a España, which he’d go on to win. “We see the images… I’m not talking about doping, but about something much worse. Mechanical doping?” he suggested.

“If you look at Sepp Kuss' attack on the Col du Tourmalet, against riders like Juan Ayuso, Cian Uijtdebroeks – who is seen as a great talent – and Marc Soler. They're not losers on bicycles, are they? Kuss rides ten kilometres per hour faster during his attack, then has to brake by a spectator and then rides ten kilometres per hour faster again.”

“How can you explain that? Cycling is my sport, I lived from it and still live from it. It's my passion, but I'm scared. It worries me very much. I see certain things happening... On the Col de Spandelles (during the 2022 Tour stage finishing at Hautacam) Kuss goes ahead for ten seconds without pedalling. I don’t know how that's possible.”