Broken 'Banksy bike' WASN'T stolen after all; Incredible Belgian bike path in the trees; Nigel Havers complains of cycle lanes 'causing gridlock every day'; Tao's Route; 'Example No.465 of how not to do cycle infrastructure' + more on the live blog

Bike from Banksy’s latest artwork https://t.co/7PTy5ZOKVM — MTB seagate29er (@nicolazanardi) November 23, 2020

The Nottingham Project, who are behind plans to rejuvenate Nottingham city centre, have responded to earlier reports of the bike that appears in front of a Banksy mural being stolen as false.

Their statement reads: "Over the weekend it was reported that the Raleight bicycle that formed part of the Banksy artwork that appeared in our city last month had disappeared.

"Well we have some good news.

"The bike has been moved and is in very safe keeping. The action was taken to remove any risk to it remaining in its original location.

"We are working with Nottingham City Council and the property owner to safeguard the future of the artwork, including the bicycle, as an important asset for Nottingham's cultural and creative future.

"We will be releasing more details of the work to protect the artwork in coming weeks."

Meanwhile, it appears a Good Samaritan has replace the original bike with a new one in the last few hours (above), so the piece as a whole still makes sense.