Broken 'Banksy bike' WASN'T stolen after all; Incredible Belgian bike path in the trees; Nigel Havers complains of cycle lanes 'causing gridlock every day'; Tao's Route; 'Example No.465 of how not to do cycle infrastructure' + more on the live blog

In an article for MailOnline, actor Nigel Havers complains about the empty cycle lanes on Kensington High Street and blames them for "causing gridlock everyday". Havers is pictured above, by the Mail, in front of an empty Kensington High Street, bar one Range Rover... and with his feet angrily planted in the wheels of the painted bicycle (we're not sure what the significance of that is really).
Havers wrote: "As my wife and I strolled down our local high street with our dog Charlie early one morning last week, the November air was clogged with fumes. The smell of pollution wafted from hundreds of cars, vans, lorries and buses which were stuck nose-to-tail in a horrendous traffic jam.
"It never used to be like this. We used to relish our brisk morning walks down Kensington High Street where we have lived on and off for the past 40 years. It was one of life’s simple pleasures. But that all changed almost overnight after my local council – without any notice – installed these dreaded new cycle lanes which have caused havoc across the country."
Havers's article goes on to complain about cyclists riding "like they are in the Tour de France peloton", red light jumping and empty cycle lanes. Some people on social media suggested it was hypocritical for Havers, a convicted drink driver, to be commenting on road safety issues.
