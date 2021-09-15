Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police seek hit-and-run e-scooter rider after cyclist seriously injured in crash

Police seek hit-and-run e-scooter rider after cyclist seriously injured in crash

Incident happened in underpass on York Outer Ring Road on Saturday morning
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Sep 15, 2021 12:45
14

Police in York are seeking the rider of an e-scooter who fled the scene of a collision with a cyclist that left the bike rider seriously injured.

North Yorkshire Police say that the incident happened at around 10.35am on Saturday in an underpass beneath the A1237 York Outer Ring Road between Rawcliffe and Skelton.

The cyclist, a 31-year-old who lives locally, sustained serious injuries in the crash and needed to be airlifted to hospital.

He is expected to have to stay in hospital for several weeks following surgery for his injuries.

Police are urging the rider of the black electric scooter, or who may know his identity, to contact them as soon as possible on 101 quoting reference NYP-11092021-0211.

The scooter rider is described as a white male, tall in height and aged between 20 and 40.

While York is among the cities participating in the Department for Transport’s e-scooter hire trial, under current UK legislation, privately-owned e-scooters can only legally be ridden on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

e-scooter
York
North Yorkshire Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments