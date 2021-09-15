Police seek hit-and-run e-scooter rider after cyclist seriously injured in crash

Police in York are seeking the rider of an e-scooter who fled the scene of a collision with a cyclist that left the bike rider seriously injured.

North Yorkshire Police say that the incident happened at around 10.35am on Saturday in an underpass beneath the A1237 York Outer Ring Road between Rawcliffe and Skelton.

The cyclist, a 31-year-old who lives locally, sustained serious injuries in the crash and needed to be airlifted to hospital.

He is expected to have to stay in hospital for several weeks following surgery for his injuries.

Police are urging the rider of the black electric scooter, or who may know his identity, to contact them as soon as possible on 101 quoting reference NYP-11092021-0211.

The scooter rider is described as a white male, tall in height and aged between 20 and 40.

While York is among the cities participating in the Department for Transport’s e-scooter hire trial, under current UK legislation, privately-owned e-scooters can only legally be ridden on private land, with the landowner’s permission.