Schwalbe One 365 Folding Bike Tyre

The Schwalbe One 365 is marketed as a tyre for all seasons – a big boast, not to mention a big ask given the conditions that can present and the bases it must cover. Aside from grip, durability, and ride quality, an all-seasons tyre should also be able to resist flats. I'm pleased to report Schwalbe has largely aced the brief. Some minor limitations became apparent on wet, muddy lanes, but no worse than experienced with other four-seasons middleweight rubber.

The One 365 replaces Schwalbe's training and commuting tyre, the Durano DD, and for the most part its specification is what I'd expect for this genre of training/winter rubber: a 67tpi casing suggesting a hardwearing carcass, and Schwalbe's Addix 4-Season compound.

Beneath the casing, Schwalbe's RaceGuard puncture-repelling technology covers the centre strip and comprises a two-layer nylon fabric. It's not as dependable as belts running bead to bead, but theoretically defends against flats without adding undue weight or a stodgy ride.

Their sidewalls also feature subtle retro-reflective detailing for night-time safety, and work well enough.

Schwalbe cites a recommended load of 70kg apiece. On paper at least, this might suggest 140kg – plenty of scope for bigger riders and lightweight touring – though Schwalbe actually suggests a maximum of 116kg spread across both tyres is the safest bet.

The tyres also have an E-25 rating for e-bikes, which broadly speaking means leisurely commutes or recreational rides on smooth surfaces.

Fitting

I managed to mount our 28mm tyres with a single lever, and that was only necessary when coaxing the final stubborn 20% home.

In use

From the outset, I was struck by their speed and relative compliance – even at their maximum (115psi) they never felt harsh or skittish. Judicious experimentation suggested between 100 and 105psi was the best fit for me – plenty of go while taking the sting out of washboard tarmac and cornering dependably, particularly in the wet.

Training rubber has come a long way in recent years, in my experience, and though these are by no means a race tyre, they're quick off the mark – when snatching away at the lights or suddenly meeting a sharp incline, for instance.

On waterlogged roads they held their line well, positively leach-like at 105psi around some notoriously greasy S-bends, and I also pushed them to 28mph on some very wet descents.

On a few very cold, icy mornings I was relieved to find they bit impeccably – no pregnant pauses. Dropping the pressure to 90 boosted psychological reassurance without any discernible impact upon rolling resistance. (For context, I'd experienced a momentary loss of traction along the same stretch with a beefy 32mm commuter model run at 70psi.)

They've been ultra dependable at roundabouts and easily flicked around the usual hazards. As with any tyre, a bit of caution is called for across wet ironwork, especially when the temperature has hit zero, but the One 365s have supplied reliable feedback.

The wrong type of mud...

While their performance on wet, slippery stuff has generally been excellent, I did notice some loss of traction along a few freshly muddied roads when persistent rain was thrown into the mix. But thanks to the tyres' reliable feedback I never went rubber up, even when running them at the higher pressures, and their loss of traction wasn't any worse than I've experienced with Maxxis Re-Fuse or Vittoria Rubino Pro Graphene 2.0 tyres. Nonetheless, burlier, 700g+ fare such as Kenda's Kwick Journey KS Plus have more bite and a definite edge in these conditions.

Puncture resistance & durability

The nigh-on slick tread helps prevent flints and similar nasties lodging and working their way inside, and while puncture-repelling prowess can fade with use, 450 miles in and I've had zero flats – reassuring given I've ridden through a fair bit of slimy stuff while farmers have been pruning hedges – though whether this will be the case 1,800 miles down the line is difficult to say. (I'd gone 2,500 miles on some Maxxis Re-Fuses before they started succumbing.)

I ran Schwalbe's Marathon GT 365 – admittedly a completely different genre of tyre – for several years puncture free, though even that succumbed to a flint that cut through the casing and belt.

Anyway, so far so good, and there's no sign of premature wear, no nicks or cuts in the One 365s' casings – and I've resisted my default temptation to brush the casings down between rides or after blasting through a medley of small sharps.

Value

While £51.99 apiece is hardly cheap, there are pricier options out there.

Pirelli's Cinturato road tyres have bead-to-bead puncture protection boosted by a nylon breaker. Stu had positive experiences with the Cinturato Velo TLR Reflective, although found them a little tricky to fit. They're £66.99 each.

Goodyear's Vector 4Seasons feature reinforced sidewalls and a bead-to-bead puncture-repelling belt, and Michelin's Power All Season is another model reckoned to offer good grip in all conditions, with an aramid puncture-repelling belt that claims to offer greater protection to the shoulder area. Both are around £8 more than the Schwalbe.

Continental's Grand Prix 4 Season is also more – £65.95 – though Continental does make much of the puncture and cut-repelling properties: "A double Vectran™ Breaker belt under the tread raises the puncture and cut protection to the highest level available on the market. Featuring a total of five plies beneath the tread, plus a sixth Duraskin layer." And if you want tubeless ready, its Grand Prix 5000 AS TR is £84.95...

The One 365s also out-do cheaper options in my experience on performance and durability.

The Maxxis Re-Fuse tyres I've mentioned are £37.99. The 32mm models are 408g apiece, but their ride quality, at least when running butyl tubes, is less compliant than the Schwalbes.

Vittoria's Rubino Pro Graphene 2.0 is another model pitched at four-season duties, employing a graphene part supposedly improving longevity. They're £44.99 each, but I've found their ride quality a little less supple than the Schwalbes, and though they're generally resistant to flats, their puncture resistance waned with use.

Conclusion

Overall, I've been impressed by the Schwalbe One 365's blend of speed, agility and comfort. Their puncture resistance and general reliability have inspired confidence, and whether this will wane with mileage is yet to be seen.

Verdict

Quick, compliant and seemingly dependable training tyre for most conditions

