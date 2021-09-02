Cyclist uses new bike lane...almost taken out by two drivers; Dame Sarah Storey wins record-breaking 17th Paralympic gold; La Vuelta ready for 'Angliru's evil sister'; Back to school by bike; Roglic epic win reaction; Funky Festka + more on the live blog

Plenty of reaction to the morning blog story, including some discussion on what could be done to avoid situations like it...
Seagull2 commented: "I am resigned to just cycling defensively, because while i could be in the right, i could also be injured or worse."
AidanR wrote in: "This is a fundamental problem with cycle lanes and road junctions. Drivers don't give way to pedestrians crossing side roads, and don't expect to give way to cyclists in the same way.
"Obviously there's an element of driver education required, but getting angry at drivers and/or expecting them to act in a way which is counter-intuitive to them isn't going to make cyclists any safer. Is this a problem which could be solved with better design? I can't think what it might be, but I'm sure some bright spark has come up with something better."
Chrisonatrike made the case for a public information campaign: "Getting everyone 'educated' when we don't even require a 'refresher' of your driving test - unless you've been very naughty - will always be a hurdle. Maybe we should look to examples of public information campaigns on seat belt wearing and not having a few 'light ales' before driving?"
Over on Facebook, Blythe Storm questioned if we could even call it a cycle lane: "That's not a cycle lane, its some paint and a bit of coloured tarmac, as illustrated by the fact it doesn't work."
Ed Gibb added: "No way I'd ride that. Drivers not even looking the opposite direction to the road traffic flow. Most probably don't realise what the lane is."
