Chris Froome posts Bentley ASMR parody bike video… and even touches the disc brake rotor + more on the live blog

It’s Monday and Ryan Mallon is back in the (hopefully working) live blog hot seat, hoping to kick start your week with all the latest cycling news, views, and weird videos
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 09:54
Chris Froome posts Bentley ASMR parody bike video… and even touches the disc brake rotor + more on the live blogChris Froome ASMR video 3 (Chris Froome, Twitter)
08:08
Chris Froome ASMR video (Chris Froome, Twitter)
Chris Froome dives into the world of ASMR with surprisingly funny Factor video… and even touches the disc brake rotor

At 38 and, I think it’s fair to say, his days at the top of the sport far behind him, it wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn that Chris Froome is starting to think about life beyond professional cycling.

It is, however, a surprise to find out that a career in ASMR viral video production could be on the cards for the four-time Tour de France winner…

Yes, that’s right – this morning Froome jumped headfirst into the world of whispering and hitting things for other people’s relaxation with his note perfect and surprisingly rather funny (hey, it is pro cycling after all) take on the much-parodied Bentley ASMR ad that went viral over the summer:

Swapping the Bentley and the black dress for his Factor bike and Israel-Premier Tech kit, I’m happy to report the Froome Dog nailed his first foray into internet comedy (if we don’t count that time he ran up the Ventoux…).

The perfectly whispered ‘Factor’, complete with comedy head shake.

The caressing of the handlebars (yes, I said caressing).

The brilliantly random indicator sounds.

The conclusive thwack of the water bottle right at the end.

Chris Froome ASMR video 4 (Chris Froome, Twitter)

Oh, and most importantly, Froome’s decision (and I’m sure it was a difficult one, given his history with them) to tap away on the disc brake rotor…

So, just to recap the Froome philosophy on disc brakes: Not so great to race on, but apparently perfect for viral videos. Got it, Chris.

> Fed up Froome denounces disc brake wheels on Instagram Reel

Disc brake conjecture aside, I think it’s safe to say that Froome’s career change has gone down well this morning.

“Never been so proud of having you as my profile picture,” wrote the Cycling Out of Context account, which thanks to this latest video will now never run out of content…

“One thing I never expected to see on the internet: Chris Froome ASMR,” says Dan Deakins.

Even Thomas De Gendt, an internet comedian in his own right, was impressed.

“The turn signal sound got me,” the Lotto Dstny rider wrote.

Chris Froome ASMR video 2 (Chris Froome, Twitter)

I for one can’t wait for Froome’s next ASMR video, which – sources tell me – will be based on a nice, quiet, relaxing place he’s spent quite a bit of time in lately: the grupetto…

What, too harsh?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

