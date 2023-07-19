Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Lance Armstrong becomes reality TV villain after clashing with Modern Family star over trans athletes; Tadej Pogačar: “The Tour de France is definitely not over” + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday, and Ryan Mallon is all set for a gruelling day through the pouring rain and up the long steep climbs of the live blog
Wed, Jul 19, 2023 09:32
6
Lance Armstrong becomes reality TV villain after clashing with Modern Family star over trans athletes; Tadej Pogačar: “The Tour de France is definitely not over” + more on the live blogLance Armstrong on Fox's Stars on Mars (Fox)
09:05
What was that Tadej said about rain and bad weather?

Looks like UAE Team Emirates’ rain dance paid off last night. That’s Pogačar weather, that is…

Cancel your meetings, get your earphones on, and stash the popcorn at your desk – the Tour de France may not be over after all…

08:43
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, stage 14, 2023 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
“The Tour de France is definitely not over,” says Tadej Pogačar

Good news for anyone – including the riders and staff at UAE Team Emirates – reeling from Jonas Vingegaard’s savage pillaging of the Tour de France yesterday afternoon… Because Tadej Pogačar believes that the battle for the yellow jersey is far from over – and that’s he’s going to come out swinging today.

After a race of fine margins and incremental momentum swings, the two-time Tour winner shipped an astonishing 1.38 to the flying Dane on yesterday’s hilly 22.4km time trial course – despite finishing second himself, far ahead of the rest – on what was one of the most bewildering days in the race’s recent history.

Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 16 of the 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

But, just as the obituaries for this year’s GC race were being sent to the papers, one man, and an important man at that, believes that the 2023 Tour de France is far from over.

“It’s definitely not over, especially if it is raining tomorrow and then I can promise you it’s going to be interesting,” Pogačar said after yesterday’s stage, pointing to today’s four mountain monster to Courchevel, which includes the ‘roof’ of this year’s Tour, the Col de la Loze.

“There are two more really hard stages to come, I think the two hardest of this year’s tour. Anything can happen, anyone can have a bad day, and like I said, I hope tomorrow is my day.

“We will try to make a plan. It’s not easy to gain two minutes, a little bit less, but we’ll try.”

Tadej Pogačar on the Puy de Dôme, stage nine, 2023 Tour de France (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

To be fair, if there’s anyone in professional cycling who could turn the tables following yesterday’s brutal defeat, it’s Tadej Pogačar.

Just when you thought it was all over, we could be in for a treat…

08:07
Lance Armstrong on Stars on Mars (Fox)
Lance Armstrong becomes reality TV villain – and threatens to leave show – after clashing with Modern Family star over trans athletes

So, it turns out Big Tex just wasn’t content with his long-held status as pro cycling’s pantomime villain – he’s carving out another niche as the bad guy of reality television these days, too.

As you may remember (despite the attempts to expunge it from your mind), everyone’s favourite seven-time Tour de France winner is spending this particular July on a simulated version of Mars, as part of Fox’s new celebrity competition show, where famous people – like actual famous people, like Ronda Rousey and McLovin from Superbad – pretend to be astronauts on the Red Planet, completing tasks to win a speedboat, or something (I may be getting my TV programmes mixed up).

> Has Travis Tygart gone too far this time? Lance Armstrong is being sent to Mars… for a reality TV show (hosted by William Shatner)

Anyway, Big Tex is living up to his divisive reputation on the show it seems. On this week’s episode – and this is a sentence I never thought I’d write – Armstrong threatened to leave the show altogether after tensions escalated between the disgraced former world champion and Alex from Modern Family, Ariel Winter, due to a row over trans athletes.

So far, so very Armstrong.

Lance Armstrong on Fox's Stars on Mars (Fox)

> “He’s lecturing people about fairness in sports?” Lance Armstrong says he is “all too familiar” with being cancelled and is “uniquely positioned to have these conversations” as he enters trans athletes row

The animosity emerged when Mellow Johnny plugged (sorry, I mean casually mentioned) his new trans people in sport-focused special of his The Forward podcast series – which we first mentioned last month on the live blog – to Rousey.

According to Vanity Fair, Armstrong (despite his claim that he only wanted to ask questions about the debate on his pod) told Rousey that a separate category for trans athletes is needed.

““Listen, this is real simple: You want to transition, let’s do it. You have your own category. We’re gonna have a whole new division. We’ll celebrate you just like we celebrate everybody else. Let’s go. What’s unfair about that?” he asked the UFC fighter.

> British Cycling updates transgender policy, introduces new "Open" category

However, LA’s take wasn’t greeted with much enthusiasm from his fellow contestants, with singer Tinashe (no, me neither) arguing that excluding trans people “from the same spaces and places that everyone else uses” is “not good for their mental health”.

“Actually, no, we’re not excluding anybody,” Armstrong jumped back in. “And, by the way, I sound like a right-wing lunatic. I’m not. I’m the most liberal person, but from a sporting perspective…”

> UCI bans transgender female cyclists who have transitioned after puberty from competing in international women’s races

Actress Winter then remarked that the banned rider was “ostracising the people who don’t fit in the categories”, while Olympic figure skater said Armstrong’s stance was “disheartening” and that the debate around trans participation in sport was “way more nuanced” than the Texan was making out.

Rippon also admitted that Armstrong’s remarks “have completely shifted the energy and have completely shifted the focus, and I will not ever forget them.”

Well, you don’t get this kind of debate on the Apprentice…

The next day, Armstrong – giving everyone an insight into what it must have been like sharing a team bus with him during his racing days – said he was leaving the show because he couldn’t work with Winter anymore, despite the actress trying to assure him that “we don’t see eye to eye on a human rights issue, that’s it.”

“Ariel, let me make this really simple: I don’t need the drama. I busted my ass for nine days, I’m gonna bust my ass on the 10th day, and I’m going to auto-select myself to leave,” Armstrong said, inadvertently mimicking the script of his now embarrassing Nike advert from back in the day.

‘I’m on Mars, busting my ass alongside C-list celebrities ten hours a day. What are you on?’

Ehhh, I’m on the live blog Lance, calm down.

Apparently there were no zipped lips gestures or comparing people to chairs, however, so at least he didn’t go the ‘full Armstrong’ of yore.

Anyway, after sleeping on it – and presumably after a quick call from Bill Stapleton, or whoever’s doing that job these days – Armstrong decided to get along with everyone, for once.

““Ariel and I just have very different styles,” he said. “I did want to leave, but, you know, maybe I’m not giving people enough credit. I mean, everybody’s different. Some people hold grudges, but I’ll stick it out.”

Almost as much drama as a day in the mountains at the Tour. Speaking of which…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

