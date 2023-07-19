Lance Armstrong becomes reality TV villain after clashing with Modern Family star over trans athletes; Tadej Pogačar: “The Tour de France is definitely not over” + more on the live blog

So, it turns out Big Tex just wasn’t content with his long-held status as pro cycling’s pantomime villain – he’s carving out another niche as the bad guy of reality television these days, too.

As you may remember (despite the attempts to expunge it from your mind), everyone’s favourite seven-time Tour de France winner is spending this particular July on a simulated version of Mars, as part of Fox’s new celebrity competition show, where famous people – like actual famous people, like Ronda Rousey and McLovin from Superbad – pretend to be astronauts on the Red Planet, completing tasks to win a speedboat, or something (I may be getting my TV programmes mixed up).

Anyway, Big Tex is living up to his divisive reputation on the show it seems. On this week’s episode – and this is a sentence I never thought I’d write – Armstrong threatened to leave the show altogether after tensions escalated between the disgraced former world champion and Alex from Modern Family, Ariel Winter, due to a row over trans athletes.

So far, so very Armstrong.

The animosity emerged when Mellow Johnny plugged (sorry, I mean casually mentioned) his new trans people in sport-focused special of his The Forward podcast series – which we first mentioned last month on the live blog – to Rousey.

According to Vanity Fair, Armstrong (despite his claim that he only wanted to ask questions about the debate on his pod) told Rousey that a separate category for trans athletes is needed.

““Listen, this is real simple: You want to transition, let’s do it. You have your own category. We’re gonna have a whole new division. We’ll celebrate you just like we celebrate everybody else. Let’s go. What’s unfair about that?” he asked the UFC fighter.

However, LA’s take wasn’t greeted with much enthusiasm from his fellow contestants, with singer Tinashe (no, me neither) arguing that excluding trans people “from the same spaces and places that everyone else uses” is “not good for their mental health”.

“Actually, no, we’re not excluding anybody,” Armstrong jumped back in. “And, by the way, I sound like a right-wing lunatic. I’m not. I’m the most liberal person, but from a sporting perspective…”

Actress Winter then remarked that the banned rider was “ostracising the people who don’t fit in the categories”, while Olympic figure skater said Armstrong’s stance was “disheartening” and that the debate around trans participation in sport was “way more nuanced” than the Texan was making out.

Rippon also admitted that Armstrong’s remarks “have completely shifted the energy and have completely shifted the focus, and I will not ever forget them.”

Well, you don’t get this kind of debate on the Apprentice…

The next day, Armstrong – giving everyone an insight into what it must have been like sharing a team bus with him during his racing days – said he was leaving the show because he couldn’t work with Winter anymore, despite the actress trying to assure him that “we don’t see eye to eye on a human rights issue, that’s it.”

“Ariel, let me make this really simple: I don’t need the drama. I busted my ass for nine days, I’m gonna bust my ass on the 10th day, and I’m going to auto-select myself to leave,” Armstrong said, inadvertently mimicking the script of his now embarrassing Nike advert from back in the day.

‘I’m on Mars, busting my ass alongside C-list celebrities ten hours a day. What are you on?’

Ehhh, I’m on the live blog Lance, calm down.

Apparently there were no zipped lips gestures or comparing people to chairs, however, so at least he didn’t go the ‘full Armstrong’ of yore.

Anyway, after sleeping on it – and presumably after a quick call from Bill Stapleton, or whoever’s doing that job these days – Armstrong decided to get along with everyone, for once.

““Ariel and I just have very different styles,” he said. “I did want to leave, but, you know, maybe I’m not giving people enough credit. I mean, everybody’s different. Some people hold grudges, but I’ll stick it out.”

Almost as much drama as a day in the mountains at the Tour. Speaking of which…