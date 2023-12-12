"Are you happy to lose customers?": Dismay as Co-op replaces popular bike parking with "two useless wheel benders"; Pro cycling bullying accusations as Uijtdebroeks transfer saga rumbles on; Cycling Santas target world record + more on the live blog

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]
The Cian Uijtdebroeks transfer saga has taken another twist this morning, the podcast In Het Wiel of Dutch newspaper AD hearing accounts from a source who said the Belgian rider was seen as "something of an outsider" at Bora Hansgrohe and allegedly was bullied.
"Various sources say that Uijtdebroeks was something of an outsider at Bora," Thijs Zonneveld told the podcast. "He was treated like a kind of nerd by other riders, but also by team leaders. That was because he was very fanatical about certain things. He was weighing his diet, he didn't think his time trial bike was aerodynamic enough, he didn't think his clothing was good enough, so he bought different socks himself.
"They thought he was too fanatical. He was like someone in high school who got an A because he studied well, only to be told, 'Oh, you got an A again?!' He was bullied. For example, during the Vuelta there was also an 'Anti-Cian' app group, without himself in it, so they could gossip about him. It's really too childish. He didn't feel at home in that team at all."
In October, Uijtdebroeks made headlines by speaking out about Bora's TT set-up, slamming the team for multiple mechanicals at Chrono des Nations. The 20-year-old Grand Tour prospect raised eyebrows by criticising his team for "out of order" Specialized Shiv TT bikes, the same model used by the discipline's world champion Remco Evenepoel.
The transfer saga erupted on Saturday when Jumbo-Visma, soon to be known as Visma-Lease a Bike, announced the signing of Uijtdebroeks. Bora immediately responded, denying the transfer and pointing out the rider is contracted with them until the end of 2024.
Uijtdebroeks' agent then claimed that the rider's Bora contract had been terminated on 1 December, before he signed with Jumbo-Visma, and that "legal proceedings" had been initiated. It has also been reported that Bora are seeking around €1 million from the Dutch team to buy out the Belgian rider's contract. Messy.
Anyway, amid the noise, Chris Froome undertook some exemplary stirring of the pot...
