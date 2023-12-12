"Are you happy to lose customers?": Dismay as Co-op replaces popular bike parking with "two useless wheel benders"; Pro cycling bullying accusations as Uijtdebroeks transfer saga rumbles on; Cycling Santas target world record + more on the live blog

The Norwich Cycling Campaign was alerted to the situation at the Hall Road store by a member concerned about the removal of four popular, and perfectly practical, Sheffield Stand bike racks to make way for a postage locker. In return the supermarket's cycling customers got... *checks notes*... two dodgy wheel-bender parking spots instead...

.@EoECoop you've removed the cycle parking from your Hall Road store (which had space for 8 bikes) and replaced it with 2 useless "wheel benders". Are you happy to lose customers? pic.twitter.com/6j8K5eclnI — Norwich Cycling Campaign (@NorwichCycling) December 11, 2023

"Are you happy to lose customers?" was the question Co-op was asked, after all how are people meant to visit if their dedicated, secure parking provision has been replaced by something much less practical?

Peter Silburn from the Norwich Cycling Campaign told us this isn't the first time he's seen this, the Sainsbury's at Longwater doing similar...

"The bike racks were popular," he explained. "One of our members alerted us to this. She says they were very popular, especially with families who could lock several bikes up at once. She says that although she used to shop regularly at the store on her way home from work she will now shop at the nearby Tesco Express instead which has plenty of cycle parking.

"There's plenty of space down the side of the store which would seem to be a suitable location for the locker."

We've contacted the Co-op, as the cycling campaign group has also, but neither of us have heard back. Another local rider said they'd raised the issue and been told "they 'thought' that they would be reinstated around the corner in the car parking area. We'll see..."

Someone else reported: "They have also removed the Sheffield stands at the Ashbourne Road branch in Derby and replaced them with nothing."

Wheel benders or nothing? Pick your poison...