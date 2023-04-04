Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“The more bike lanes a city has, the more often this will happen”: Car passenger aims “vroom” taunt at cyclist… only to be caught and passed moments later + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon’s back for another daily helping of cycling news, views, and nonsense on the live blog
Tue, Apr 04, 2023 09:42
3
“The more bike lanes a city has, the more often this will happen”: Car passenger aims “vroom” taunt at cyclist… only to be caught and passed moments later + more on the live blogCar passenger aims “vroom” taunt at cyclist… only to be caught and passed moments later (credit - Stormont Cyclist, Twitter)
08:09
Car passenger aims “vroom” taunt at cyclist… only to be caught and passed moments later (credit - Stormont Cyclist, Twitter)
“They never caught up again”: Car passenger aims “vroom” taunt at cyclist… only to be caught and passed moments later

We’ve all known since we were children that bikes mean freedom, in the broadest sense: the freedom to explore, to see new places with your friends, even just to quickly nip down to the shops.

But as you grow older, and are forced to commute to work, you realise cycling – especially as more and more dedicated infrastructure pops up – also provides you with the freedom and ability to escape that most mundane of everyday occurrences: traffic.

However, for some reason, that realisation has yet to seep into the minds of many motorists, still revelling in the marketing-infused notion that cars are your ticket to freedom, even when you’re stuck in a massive city-wide rush hour jam, and not, as that TV ad informed you, on a wide open American highway.

That was certainly the case for this car passenger (note the R plates on the vehicle) who couldn’t resist the urge, as 17-year-olds are wont to do, of shouting “vroom” at a passing cyclist, who turned out to be Twitter user and regular uploader of close passes and bad driving, Stormont Cyclist.

Of course, we all know where this is going.

After directing their wholly original taunt out the car window, the poor passenger – travelling through Dundonald in the direction of Belfast, in rush hour, I’ll add – soon received a taste of his own medicine, with a good-natured but targeted wave from Stormont Cyclist as they continued on up the bus lane, never to be seen again.

‘Ha! Look at that silly cyclist, bet they wish they had your new car mate, they could get everywhere a lot fast-… oh.’

That wave has gone down well with many cyclists on Twitter, who have enjoyed their own spin by a taunting motorist in the past (you’d almost think that it happens all the time):

Though some focused on the serious side of the video, and the anti-cycling, car-brained, abusive attitudes which still prevail, unfortunately…

Amen.

Of course, those anti-cycling attitudes invariably popped up in the comments, with a few claiming that the rider was about to jump a red light at the end of the clip (because cyclists, apparently) – though Stormont Cyclist was, as ever, on the scene with a handy clip:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 