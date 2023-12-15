Seeing the person behind the cyclist: More Than A Cyclist campaign aims to inspire behaviour change with powerful new film, plus our top cycling Christmas gifts

Support road.cc

Seeing the person behind the cyclist: More Than A Cyclist campaign aims to inspire behaviour change with powerful new film, plus our top cycling Christmas giftspodcast-1500-episode67

After the release of its latest emotional campaign video, Rob Anderson of the More Than A Cyclist campaign tells us more about the group's aims. In part 2, we discuss our favourite ever cycling gifts...
by roadcc staff
Fri, Dec 15, 2023 16:26
It's episode 67 of the road.cc Podcast, and we're turning our attention to cycling safety ahead of the festive season as we speak to Rob Anderson of the More Than A Cyclist campaign.

 

Rob talks to road.cc editor Jack about the main aims of More Than A Cyclist, and the process behind its visceral new campaign video (above). Find out how the passionate volunteers behind the campaign are trying to get their message heard via social media and hard-hitting billboards, while speaking to politicians and other influential figures to reach those beyond the cycling community. 

To find out more, head over to morethanacyclist.org

fabric christmas saddle

In an altogether more frivolous part two, Tony, Ryan and George turn their attentions to the looming behemoth that is Christmas and, most importantly, what they hope will be waiting under the bike ornament-packed tree on 25 December. 

The trio also discuss their all-time favourite Christmas presents, which range from flashy go-faster gifts like wheels and aero helmets to the trusty old tool kit and even ski gloves – while Ryan explains why a certain pro cyclist’s books are possibly better left submerged inside their stocking…

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It’s also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

At the time of broadcast, our listeners can also get a free Hammerhead Heart Rate Monitor with the purchase of a Hammerhead Karoo 2. Visit hammerhead.io right now and use promo code ROADCC at checkout to get yours.

road.cc staff

