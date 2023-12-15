Seeing the person behind the cyclist: More Than A Cyclist campaign aims to inspire behaviour change with powerful new film, plus our top cycling Christmas gifts
After the release of its latest emotional campaign video, Rob Anderson of the More Than A Cyclist campaign tells us more about the group's aims. In part 2, we discuss our favourite ever cycling gifts...
Rob talks to road.cc editor Jack about the main aims of More Than A Cyclist, and the process behind its visceral new campaign video (above). Find out how the passionate volunteers behind the campaign are trying to get their message heard via social media and hard-hitting billboards, while speaking to politicians and other influential figures to reach those beyond the cycling community.
In an altogether more frivolous part two, Tony, Ryan and George turn their attentions to the looming behemoth that is Christmas and, most importantly, what they hope will be waiting under the bike ornament-packed tree on 25 December.
The trio also discuss their all-time favourite Christmas presents, which range from flashy go-faster gifts like wheels and aero helmets to the trusty old tool kit and even ski gloves – while Ryan explains why a certain pro cyclist’s books are possibly better left submerged inside their stocking…
The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It’s also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.
At the time of broadcast, our listeners can also get a free Hammerhead Heart Rate Monitor with the purchase of a Hammerhead Karoo 2. Visit hammerhead.io right now and use promo code ROADCC at checkout to get yours.
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
The frame may be.
My issue with bans is when motor vehicles are permitted (with restrictions, e.g. time limits or permit holders) yet bicycles are banned with PSPO's...
I think the premium ones have a gold-ish 'Plus' marker beside them....
Update: there may not have been a car involved....
Thanks. Born in the UK but we emigrated to the US when I was 8 and I've lived here since. I've visited the UK many times as my extended family ...
Yes. Sram has wireless solutions hedged around with patents. Seems like campag were able to mount the batteries to the derailleurs without patent...
I'd like to know if there's any clear evidence that use of turned-in brake levers has caused crashes or is it that the UCI just doesn't like the...
I still ride a bike with a tapered bottom bracket and and 7 speed rear + triple front and can still buy those new...
Lower down than the green man but she saw that fine...
They say "low income families " but they mean "hardworking motorists "