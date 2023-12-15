Seeing the person behind the cyclist: More Than A Cyclist campaign aims to inspire behaviour change with powerful new film, plus our top cycling Christmas gifts

It's episode 67 of the road.cc Podcast, and we're turning our attention to cycling safety ahead of the festive season as we speak to Rob Anderson of the More Than A Cyclist campaign.

Rob talks to road.cc editor Jack about the main aims of More Than A Cyclist, and the process behind its visceral new campaign video (above). Find out how the passionate volunteers behind the campaign are trying to get their message heard via social media and hard-hitting billboards, while speaking to politicians and other influential figures to reach those beyond the cycling community.

To find out more, head over to morethanacyclist.org

In an altogether more frivolous part two, Tony, Ryan and George turn their attentions to the looming behemoth that is Christmas and, most importantly, what they hope will be waiting under the bike ornament-packed tree on 25 December.

The trio also discuss their all-time favourite Christmas presents, which range from flashy go-faster gifts like wheels and aero helmets to the trusty old tool kit and even ski gloves – while Ryan explains why a certain pro cyclist’s books are possibly better left submerged inside their stocking…

