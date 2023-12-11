“All the right parts, but not necessarily in the right places”: Halfords’ questionable bike set-up ridiculed; Master Troll Chris Froome pokes fun at transfer saga drama with timely training photo; Cycling and walking MP steps down + more on the live blog

Remember the old annuals you’d get as a child at Christmas, the ones that would be jampacked with word searches and ‘spot the difference’-style games (and the occasional thought-provoking article, I suppose), designed to keep you entertained while the turkey was in the oven?

Well, it appears that Halfords have capitalised on that festive nostalgia, by treating us all to a pre-Christmas game of ‘Spot the glaring errors in this display bike set-up’:

Spotted them yet? Good.

This, shall we say, interesting set-up (I will refrain from mentioning the shop’s location, to protect the guilty or uninterested) inevitably provoked some festive merriment on the ol’ social media box.

“All the right parts, but not necessarily in the right places,” said Isaac, while our favourite road safety expert Dr Robert Davis asked, “What could possibly go wrong?”

“I fixed a mate’s bike that arrived like that,” added Gordon. “Its handling was, uh, quite exciting. Beyond nimble. I didn’t hurt myself much.”

Meanwhile, while you were all focused on the front fork and suspension, Edouard managed to snag some bonus points:

… And Secret Squirrel also twigged that the “crappy cable lock” was unsecured. Excellent spotting skills!

Other less jovial types, however, pointed out that the bike isn’t properly set up and is just there for display purposes, that it can be easily rectified, and so could everybody calm down, please and thank you.

Though some weren’t as forgiving, with Daneel arguing that “you would never display a bike like this if you knew anything about bikes”.

And some noted the real-world implications of displaying a bike with an inherently problematic set-up, as several Bikeability teachers jumped into the comments, claiming that they see this kind of monstrosity “every week”.

“The number of bikes I've seen like this is quite surprising,” says Richard. “Often it’s the parents having assembled the bikes after ordering online, but to do it in one of their own shops is unforgiveable.”

“Unfortunately this is soooo common,” Bike Futures wrote. “Usually one to three bikes per Dr Bike event.”

“It happens way too often,” The Havering branch of the London Cycling Campaign said. “We think it’s an instore process issue and we've tried to ask Halfords how they think it might be fixed but sadly they don’t seem interested.”

Or maybe we’ve got it all wrong, and Halfords are simply heading back to the 1960s for some design inspiration:

Finally, Canesten summed up the whole thing up: “What the fork are you on about?”

Don’t worry, I wonder the same thing to myself every Monday morning on the live blog…