“All the right parts, but not necessarily in the right places”: Halfords’ questionable bike set-up ridiculed; Master Troll Chris Froome pokes fun at transfer saga drama with timely training photo; Cycling and walking MP steps down + more on the live blog

Forget your Coronation Streets and your Hollyoaks, because the professional cycling scene is where you’ll find your most outrageous storylines, petty squabbles, and over-the-top characters this winter.
Because, just when you thought the soap opera narrative had finally died down with the definitive quashing of those Jumbo-Visma/Soudal Quick-Step merger rumours, up steps Visma once again with more off-bike drama over the weekend.
If you haven’t been keeping up with the explosive shenanigans surrounding Cian Uijtdebroeks’ future, grab the popcorn, because here’s a quick run-through of the goss…
On Saturday evening, the Dutch team – who will be known as Visma-Lease a Bike from 1 January – shocked the cycling world by announcing that they had signed the promising 20-year-old grand tour contender Uijtdebroeks on a four-year deal.
That piece of news, on the face of it, shouldn’t come as much of a shock. There was clear friction between Uijtdebroeks and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Aleksandr Vlasov during the Vuelta, as the pair finished eighth and seventh on GC respectively. And in October the young Belgian added further fuel to the squad harmony fire by publicly criticising the team’s bike set-up and mechanical issues, stating that “it would be nice if my bikes were in order”.
> Pro rider quick to slam Bora-Hansgrohe for "out of order" Specialized TT bikes
So it makes sense that Uijtdebroeks would seek a way out of a team rife with internal tensions, to join Jumbo-Visma – a team, errr, famously rife with internal tensions, publicly played out on the roads of Spain in September. Whatever you think’s best, Cian.
Anyway… After Jumbo-Visma’s transfer announcement, Bora-Hansgrohe immediately hit back on social media denying that any transfer had been agreed, and claimed that the 20-year-old had not signed for the Dutch team, and would be staying with them until the end of his contract in December 2024.
Uijtdebroeks’ agent then claimed that the rider’s Bora contract had been terminated on 1 December, before he signed with Jumbo-Visma, and that “legal proceedings” had been initiated – while Wielerflits also reported that Bora are seeking around €1 million from the Dutch team to buy out the Belgian rider’s contract.
Visma-Lease a Rider, more like. Geddit?
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Of course, this isn’t the first time that Jumbo-Visma have been involved in a messy, protracted transfer saga. Back in 2018, Wout van Aert ripped up his contract with Nick Nuyens’ Verandas Willems-Crelan team in order to join the yellow and black outfit, a decision that ultimately resulted in Van Aert being forced to pay his former team manager €662,000 following a three-year legal battle.
And it didn’t take long this weekend for rival team managers to aim a few pop shots at the parties involved in cycling’s latest amateur dramatics production.
Under Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge’s Twitter posts welcoming Uijtdebroeks to the team, Cofidis manager Cédric Vasseur replied: “What is that again for the AIGCP [association of professional teams] president??? You have to respect the rules and resign immediately!!! Get out.”
Meanwhile, it was no surprise that the ever-outspoken Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere was itching to get involved, first pointing out that Uijtdebroeks and his agent should respect their deal with Bora, and that all three parties need to agree to the move under the UCI’s rules, before then aiming this rather bizarre drive-by social media post in the direction of Bora manager Ralph Denk:
“On 21/1/2021 I met Ralph Denk in Brussels. We agreed to wait to do an offer at Remco Evenepoel until at least end of [March] 31 after I released my riders if I didn’t had a future. [March] 8 he did an written offer to the father of Remco. So please don’t cry now,” the always tactful Lefevere wrote.
On the lighter side of things, it was no surprise to anyone that Intermarché-Circus-Wanty’s social media admin soon got involved:
Classic.
While Chris Froome – enjoying his late-career role as the peloton’s resident wind up merchant – decided to wade into the saga’s murky depths by posting this cheeky photo of an Israel-Premier Tech training camp ride yesterday… complete with a plain black-top (and Bora helmet) sporting Uijtdebroeks chilling at the back:
“Good to have Cian Uijtdebroeks join us on the team ride today,” Froome wrote, sitting back in his armchair, cigar in hand, chuckling to himself (I assume).
Oh, the transfer drama – who says cycling can’t be like football? I for one can’t wait for Jim White to appear outside the Jumbo-Visma hotel during their training camp next week…
Add new comment
21 comments
I checked a bike fit for a friend who bought a bike on Ride to Work, via Halfords. Was shocked to note after 1 short ride the brake blocks were all half out of the holders. Yup, fitted wrong way round, all 4. It was a deathtrap. Instead of checking his basic fit, we ended up spending half a day rectifying faults, including incorrrectly fitted brake blocks, bad cone adj, loose Sti levers, wrong size seatpost, and a loose front brake caliper. Only think I buy from there now is screenwash
I haven't bought a bike from Halfords since 1994. I learned my lesson
The Boardman range are pretty decent, I'd just advise not to ask for it assembled, and take it down to your LBS who are much more competent.
It might cost a bit more overall but at least you know your bike will work properly. I'm still riding a 12 years old model (albeit I had bought it second hand nearly 7 years ago) and it punches well above its weight.
The more expensive Boardmans are availble online from Tredz, but I don't know of any independent retailes who stock them. But as most LBS don't stock bikes at the same price point they are unlikely to be offended.
Some even offer services for Direct To Consumer brands to build them up for you.
Generally speaking the markup on new bikes is much smaller than that on spares and workshop jobs, so it's a nice service to have.
They're all available from both Halfords & Tredz across the whole range now, there's no difference. The independent Boardman dealers have all gone now, and there's no longer a Boardman Elite range as such.
Example, top of the range SLR:
https://www.boardmanbikes.com/gb_en/products/2360-slr-9.6-disc-2021.html
Links to buy are here:
https://www.halfords.com/bikes/road-bikes/boardman-slr-9.6-disc-mens-roa...
https://www.tredz.co.uk/.Boardman-SLR-9-6-2023-Road-Bike_228746.htm
The SLR9 range is rarely seen in store though. In fact the Halfords near me has hardly any drop bar bikes in stock. I've only ever seen and ADV8.8 and a womens ADV8.6 and that's it.
I think the expectation is to order online and have delivered to store - I've done that myself (obviously selecting "do not build" on checkout).
I worked for them for a few months pre-Christmas 1990 building display bikes. They asked about my experience & took it on face value when I said I'd been fixing my own bikes since childhood. I'd never worked on anything newer than friction shifters and cottered cranks but the mechanic was amazing & taught me a lot. He only touched repairs though & the other employees knew less about bikes than me. All the manager cared about was building as many as possible as quickly as possible so I imagine things are still the same.
The beautiful white & peppermint green Raleigh Equipe I got with an employee discount made it all worthwhile.
That ASMR video makes me want to clean my own jockey wheels...
Is this the most satifying maintainence job of all?
Once upon a time, I bought a new bike and it arrived like this with the handlebars turned 90 degrees. I turned the handlebars 90 degrees the wrong way so they ended up backwards.
I noticed it was wrong the first time I got on the bike, the toe overlap was rather severe.
Well, I bought my Carrera and it seemed to run OK, but I saw the display model in the shop when I went in to buy some left-handed screwdrivers they said I'd need, and it was completely different.
So I went back and rectified mine straight away.
Takes a bit of getting used to, but safety is paramount, right?!
I started cycling in 2012 to get fit and bought my first road bike from Halfords.
It was presented to me fully assembled, but as I started to pedal proudly away from the shop I suddenly descended painfully onto the top tube. They had forgotten to tighten the seat clamp.
Additional bike set up point (Not quite as egregious as the forks, obviously) is that the saddle looks to be a good 6 inches below the level of the handlebars, so unless this has been set up for somebody 6 feet tall with a 26 inch inside leg…
That Carrera is an accident waiting to happen. Don't normally say this but I hope whoever rides it is wearing a helmet, because it might actually make a difference for once!
.
Right again, Ren Dell. You da man.
.
There's a bike shop in Newcastle (Backyard Bike Shop) who have a YouTube channel dedicated to Chilled Builds.
https://www.youtube.com/@JimmidNicholls
Worth checking out if you want some more ASMR adjacent bike content.
Was that grass or human hair that the Instagrammer was extracting from inside the jockey wheels?
I really hope it was grass.
Yes, if you get all the grass out, the cyclist will stop recording motorists and reporting them.
I caught the end of an interview on the early business news section of the Today programme this morning with someone from FedEx. The interviewer was asking about the implications of the growing number of delivery vans, and it was great to hear the interviewee (unprompted) bigging up cargo bikes as part of the solution.
I've seen loads of bikes assembled like the Carrera pictured. I've sorted out quite a few when I've had a set of Allen keys with me and I've advised quite a few parents that their kids' bikes are unsafe and shouldn't be ridden until they've been sorted when I haven't.