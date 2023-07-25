“They’ve prioritised cyclists over small businesses”: Cycle lane running through Christmas market forces organiser to step down over “safety fears”; Scots urged to emulate Basque fans by waving saltires at home worlds + more on the live blog

No, don’t worry, you haven’t accidentally clicked on the wrong live blog, it’s still July (although the weather at the moment is certainly doing its best to convince you otherwise).

But in Oxford, attentions are already turning to the festive celebrations at the end of the year, as a row has broken out over a cycle lane running through the middle of the city’s Christmas market – which has prompted the market’s organiser to step down from her role over “safety fears”.

The cycle lane runs between the two public spaces where the market will take place on Broad Street, and will be separated from the tat and kangaroo meat-filled stalls. Visitors to the market will be able to move between each side through informal crossing areas, Oxford City Council has said.

Last year, the county council closed the bike lane and installed a diversion route for cyclists while the market was in place. However, it says that the alternative route will not be possible this coming Christmas.

Nicole Rahimi says with a heavy heart she has cancelled @Oxford Christmas Market indefinitely. @OxfordshireCC & @OxfordCity have insisted on reinstating the cycle lane which had been closed since 2013. This layout makes it impossible to continue the yearly well-loved market 😢 pic.twitter.com/FcUIpxf3sa — OurCityOurChoice (@OurCityOurChoic) July 22, 2023

The news that Oxford’s Christmas market will also play host to a working bike lane has led Nicole Rahimi, who has managed the festivities for the past 14 years, to step down from her role, a decision she claims is down to “safety fears” for pedestrians and cyclists.

“I’m devastated for all the traders, charities, and local businesses. This marks the end of my business, which existed to put on this festive market every year,” she told the Oxford Mail.

“In the end I had to put cyclists and pedestrians’ safety first.”

The news has sparked the usual anti-cycling furore, with Eddie Reeves, leader of the county council’s Conservative group, describing the local authority’s decision not to close the bike lane as an example of “woke wonkery of the worst kind”.

Classic.

Reeves also argued that the “overwhelming majority of cyclists are decent and conscientious people” and would therefore be happy to “dismount or find alternative routes to avoid Broad Street during the Season of Goodwill”.

One of the market’s traders also told the Oxford Mail: “This is a tradition, and it is unforgivable the council will not make exceptions for the sake of cyclists.”

Rahimi, meanwhile, added that the local authority’s stance on the bike lane was “unreasonable” and that it “prioritised cyclists over small businesses”.

I mean look what happened the last time someone tried to cancel Christmas. Not a good move here at all. Working around cyclists is pretty sad tbh — Brannagans magic hat (@heyit5sam) July 22, 2023

However, a spokesperson for the council said: “The conditions regarding the cycle lane were in place when Ms Rahimi first expressed her interest in holding the Christmas market.

“Although an alternative route via St Michael’s Street was provided last year during the Christmas Market, that option is not viable this year. This was made clear to Ms Rahimi last year.”

Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council, added: “Nicole Rahimi has had more than 12 months to prepare for this change, and she submitted a proposal to the City Council that included the cycle route through the market.

“Both the City and County councils had continued to engage Ms Rahimi, as she was the preferred provider, and we are keen to get moving with the planning for this year’s event as soon as possible.

“However, now she has withdrawn from the procurement process, we will now move forward to explore alternative options for this year’s market.”

> Bike parking nightmare before Christmas as cycle racks to be removed for festive market

The row over the Broad Street bike lane isn’t the first time that the Christmas market has clashed with the needs of cyclists in the city.

Last year, the council announced that – along with the bike lane being closed for the duration of the market – bike racks near the site would also be temporarily removed during the 18- day long festive event.

Some local riders expressed disappointment at the decision and suggested the council should be encouraging people to attend the market by bike, not deterring their visit by removing a place to lock their bicycle.

Ah, Christmas, eh? What a wonderful, stress-free time. I think I’ll stick to the summer for the moment, thank you very much…