Live blog

“They’ve prioritised cyclists over small businesses”: Cycle lane running through Christmas market forces organiser to step down over “safety fears”; Scots urged to emulate Basque fans by waving saltires at home worlds + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is back with more cycling news, views, and nonsense on the live blog
Tue, Jul 25, 2023 09:59
55
“They’ve prioritised cyclists over small businesses”: Cycle lane running through Christmas market forces organiser to step down over “safety fears”; Scots urged to emulate Basque fans by waving saltires at home worlds + more on the live blogOxford Christmas market bike rack sign (Oxford City Council)
08:08
“They’ve prioritised cyclists over small businesses”: Cycle lane running through Christmas market forces organiser to step down over “safety fears”

No, don’t worry, you haven’t accidentally clicked on the wrong live blog, it’s still July (although the weather at the moment is certainly doing its best to convince you otherwise).

But in Oxford, attentions are already turning to the festive celebrations at the end of the year, as a row has broken out over a cycle lane running through the middle of the city’s Christmas market – which has prompted the market’s organiser to step down from her role over “safety fears”.

The cycle lane runs between the two public spaces where the market will take place on Broad Street, and will be separated from the tat and kangaroo meat-filled stalls. Visitors to the market will be able to move between each side through informal crossing areas, Oxford City Council has said.

Last year, the county council closed the bike lane and installed a diversion route for cyclists while the market was in place. However, it says that the alternative route will not be possible this coming Christmas.

The news that Oxford’s Christmas market will also play host to a working bike lane has led Nicole Rahimi, who has managed the festivities for the past 14 years, to step down from her role, a decision she claims is down to “safety fears” for pedestrians and cyclists.

“I’m devastated for all the traders, charities, and local businesses. This marks the end of my business, which existed to put on this festive market every year,” she told the Oxford Mail.

“In the end I had to put cyclists and pedestrians’ safety first.”

The news has sparked the usual anti-cycling furore, with Eddie Reeves, leader of the county council’s Conservative group, describing the local authority’s decision not to close the bike lane as an example of “woke wonkery of the worst kind”.

Classic.

Reeves also argued that the “overwhelming majority of cyclists are decent and conscientious people” and would therefore be happy to “dismount or find alternative routes to avoid Broad Street during the Season of Goodwill”.

One of the market’s traders also told the Oxford Mail: “This is a tradition, and it is unforgivable the council will not make exceptions for the sake of cyclists.”

Rahimi, meanwhile, added that the local authority’s stance on the bike lane was “unreasonable” and that it “prioritised cyclists over small businesses”.

However, a spokesperson for the council said: “The conditions regarding the cycle lane were in place when Ms Rahimi first expressed her interest in holding the Christmas market.

“Although an alternative route via St Michael’s Street was provided last year during the Christmas Market, that option is not viable this year. This was made clear to Ms Rahimi last year.”

Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council, added: “Nicole Rahimi has had more than 12 months to prepare for this change, and she submitted a proposal to the City Council that included the cycle route through the market.

“Both the City and County councils had continued to engage Ms Rahimi, as she was the preferred provider, and we are keen to get moving with the planning for this year’s event as soon as possible.

“However, now she has withdrawn from the procurement process, we will now move forward to explore alternative options for this year’s market.”

Oxford Christmas market bike rack sign (Oxford City Council)

> Bike parking nightmare before Christmas as cycle racks to be removed for festive market

The row over the Broad Street bike lane isn’t the first time that the Christmas market has clashed with the needs of cyclists in the city.

Last year, the council announced that – along with the bike lane being closed for the duration of the market – bike racks near the site would also be temporarily removed during the 18- day long festive event.

Some local riders expressed disappointment at the decision and suggested the council should be encouraging people to attend the market by bike, not deterring their visit by removing a place to lock their bicycle.

Ah, Christmas, eh? What a wonderful, stress-free time. I think I’ll stick to the summer for the moment, thank you very much…

15:35
Miguel Angel Lopez (copyright RCS Sport)
Former Astana rider Miguel Ángel López provisionally suspended by UCI for “use and possession of a prohibited substance” before 2022 Giro d’Italia

Just a day after he won his second stage in three days at the Tour de Panamá (ahead of teammate and Operación Puerto alumnus Óscar Sevilla) former Tour de France stage winner and grand tour podium finisher Miguel Ángel López has been provisionally suspended by the UCI after being notified of a potential doping violation allegedly committed in the weeks before the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

The mercurial Colombian climber was sacked by Astana in December after the team claimed that it “had discovered new elements” linking him to alleged doping doctor Marcos Maynar.

These “new elements”, Spanish newspaper ABC reported at the time, relate to a document claiming that López received a dose of menotropin, a human growth hormone that increases muscle mass and eliminate fluids, before the start of last year’s Giro in Hungary, a race he withdrew from on stage four.

> Miguel Ángel López sacked by Astana due to doping links, but rider maintains he has “never tested positive”

López was initially, and briefly, suspended by Astana last July after reports emerged claiming that the Colombian was being investigated for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking ring in Spain, led by physiologist Maynar, who was arrested in May and charged with crimes against public health, drug trafficking, and money laundering as part of the Spanish police’s Operation Ilex investigation.

López was welcomed back into the Astana fold a few weeks later, and finished fourth overall at last year’s Vuelta a España. He was eventually sacked when the fresh allegations emerged in December and has spent 2023 dominating the South American racing scene for Team Medellín – EPM.

Miguel Angel Lopez on his way to winning Stage 17 of the 2020 Tour de France (picture credit Alex Whitehead SWpix.com)

López on his way to winning stage 17 of the 2020 Tour de France on the Col de la Loze (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

That domination has come to an end today, however, with the UCI releasing a statement this afternoon announcing the 29-year-old’s provisional suspension.

“Based on an investigation conducted by the International Testing Agency (ITA), including evidence obtained from the Spanish law enforcement authorities (Guardia Civil) and the Spanish Anti-Doping Organisation (CELAD) during the investigation into Dr Marcos Maynar, the UCI has today notified Miguel Ángel López of a potential anti-doping rule violation (ADRV),” the governing body’s statement reads.

“After review of the information and material provided by the ITA on 26 June and 7 July 2023, the Colombian rider has been notified of a potential ADRV for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d’Italia 2022.

“The UCI has decided to provisionally suspend the rider pending the final decision… No further comment will be made at this stage of the proceedings.”

15:57
Heartbreak for Julie van de Velde as Lorena Wiebes opens 2023 Tour account with resounding sprint win

To paraphrase commentator after commentator who, throughout the 2000s, attempted to steer the viewer back to the situation on the road after announcing yet another doping positive, now back to the racing!

And what a race it was too, as some game-playing and brinkmanship in the peloton was almost thrown back in the faces of the sprinters’ teams, who had to pull off a dramatic chase in the final kilometres to catch lone escapee Julie van de Velde.

The Fenix-Deceuninck rider had been away on her own since the 60km to go mark and – with SD Worx refusing to work behind, despite possessing the undisputed best sprinter in the world in Lorena Wiebes – still held a 40 second lead with only five kilometres remaining.

However, with Charlotte Kool’s DSM blinking first in their stand-off with SD Worx, that final 650 metre finishing straight in Montignac-Lascaux proved a bridge too far for the plucky Van de Velde.

On that never-ending straight, yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky finally hit the front for SD Worx, breaking the heart of her fellow Belgian, who she swept past with just 300 metres to go, and teeing up European champion Wiebes for what was in the end a resounding first sprint win of the 2023 Tour.

Kopecky’s fearsome lead out was enough for her to finish third on the day, extending her lead on GC, while Marianne Vos, who briefly looked capable of challenging Wiebes’ sprint, came in second as the boxed-in Kool was forced to settle for seventh.

Van de Velde, meanwhile, can at least content herself with the none-too-shabby consolation prize of the polka dot jersey, picked up during her 60km solo attack.

“Lotte did such a good job in the lead-out. I suffered in her wheel, but she brought me perfectly,” Wiebes, now on to the third Tour stage victory of her career, said after her win.

“The breakaway was of course still gone with one kilometre to go. We took the [final] corner good. All the time I stayed with Lotte. The plan was that she would go and deliver me good and that’s exactly what she did. I felt Marianne start the sprint on the right of me and then I was able to catch her.

“We always believed in it. We felt it wasn’t really up to us to start the chase because we still have some hard days to go, and we don’t want to let the other girls go full out. It’s a great start. We are really happy with this and we hope to continue in this way.”

Today’s dramatic finale certainly bodes well for the sprint stages ahead – though I’m not sure how long SD Worx – who, lest we forget, possess the race’s top sprinter, one of the two big GC contenders, and the yellow jersey – will get away with their excuse of not being able to work?

15:08
UCI warns it is "impossible" to get away with hidden motors, all 997 Tour de France tests negative
Motor hidden in bike frame (Stade 2 video image, April 2016).JPG

> UCI warns it is "impossible" to get away with hidden motors, all 997 Tour de France tests negative

According to the world governing body, officials carried out 837 tests before Tour de France stages and 160 at the end of stages, none of which showed a rider using a bike with a hidden motor.

And remember kids, as the history of cycling will tell you, if the tests don’t find anything, nothing is going on. Right? Right?

14:44
Adam Hansen during 2016 Tour de France (CC licensed by Andrew Sides via Flickr).jpg
Riders’ union president Adam Hansen wants to develop a sensor to stop motorbikes influencing races

I swear, sometimes it seems like Adam Hansen has been busier in retirement than when he was racing 500 grand tours back-to-back in his pro days…

The CPA riders’ union president’s latest plan to overhaul professional cycling for the better comes in the wake of the various motorbike shenanigans at this year’s Tour de France, though Hansen reckons – beyond the headline hold-ups on the Joux Plane and La Loze – that motos “influence the races too much” in general, by inadvertently providing some handy assistance for draft-seeking riders attacking or chasing back on.

> Motorbikes that foiled Tadej Pogačar attack thrown off Tour de France for one day, as UAE Team Emirates blast “unacceptable” lack of distance from riders

That’s why you always see riders – usually someone like Michał Kwiatkowski – waving away the camera motorbikes from the front of the peloton, especially when they have a teammate in the breakaway not being aided by the moto-generated slipstream.

So, what’s the former Lotto rider’s solution? Lasers (no sharks though, unfortunately).

The Australian tweeted this morning: “Yesterday I purchased a later distance sensor. I will start to develop a sensor that could be attached to motorbikes in races to govern the distance from them to the riders.

“Motorbikes influence the races too much. Too many teams and riders complain about this. Wish me luck!”

Hansen later added that the sensors would be “required on every cyclist, also every motor” and that would also “want a light to display that a motor stays too close for too long and everyone to see this.”

Aside from the obvious Dr Evil references, others described the 42-year-old’s DIY sensor from the shed plan an as “interesting idea”.

“Should also be applied to support cars in ITTs,” wrote Anders. “Distance dependent on how many bicycles there are in the top rack.”

> UCI clamps down on narrow handlebars, pin-less number pockets and support car trickery

Las, meanwhile, suggested drones as an alternative to the increased congestion, especially on narrow mountain passes, caused by the Tour’s enormous motoring cavalcade.

“The use of drones have been very successful in the ski world, not affecting riders and getting amazing shots,” he said.

Adam Hansen alone on the break (copyright: Tour of Spain/Graham Watson).jpg

Hansen here, on the attack solo at the Vuelta, wishing that motorbike was in front of him…

However, Hansen was less convinced about the prospect of drones flying over the peloton, replying: “Drones are too dangerous in my opinion. The controlled automated ones from DJI are too slow and to control these at high speeds is almost impossible, they only have one camera so you watch where you go or the riders.

“Racing drones are ideal and very dynamic. But... [they have] blades that can cut you open and battery life is terrible. I have four drones, my DJI wouldn’t do it. My racing drone would cut someone open if it landed in a crowd.”

Yeah, I don’t fancy the ‘blades that can cut you open’ aspect of the drone thing either, if I’m honest.

Or how about more Austin Powers-style solutions?

What do you reckon? Are lasers telling motorbike riders to stay away during races the answer? Or should the way the Tour is organised, and its reliance on an endless stream of vehicles, be next on Hansen and the CPA’s agenda?

14:09
Don’t try this at home, kids

Ah, I remember when I could do that without losing a finger or falling into a ditch. Those were the days… 

13:38
2023 Tour de France - Stage 21, Jordi Meeus, Bora Hansgrohe. Pic Zac Williams-SWpix.com - 1
Record audiences for 2023 Tour de France, with Jonas Vingegaard’s crushing time trial performance the second-most watched Tour stage of the last 20 years

Did someone say “Netflix Effect”?

According to figures reported by L'Équipe, the exciting, relentless racing of this year’s Tour de France was reflected in the viewing figures in its home country, with a whopping 42.5 million viewers tuning into the race for at least a minute on France Télévisions, a million more than the 2022 edition.

In addition, 3.7 million viewers in France tuned in to Eurosport’s coverage (so got to see Adam Blythe on a motorbike, the lucky sods), while the average French person watched the Grande Boucle for five hours and 55 minutes, 14 minutes more than last year.

The audience for stages shown on France 2 also broke records, with 4.2 million viewers on average (up by 130,000) and a 44.1 percent audience share.

2023 Tour de France stage 16 Jonas Vingegaard © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1 (1)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The biggest audience for France Télévisions came, perhaps surprisingly, during last Tuesday’s time trial for the ages by Jonas Vingegaard, as the Dane’s race-winning effort was watched by 6.3 million viewers with a peak of 8.7 million – the second-highest number to tune in to a Tour stage in the past 20 years.

And for a time trial (a time trial!) too…

I can just hear all the Club 10 geeks laughing now: ‘Oh Monsieur Prudhomme isn’t a big fan of time trials, is he? Maybe this’ll make him reconsider and stick an out-and-back dual carriageway stage on next year’s route…’

12:54
They’re everywhere…

Meanwhile, away from the latest greenwashing attempt to flog a hideous 4x4, it’s all kicking off on today’s stage, with Jumbo-Visma’s former Tour of Flanders winner Coryn Labecki currently up the road.

Not that we can see any of it of course, with the live TV coverage yet to start…

12:08
“Only a matter of time before somebody gets killed”
Lime bikes Hounslow (@DynamacRtm/Twitter)

> Lime hire scheme under fire as residents claim e-bikes "deliberately" left in "dangerous places"

Naturally, this story on locals complaining about yoofs leaving Lime e-bikes strewn across the road, “endangering people”, has prompted one Twitter (or X, or Tesco Express, whatever it’s called) user to dig out a classic of the Abandoned Vehicles Endangering People genre:

11:46
David Bell memorial bench (Julie Neal, Facebook)
Memorial bench dedicated to late Ayrshire cycling legend stolen and site vandalised

Cyclists in Ayrshire say they have been left “heartbroken” and “devastated” after a memorial bench dedicated to a popular local cycling writer was stolen and the site, including a memorial cairn, vandalised.

The hand-crafted bench, which was cemented into the ground in a remote part of Gallowa Forest Park at Rowantree Toll near Barr, and dedicated in April to long-time Ayrshire Post cycling correspondent and Ayr Road Club member David Bell, was stolen last week.

The thieves also appear to have vandalised the nearby memorial cairn, also erected in memory of Bell, whose articles on cycling for the Post between 1931 and his death in 1965 – published under the pen name The Highwayman – formed the basis of two posthumously-published books. The site’s location was earmarked as “fitting” for a cyclist who wrote so lovingly about the hills of South Ayrshire and Galloway.

David Bell memorial bench (Julie Neal)

“Members of the South Ayrshire communities of Straiton and Barr were disgusted to learn of the theft of the Memorial Bench to the late David Bell from the memorial site at Rowantree Toll last week,” Ayr Roads CC stalwart Arnold Thomson told Ayrshire Live.

“Not only was the beautiful hand-crafted bench stolen, but the Memorial Cairn was also vandalised and sprayed with graffiti.

“The memorial bench was only erected in April of this year in commemoration of Ayrshire Cycling legend, Davie Bell. Vic Possee, former Chairman of Ayr Roads/Arnold Clark Cycling Club, spent many months on a labour of love with the project, that involved sourcing the Galloway Elm for the bench and having it constructed by fellow cyclist Colin Reilly, of Girvan.

“Vic is understandingly heartbroken that vandals should stoop so low to steal the bench and vandalise the cairn. Hundreds of tourists visit the area and the memorial bench was well used by all who stopped at this idyllic spot in the South Carrick Hill Country. Hopefully the culprits will be found.”

Ayr Police are currently investigating the theft.

11:13
Brighton city centre recycling to be collected by e-cargo bikes

Recycling waste from businesses in Brighton city centre is to be collected by e-cargo bikes, in a scheme by cargo bike delivery service Zedify and recycling company Recorra that aims to reduce carbon emissions in the area, our sister site ebiketips reports.

The bikes will be fitted with large boxes that will take the waste away to be made into paper which will then be redistributed to offices in the city.

Zedify Recorra bike

Read more: > Brighton city centre recycling to be collected by e-cargo bikes

10:39
Richard Virenque, 2000 Tour de France
We’re gonna sponsor like it’s 1999: Polti set for return to cycling with Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso’s team

When it comes to professional cycling, nothing beats a bit of 1990s nostalgia (wait, what? They did what during the 1990s?!).

Well, if you conveniently ignore all the doping scandals, the turbo-charged performances, and the last days of Rome debauchery, cycling fans will be treated to an iconic throwback from next year, as Polti – the Italian steam ironing brand whose name adorned the kits of Djamolidine Abdoujaparov, Gianni Bugno, and Richard Virenque – is set to return to the sport as the title sponsor of Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso’s second division team.

Polti, and potentially its brilliantly garish red, yellow, and green kit, will replace the blue of Eolo and Kometa at the team, as Basso and Contador aim to improve and internationalise a team that has taken two mountain stage wins at the Giro d’Italia over the past three years, courtesy of Lorenzo Fortunato’s epic win on Monte Zoncolan in 2021 and Davide Bais’ victory on Gran Sasso d'Italia in May.

Lorenzo Fortunato, 2021 Giro d’Italia (CorVos/SWpix.com)

(CorVos/SWpix.com)

Whether the new Polti can replicate the (admittedly tainted) success of the 1990s-era Polti remains to be seen. Founded in 1994, the team immediately achieved success through former Giro winner Bugno at the Tour of Flanders, before the ‘Tashkent Terror’ Abdoujaparov sprinted to a stage win and the points competition at the Giro and backed that up with two stages and the green jersey at the Tour de France.

Polti also tasted victory the following year at the Amstel Gold Race and Liège–Bastogne–Liège, courtesy of Mauro Gianetti, and the Tour of Lombardy in 1999 through Mirko Celestino. In 2000, the last year of their sponsorship, the exiled Virenque – still in denial over his doping at Festina long after all his mates had confessed to taking EPO – won the Morzine stage of the Tour de France.

While Contador and Basso would take even a fraction of that success for the new 2020s-era Polti team, I’m sure they could do without the accusations of widespread doping on the squad, first aired by Jörg Jaksche in the late 2000s.

"Not all sponsors are the same. Some sponsors give new life and write exciting new chapters in our lives,” Ivan Basso said, confirming the future of the team and its riders.

“I’m proud that the Polti family has entrusted us with the responsibility and honour of following on from the unforgettable moments of cycling history of their past.”

Just don’t follow on from all the moments, eh Birillo?

10:26
09:56
Tour de France Femmes stage three preview: Could the sprinters finally get their chance in Montignac-Lascaux?
Tour de France Femmes 2023 stage three

It’s fair to say that the first two stages of this year’s Tour de France Femmes weren’t especially kind to its sprinting contingent.

On stage one, the sprinters were foiled by a rampant Lotte Kopecky and the ruins of a disorganised chase behind, while yesterday’s relentlessly difficult ride through the Massif Central – capped off with a popular win by Liane Lippert (that’s one each in the Movistar-SD Worx phony war, if you’re keeping score) – saw Lorena Wiebes and Marianne Vos finish almost 16 minutes down, and Charlotte Kool a further three and a half minutes back.

Lorena Wiebes wins stage six, 2022 Tour de France Femmes (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After two stage wins last year, will today be another Wiebes and SD Worx day at the Tour? (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

But today’s finale in Montignac-Lascaux, with its 650-metre long, plan flat finish straight, should finally see former teammates Kool and Wiebes go head-to-head for sprint supremacy at the Tour, with Vos and potentially Elisa Balsamo (still recovering from a horrific crash at RideLondon in May) snapping at their superfast heels.

Not that the stage is a straightforward, nailed on sprinters’ day, however. The 147km from Collonges-La-Rouge is constantly up and down all day and features five categorised climbs before a constantly rolling (and possibly attack-inspiring) final 50 kilometres.

Well, they weren’t going to make the first big sprint of the 2023 Tour Femmes an easy one, were they?

09:37
It’s all about the bike: Check out Jonas Vingegaard’s yellow jersey winning machines
2023 Vingegaard Cervelo S5, R5, P5

> The bikes ridden to Tour de France victory: Jonas Vingegaard’s Cervelo S5, R5 and P5

09:04
Basque fans at Tour de France 2023 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Scots urged to emulate Basque fans by waving saltires at home worlds

Is that Crow Road, or is it the Col du Tourmalet?

That’s the (admittedly rather bizarre) question one Scottish nationalist is hoping people will be asking throughout the upcoming all-in-one UCI world cycling championships, which he hopes will turn Scotland into a kind of Pyrenees-north-of-the-Tweed.

Cycling fan Eric Anderson told The National newspaper (which, I’m sure you know, isn’t a big fan of the whole United Kingdom thing) that he was inspired by the cycling-mad fans of the Basque Country during the Tour de France’s opening three days in the region earlier this month and – most importantly – the ubiquitous sight of their distinctive red, green, and white ikurrina flag.

So, Anderson is now calling on his fellow Scots to put on their best Basque impression during the worlds by making sure the Saint Andrew’s Cross is a constant presence on the roads, at the trackside, and on the TV coverage.

2023 Tour de France Basque fans (A.S.O/Charly Lopez)

(A.S.O/Charly Lopez)

“It struck me while watching it just how proud people were to be Basque,” Anderson said.

“And it made me think that we’ve got this huge event coming to Scotland and we really shouldn’t miss the opportunity show that same kind of passion. It’s a fantastic opportunity to highlight the beauty and friendship of our country on an international stage.

“When the men’s road race departs from Edinburgh on August 6, it’s a pity that the aerial footage will show the Union Flag flying on many of the capital’s most prominent buildings.

“But in the tradition of cycling road racing, it’s the fans along the way who capture the imagination. So, bring your Saltires along as you stand by the road, wave them passionately as you encourage the competitors, but most of all respect the riders, give them space, and make these world championships the most memorable yet!”

Well, whatever your political affiliations, I think we can definitely all agree – after some of the chaos at the Tour – on the whole ‘give the riders space’ thing…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

