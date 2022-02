“Their safety is more important than your punctuality": Jeremy Vine's message to drivers; Are ‘petrol heads’ safer drivers? + more on the live blog

When we ran #OpClosePass we very rarely had any offending from car enthusiasts or what people wrongly call "boy racers or petrol heads". This group of drivers very often take great pride in their cars & their standard of driving. They also grew up riding bicycles, mopheads, https://t.co/ONJawcXi88 — Mark Hodson (@markandcharlie) February 14, 2022

Are so-called ‘petrol heads’ more conscientious drivers? Well, that’s the view of Mark Hodson, one of the two officers who devised West Midland Police’s pioneering Operation Close Pass.

In a Twitter thread posted this morning, Hodson claimed that during his close pass initiative – which led to a 20 percent reduction in the number of cyclists killed or injured on roads patrolled by the force – motorists who could be described as ‘car enthusiasts’ were less likely to commit offences.

Hodson says that these drivers took great pride in their cars and standard of driving, and had experience of being a vulnerable road user in their youth, either on bikes or mopeds, so therefore took more care when driving.

The officer then pointed out that motorists aged over 50 were more likely to commit dangerous overtakes on cyclists, as they hadn’t received any training since their driving test and in most cases had gone decades without being a vulnerable road user.

However, Hodson also claimed that in both instances, offenders represented the “odd one” in a sea of safe and courteous drivers.

“Across the spectrum of drivers you find lots of people who are part of the solution, not the problem,” Hodson wrote.

What do you think? Do motorists who take greater pride in their cars drive better around cyclists?

Also, any ideas on what a ‘mophead’ could be?