Riders on the storm at the Dutch Headwind Championships; Cycling and NFTs - what's the point?; Cycling and disability: does cycling present itself as a ‘uniquely virtuous activity’?; The Great Gravel Debate + more on the live blog

Remco Evenepoel’s late implosion on Friday’s stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, and subsequent criticism of the race organisers for including a particular rough section of gravel road in the final kilometres of the stage, has provoked another of cycling’s endlessly enduring pub debates: Do gravels/cobbles/wet descents/extreme weather/ridiculously steep climbs [delete as appropriate] belong in road racing?

After losing the yellow jersey to Aleksandr Vlasov, Remco claimed that the gravel section, which saw Alejandro Valverde puncture while in the lead group, was “getting close to mountain biking” and that the race “was hard enough already”.

“Sometimes in the teams and in the bunch, there is frustration that we go on such small roads that are, I’m not going to say dangerous, but you cannot win something with it, but you can lose it. You can have a flat tyre so it’s always a risk,” the Belgian prodigy said.

Remco’s views were backed up UAE Team Emirate’s Matteo Trentin, who told Cyclingnews that gravel and cobbled sections shouldn’t be included in stage races and instead should be limited to their genre-specific classics, such as Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix respectively.

“I am not keen to see gravel in a stage race. I think we are going too far, to a spectacle we don’t need,” said Trentin.

“Maybe [Friday] was not mountain-biking, but for sure it was gravel racing. If you want to find gravel racing there are circuits for that.

“Strade Bianche is Strade Bianche, it’s a race that was born and developed that way. It’s also special because of the Tuscany roads which are not the same as all the other gravel roads you can find in Italy. Rather than try to replicate that, maybe it’s better to find something that is special to this race.

“It’s hard enough as it is and we saw in the past that a lot of GC contenders lost a lot in the cobbled sections. But there is a reason why there are Grand Tour riders and there are Classics riders. You cannot mix the two things.”

The debate inevitably spilled over to social media, where everyone’s favourite DS Johan Bruyneel weighed in, arguing that “road cycling is not a circus”:

Tour de France 1936 —-> Vuelta Valencia 2022… Come on, people! Road cycling is not a circus. AND TO ALL PRO-CYCLISTS: you are not a circus animal, so don’t allow anyone to treat you like one… Stuff like this makes no sense. I’m sure that those in the know will agree. pic.twitter.com/M3Fa0Z65pZ — Johan Bruyneel (@JohanBruyneel) February 5, 2022

Not agree. There was already a very steep good road next to the gravel. The winner would be the same. And the section was sand and stones, not a stade bianchi section. And it does not belong in a first season stage race, there was no danger but it had no value also. — Yves Lampaert (@yveslampaert) February 5, 2022

I don't think it's the end of the world if some stage races use some 'gravel' sectors, as long as they are rideable for road bikes though. Just don't overuse them and transform your race into a lottery circus. And remember: MTB, gravel, cyclocross racing exist too. Separately. — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) February 6, 2022

A 10% climb in gravel road is not dangerous. Unmarked road furniture is exposed barrier feet are, technical and/or downhill sprint finishes are, excess of motorbikes is. Do not fall into the trap of thinking that what happened yesterday is what needs to change. https://t.co/qTo3u8mFzj — Rúben Silva (@EchelonsHub) February 5, 2022

What do you think? Does gravel belong in professional road racing? Or should we be more concerned about other elements of race safety? Let us know!

