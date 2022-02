Jeremy Vine says near miss was “closest I've come to dying on my bicycle”; Cav opens his account for 2022; What’s a ‘carsplainer’? + more on the live blog

💛 #TDF2022 team selection 💛 ✅ The 18 UCI WorldTeams ✅ 🇧🇪@AlpecinFenix and 🇫🇷@Arkea_Samsic, 1st and 2nd placed UCI ProTeams in 2021 ✅ 🇫🇷@BBHOTELS_KTM and 🇫🇷@TeamTotalEnrg, invited by the organizers. 🤩 See you in July! pic.twitter.com/WFbdyGUy1l — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) February 11, 2022

It seems to get earlier and earlier each year, but it’s that time already – the final two wildcard invitations to the 2022 Tour de France have been awarded!

And to the great surprise of many, two French teams – TotalEnergies and B&B Hotels p/b KTM – have filled the remaining non-WorldTour slots in the 22-team Tour peloton. Pro-Conti Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic were already automatically confirmed as wildcards owing to their position in the UCI rankings.

TotalEnergies, who have raced their home grand tour every year since 2000, were strengthened over the winter with the arrival of Peter Sagan, while Franck Bonnamour and new signing Alexis Gougeard will be under pressure to deliver for a now Bryan Coquard-less B&B Hotels.

Though the selection of two French squads by Tour organisers ASO is hardly a shock, some pundits and fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that Uno-X missed out on a starting berth at cycling’s biggest race.

I think everyone agrees that Uno-X would be more attractive at the moment but yes French team, French race. Its the law — José Been (@TourDeJose) February 11, 2022

The Norwegian team has eight Danish riders on its roster and, with the Tour’s Grand Départ taking place in Copenhagen this year, was targeting a spot on the start line after a strong 2021. As a consolation prize, ASO has invited Uno-X to June’s Critérium du Dauphiné, the traditional Tour warm-up race.