Jeremy Vine + gas horn + London drivers = fantastic entertainment; Lachlan Morton's Alt Tour jersey eBay auction hits $3.5k (+ Cape Epic vid); Roadside repairs; Van der Poel injury setback; Winter solstice challenge; New kit + more on the live blog

Slovenian sensation Primož Roglič has spoken to Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws and distanced himself from the idea that winning, or not winning, the Tour de France will define his career. And while he would, of course, "love" to win the sport's biggest prize, being remembered as "the man who fought for it every time" is more important to the 32-year-old.

"I’d rather people think of me as the man who fought for it every time," Roglič explained. "The man who gave the best of himself every race. That's who I want to be. A fighter. The Tour is really not an obsession. So it's not a frustration that it hasn't worked yet."

The Jumbo-Visma leader also spoke about Wout van Aert's ambition to win the green jersey in 2022, saying he thinks challenging for multiple goals is possible. "In theory, anything is possible. We can get green and yellow - and also the polka dot jersey with Sepp Kuss — but the team has to determine what our main goal is, and then we have to have a plan that works for the two of us," he continued.

> Wout van Aert to target the green jersey at the 2022 Tour de France

"It must be the intention that Wout and I help each other. We have to find a way so he can go for a stage win and I can try to get some time at the same time. We have to think about that carefully."