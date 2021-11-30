Near Miss of the Day 671: Lorry driver towing trailer in close pass

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a motorist in Kent being given a close pass last month by the driver of a flatbed lorry, who also happens to be towing a trailer with a mini digger on it.
Towing a trailer is something we often see contributing to close passes, with the driver typically pulling in before the rear of the trailer has passed the cyclist being overtaking.
In this case too, the situation is exacerbated by parked vehicles on the road and as the title of the video alludes to, is it really too much to expect the driver just to wait a couple of seconds until it is safe to overtake?
This one was submitted by road.cc reader Andy, who told us that he reported the incident to Kent Police six weeks ago.
“However, I've not had a response beyond confirmation of the report and it's their policy to not respond to reports after 6 weeks if they've been unable to take any action, so I guess that's the case with this one and it's OK to publish it now,” he said.
