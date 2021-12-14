Near Miss of the Day 677: “My closest call yet,” says cyclist who slammed on brakes as motorist drove across his path

A cyclist who had to slam on his brakes when a motorist drove across his path has described the incident as “my closest call yet.”

The incident in Buckinghamshire happened as the motorist, apparently recently qualified, drove across a main road from one side street into another, with a driver to her right having stopped to let her through.

Lyndon, the road.cc reader who sent in this clip, said: “I think this was my closest call yet. I was headed home from work today, about 3.30pm after some light rain.

“I freewheeled heading up to the pedestrian crossing at about 30kph after coming down the long descent into Marlow.

“I had two lights, one flashing and one steady high beam for off road riding, as well as a bright top on.

“What I imagined happened was the driver looked to her right, then her left, and did not check again before driving across the road.

“I managed to skid to a stop on the greasy road, turning my front wheel to avoid hitting the car.

“She looked quite shaken, looked quickly at me then drove off.”

The motorist was also displaying a green probationary P-plate on the rear of her vehicle, which drivers in Great Britain can display to show that they have recently passed her driving test.

Unlike restricted ‘R’ plates in Northern Ireland, which must be used for a year after a driver has passed their test, there is no requirement in the rest of the UK for ‘P’ plates to be used, and if they choose to do so, they can keep them on for as long as they wish.

Lyndon said: “When I saw the ‘P’ on the back of her car I figured no need to report this one, as I hope she got enough of a fright and will look more carefully in the future.”

He added: “For anyone who’s curious, Schwalbe One Addix 28mm tubeless tyres, 52psi.”

