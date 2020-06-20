Video: Driver turns across Jeremy Vine’s path on new pop-up bike lane

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has posted footage of a couple of near misses suffered within moments of each other while riding home on a new pop-up bike lane this week.

The incidents occurred while Vine was riding along Hammersmith Road yesterday (Friday).

After first manoeuvring around a motorist who emerged from a side road and positioned their vehicle across the bike lane, Vine continued on his way.

He then almost immediately suffered a driver turning left across his path – and almost into him – from the adjacent motor traffic lane.

Tonight ... on my way home ... and the black car distracts me. pic.twitter.com/K4Hq5Km3uj — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 19, 2020

“What the hell?” said Vine as the driver pulled over.

“Oh my God, I didn’t see you at all,” she replied.

Vine then told her not to worry.

Writing on Twitter, he explained: “I just could see she was anxious, and alarmed, and I didn't want to make things worse. An apology always helps.”

Social media being social media, a number of people have replied to Vine’s video asserting that he was somehow to blame for the incident.

The Surrey Roads Policing Unit was unequivocal in responding to this.

Driver. Every time. They’re the ones turning.



Mirror, signal, blind spot check, manoeuvre. — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) June 20, 2020

…can’t just indicate and have a partial check for other road users. You must be:

Observant of your surroundings,

Look,

Check mirror,

Signal / indicate,

Check blind spot,

Then and only then (when safe and clear),

Manoeuvre. — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) June 20, 2020

They did however add: