No Oscars here... Mathieu van der Poel stars in cringeworthy window shopping sponsor video + more on the live blog

When football teams sign new players or, as in this case, a cycling team gets a new sponsor, there's normally some bright spark sat in a comms department somewhere with a fun idea for an announcement video.

Admittedly, 'Mathieu van der Poel helps a friend buy new windows' is a hard sell to Netflix or Amazon, and I doubt Quentin Tarantino was jumping at the opportunity...but it was deemed 'entertaining' enough for the team to break the news on Instagram that Deceuninck is coming on board as a sponsor, having ended its association with Patrick Lefevere's Quick-Step.

In fairness, if the aim was to get more people watching and talking about it then it worked. It's actually a pretty sound strategy: create something abysmally awkward and unintentionally funny, get people (us) saying how terrible it is, more people watch it, more people see the news the team wanted to share in the first place. Genius.

In this case, Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Merlier and some Alpecin-Fenix friends were the bait used to draw us in. Some hilariously abrupt scenes later, including Van der Poel's evil supervillain "we have big plans" cameo, and the video has been watched 68,000 times on Instagram. I'm going to say that's probably better than a comms department graphic would have done...