Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

No Oscars here... Mathieu van der Poel stars in cringeworthy window shopping sponsor video + more on the live blog

We're getting dangerously close to that time of year...anyway, pinch punch first day of the month and all that...Dan Alexander is here for Wednesday's live blog ...
Wed, Dec 01, 2021 09:04
0
No Oscars here... Mathieu van der Poel stars in cringeworthy window shopping sponsor video + more on the live blog
08:46
No Oscars here... Mathieu van der Poel stars in cringeworthy window shopping sponsor video

When football teams sign new players or, as in this case, a cycling team gets a new sponsor, there's normally some bright spark sat in a comms department somewhere with a fun idea for an announcement video.

Admittedly, 'Mathieu van der Poel helps a friend buy new windows' is a hard sell to Netflix or Amazon, and I doubt Quentin Tarantino was jumping at the opportunity...but it was deemed 'entertaining' enough for the team to break the news on Instagram that Deceuninck is coming on board as a sponsor, having ended its association with Patrick Lefevere's Quick-Step. 

In fairness, if the aim was to get more people watching and talking about it then it worked. It's actually a pretty sound strategy: create something abysmally awkward and unintentionally funny, get people (us) saying how terrible it is, more people watch it, more people see the news the team wanted to share in the first place. Genius.

In this case, Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Merlier and some Alpecin-Fenix friends were the bait used to draw us in. Some hilariously abrupt scenes later, including Van der Poel's evil supervillain "we have big plans" cameo, and the video has been watched 68,000 times on Instagram. I'm going to say that's probably better than a comms department graphic would have done...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments