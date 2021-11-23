Jail for man who punched cyclist, leaving him partially blind and with fractured jaw and eye socket

A man who punched a cyclist, partially blinding him, has been jailed for 28 months.

Andrew Ntiamoah also sustained a broken jaw and eye socket when he was attacked by Daniel Martin McInerney in Bournemouth earlier this year.

The assault happened in the Dorset resort’s Lower Gardens at around 0130 hours on 31 May, reports the Bournemouth Echo.

McInerney, aged 30 and from Northolt in northwest London, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court last Thursday after admitting causing grievous bodily harm.

Mary Aspinall-Miles told the court that Mr Ntiamoah had been cycling home from a night out when the attack happened.

He was riding through the park at around 5mph when he passed a group of people, whom she said split apart as he rode through.

“One of the group shouted ‘Oi!’, the victim turned around to see what the issue was,” she said.

“There was a verbal confrontation between the victim and one of the group.

“Whatever that verbal exchange was, when the victim and McInerney were in close proximity, it is plainly and obviously McInerney who is aggressive.

“Whilst he is backing away from the group, the defendant without any real provocation punches the victim hard and full-on to the face.

“Understandably he stumbles back and is pushed to the ground by this defendant. The defendant punches him again with great force and precision.”

Mr Ntiamoah, who was knocked out, is now partially sighted in his left eye and had a metal plate inserted in his jaw as a result of the attack.

In mitigation, Jonathan Underhill said that his client, who has previous convictions for robbery and battery, was “disgusted in himself,” and that he had expressed remorse for what had happened.

Handing down the sentence, however, Judge Brian Forster QC said that an “immediate sentence of imprisonment” was the only option in the circumstances.

“This assault was totally unnecessary,” the judge said. “Your first blow knocked him backwards, the blow has been described as being hard and full-on.

“The victim was punched again when he was in a vulnerable position.

"As a result of the incident, the victim sustained serious injuries.

“What took place has had great effect on his confidence and has affected other members of his family,” the judge added.