Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“This is what happens when you ‘other’ cyclists”: Facebook users engage in “depressing” anti-cycling rant… under post about child struck in hit-and-run while cycling to school; Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joins Ineos + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday, really? Anyway, a perturbed Ryan Mallon’s here for your daily dose of the live blog before Dan returns tomorrow to take you blissfully into the weekend
Wed, Oct 12, 2022 10:01
3
“This is what happens when you ‘other’ cyclists”: Facebook users engage in “depressing” anti-cycling rant… under post about child struck in hit-and-run while cycling to school; Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joins Ineos + more on the live blogtfl child and parent cycling to school - via tfl
09:38
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joins Ineos Grenadiers’ off-road line-up as British squad’s first female rider

Newly crowned gravel world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has signed a two-year deal with the Ineos Grenadiers, becoming the British squad’s first ever female rider.

The 30-year-old French superstar – whose win in Citadella on Saturday marked her fourth world title in the space of two months after a dominant performance at the mountain bike world championships earlier this summer – will be supported by Ineos as she builds up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ferrand-Prévot is one of the most decorated all-round cyclists of the past decade, winning 13 elite rainbow jerseys across four disciplines, including mountain biking, road, cyclocross and most recently on the gravel, and the 30-year-old has now firmly set her sights on winning that illusive gold in the mountain bike race at her home Olympics.

> Multi-discipline stars dominate inaugural gravel world championships

“Signing with the Ineos Grenadiers is a dream for me,” the Frenchwoman said in a statement this morning. “I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the Ineos family of athletes. The Ineos Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.

“To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge for me. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years.

“An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmares so it’s the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the Ineos Grenadiers. I still have a lot of things to learn and it is the best team to help me reach my goal.”

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, 2022 UCI MTB World Championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Ferrand-Prévot will also add another string to the Ineos Grenadiers’ off-road bow, with the British squad already supporting Tom Pidcock’s cyclocross and mountain bike ambitions, as well as his fledgling career on the road.

“Signing a world-class rider like Pauline is a huge boost as we grow the number of multi-disciplinary athletes racing as Grenadiers,” says the team’s deputy principal Rod Ellingworth.

“Pauline is a unique talent. Her palmares speaks for itself, especially after just winning four world titles in the space of two months. But what sets her apart and makes her a great addition to the Grenadiers is her drive and grit. She loves the sport and is a natural born racer and that comes through in the way she rides.

“Pauline is on her own journey to try and win gold at her home Olympics and this is an area where we thrive and have proven success. We are excited to support that ambition and help her achieve her goals over the coming years.”

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, 2022 UCI MTB World Championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Ferrand-Prévot’s first major target in Ineos colours will be the 2023 cyclocross world championships in Hoogerheide at the start of February, where she will be looking to secure her second elite world title in the discipline – and her 14th career rainbow jersey.

09:11
Some potent symbolism for our modern times…
08:49
“This is what happens when you ‘other’ cyclists”: Facebook users engage in “depressing” anti-cycling rant… under post about child struck by hit-and-run motorcyclist while cycling to school

Last week on the live blog, you may recall, we focused quite a bit on Cycle to School Week, including a selection of the sometimes questionable (or, to be uncharitable, “victim blaming”) bike safety tips and advice dolled out as part of the festivities, alongside the often harsh realities for children riding their bikes to school in a car-dominated world.

> Protected bike lanes on school routes must be urgent government priority, says Sustrans

Unfortunately, this morning’s blog will be focusing on the latter, as road safety campaigner Adam Bronkhorst reported on Twitter last night that a child cycling to a nearby school earlier that morning was struck by a motorbike rider – who failed to stop following the collision:

According to the person who posted the original news on a local Facebook group, thankfully the child did not appear to be seriously injured in the collision, and the police were called to the scene.

“I think there were some witnesses,” Bronkhorst, who has long campaigned for increased safety measures on the road in question, added this morning. “It was a person on a motorbike with someone else riding on the back who knocked the high school kid off. They knew they had done it as the person on the back was seen to be looking back at the kid.”

“Before anyone starts blaming anyone I just want to ask, do we have to wait until someone dies to make the roads safer for the most vulnerable?” the original Facebook poster asked.

> Green Party: Government’s “anti-cycling narrative” creates danger for cyclists

However, that rather pertinent question was blatantly ignored by several other Facebook users in the comments, who decided to use a hit-and-run incident involving a child to score off a few numbers on their anti-cycling bingo card.

One victim-blamer-in-chief commented: “Was it one of the stupid kids mucking about again?”

“Should walk to school so we can get to work without trying to dodge all the stupid cyclists on the road. If you want to cycle, cycle up the Downs and get out of my way. Thanks,” wrote another particularly charming motorist.

I wonder if this lot are the “stupid cyclists” to which the commenter was referring?

Another wrote: “Well the Highway Code now says that cyclists can ride side by side on a non-busy road, I wish they’d listen, how many points do I get for knocking off two Tour de Shoreham muppets?”

Very classy.

Worryingly, Bronkhorst says that those comments weren’t even the worst examples, with some apparently even more distasteful remarks swiftly removed by the group’s moderators.

Thoughtless and repugnant comments aren’t solely the domain of Facebook, of course, evidenced by this baffling response to road safety campaigner Bronkhorst’s tweet:

And this one:

The lack of empathy shown towards a child struck in a hit-and-run incident – simply because, I assume, the kid can be simply and crudely pigeonholed as a “cyclist” – has been described as “depressing” by other Twitter users:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 