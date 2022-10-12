“This is what happens when you ‘other’ cyclists”: Facebook users engage in “depressing” anti-cycling rant… under post about child struck in hit-and-run while cycling to school; Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joins Ineos + more on the live blog

Last week on the live blog, you may recall, we focused quite a bit on Cycle to School Week, including a selection of the sometimes questionable (or, to be uncharitable, “victim blaming”) bike safety tips and advice dolled out as part of the festivities, alongside the often harsh realities for children riding their bikes to school in a car-dominated world.
> Protected bike lanes on school routes must be urgent government priority, says Sustrans
Unfortunately, this morning’s blog will be focusing on the latter, as road safety campaigner Adam Bronkhorst reported on Twitter last night that a child cycling to a nearby school earlier that morning was struck by a motorbike rider – who failed to stop following the collision:
According to the person who posted the original news on a local Facebook group, thankfully the child did not appear to be seriously injured in the collision, and the police were called to the scene.
“I think there were some witnesses,” Bronkhorst, who has long campaigned for increased safety measures on the road in question, added this morning. “It was a person on a motorbike with someone else riding on the back who knocked the high school kid off. They knew they had done it as the person on the back was seen to be looking back at the kid.”
“Before anyone starts blaming anyone I just want to ask, do we have to wait until someone dies to make the roads safer for the most vulnerable?” the original Facebook poster asked.
> Green Party: Government’s “anti-cycling narrative” creates danger for cyclists
However, that rather pertinent question was blatantly ignored by several other Facebook users in the comments, who decided to use a hit-and-run incident involving a child to score off a few numbers on their anti-cycling bingo card.
One victim-blamer-in-chief commented: “Was it one of the stupid kids mucking about again?”
“Should walk to school so we can get to work without trying to dodge all the stupid cyclists on the road. If you want to cycle, cycle up the Downs and get out of my way. Thanks,” wrote another particularly charming motorist.
I wonder if this lot are the “stupid cyclists” to which the commenter was referring?
Another wrote: “Well the Highway Code now says that cyclists can ride side by side on a non-busy road, I wish they’d listen, how many points do I get for knocking off two Tour de Shoreham muppets?”
Very classy.
Worryingly, Bronkhorst says that those comments weren’t even the worst examples, with some apparently even more distasteful remarks swiftly removed by the group’s moderators.
Thoughtless and repugnant comments aren’t solely the domain of Facebook, of course, evidenced by this baffling response to road safety campaigner Bronkhorst’s tweet:
And this one:
The lack of empathy shown towards a child struck in a hit-and-run incident – simply because, I assume, the kid can be simply and crudely pigeonholed as a “cyclist” – has been described as “depressing” by other Twitter users:
