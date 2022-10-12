“This is what happens when you ‘other’ cyclists”: Facebook users engage in “depressing” anti-cycling rant… under post about child struck in hit-and-run while cycling to school; Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joins Ineos + more on the live blog

Newly crowned gravel world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has signed a two-year deal with the Ineos Grenadiers, becoming the British squad’s first ever female rider.

🌈🌈 PFP 🤝 INEOS Grenadiers 🌈🌈 Pauline @FERRANDPREVOT becomes the newest member of the team, bolstering our off-road roster from next season. Welcome, Pauline 👋https://t.co/KpeT5euKvT pic.twitter.com/a7kQLjz0Yx — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) October 12, 2022

The 30-year-old French superstar – whose win in Citadella on Saturday marked her fourth world title in the space of two months after a dominant performance at the mountain bike world championships earlier this summer – will be supported by Ineos as she builds up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ferrand-Prévot is one of the most decorated all-round cyclists of the past decade, winning 13 elite rainbow jerseys across four disciplines, including mountain biking, road, cyclocross and most recently on the gravel, and the 30-year-old has now firmly set her sights on winning that illusive gold in the mountain bike race at her home Olympics.

> Multi-discipline stars dominate inaugural gravel world championships

“Signing with the Ineos Grenadiers is a dream for me,” the Frenchwoman said in a statement this morning. “I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the Ineos family of athletes. The Ineos Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.

“To have the 2024 Olympics in Paris is huge for me. I want to be the best rider I can be in front of a home crowd and that will be my main goal over the next two years.

“An Olympic gold medal is the only one missing from my palmares so it’s the one I want the most. It was a key reason to join this adventure with the Ineos Grenadiers. I still have a lot of things to learn and it is the best team to help me reach my goal.”

Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Ferrand-Prévot will also add another string to the Ineos Grenadiers’ off-road bow, with the British squad already supporting Tom Pidcock’s cyclocross and mountain bike ambitions, as well as his fledgling career on the road.

“Signing a world-class rider like Pauline is a huge boost as we grow the number of multi-disciplinary athletes racing as Grenadiers,” says the team’s deputy principal Rod Ellingworth.

“Pauline is a unique talent. Her palmares speaks for itself, especially after just winning four world titles in the space of two months. But what sets her apart and makes her a great addition to the Grenadiers is her drive and grit. She loves the sport and is a natural born racer and that comes through in the way she rides.

“Pauline is on her own journey to try and win gold at her home Olympics and this is an area where we thrive and have proven success. We are excited to support that ambition and help her achieve her goals over the coming years.”

Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Ferrand-Prévot’s first major target in Ineos colours will be the 2023 cyclocross world championships in Hoogerheide at the start of February, where she will be looking to secure her second elite world title in the discipline – and her 14th career rainbow jersey.