“Victim blaming” road sign tells cyclists to “consider other road users”; Ineos to set up new women’s team? + more on the live blog

A few months on the live blog, you may recall, road.cc reported that Bedfordshire Police were widely ridiculed after tweeting a since-deleted bike safety message which appeared to equate the number of cycling fatalities in the county with “mistakes” made by cyclists.
Promoting the 2 Wheels initiative, Bedfordshire Police wrote: “Even if you’re an experienced cyclist, there are things everyone needs to remember when setting off on their journey. There were 33 cyclists killed or seriously injured on Bedfordshire roads last year. One mistake could be fatal.”
> “Victim blaming as policy”: Cyclists blast Bedfordshire Police’s “one mistake could be fatal” cycling safety campaign
Unsurprisingly, the tweet was heavily criticised by cyclists online, who accused the police of “victim blaming” and of shifting the onus for safety away from motorists’ behaviour and responsibilities on the road.
Well, over the border in Hertfordshire, it doesn’t seem that many lessons have been learned, at least by those in charge of road signage.
The above sign, urging people on bikes to “cycle safely” and to “please consider other road users” was spotted over the weekend on the busy A120 by road.cc reader Rob.
“Wasn’t sure if it was a sick joke or gallows humour for the few cyclists brave enough to venture on the A120 when I saw this message displayed on Hertfordshire traffic signs today,” Rob told road.cc.
“I do consider them – I consider a substantial minority to be highly dangerous,” he concluded.
Perhaps Hertfordshire Constabulary could have a chat with those responsible for the weekend’s message on the A120.
> ‘Dangerous cycling is not a priority,’ police force says
On Thursday, road.cc reported that the county’s police force has insisted that dangerous or anti-social cycling "is not a priority”, after a local paper questioned why the police had failed to charge a single cyclist for traffic offences in St Albans and Harpenden during the last two years.
“Anti-social or dangerous cycling has not been flagged as a priority in St Albans,” Hertfordshire Constabulary’s spokesperson told the (I imagine) incredulous local reporter.
“We do support national road safety campaigns, in conjunction with the Hertfordshire Road Safety Partnership, but as per the latest Highway Code cyclists are now considered vulnerable road users and as such the priority for these campaigns is to educate and inform other motorists about their responsibility to use roads safely, to ensure that they are safe for all users.”
Road signage folks, take note…