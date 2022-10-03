Support road.cc

news
Live blog

“Victim blaming” road sign tells cyclists to “consider other road users”; Ineos to set up new women’s team? + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, the pro road racing season is finally drawing to a close, and Ryan Mallon is back in the hot seat for the first live blog of October
Mon, Oct 03, 2022 09:35
3
“Victim blaming” road sign tells cyclists to “consider other road users”; Ineos to set up new women’s team? + more on the live blog'Cycle Safely' road sign, A120 Hertfordshire (credit - Rob Surtees)
09:53
“Steady Sunday drive”: Driver reaches 191mph on UK roads

“The following media includes potentially sensitive content…”

Twitter was certainly right about that:

09:38
08:52
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, 2022 UCI MTB World Championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)
Ineos to set up new women’s team? French star Pauline Ferrand-Prévot rumoured to lead new project

As the leaves begin to fall and the professional road racing seasons winds down (Il Lombardia is this Saturday, eeekkk!), there are still plenty of rumours flying around to keep cycling fans occupied in-between cyclocross races this autumn and winter.

One particularly interesting bit of gossip making its way around the bike racing world this morning surrounds the potential formation of a new women’s pro team backed by Ineos and led by French all-terrain superstar Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

While Jim Ratcliffe has spent the last few weeks vainly pursuing Remco Evenepoel’s signature and renewing his calls for Ineos to undertake fracking in the UK (two things that will make him extremely popular amongst cyclists, I suspect), VeloNews has reported this morning that the chemical magnate’s next move will be into women’s cycling.

After 12 years of ignoring the women’s side of the sport, two sources have purportedly confirmed that the British squad has signed an agreement with Ferrand-Prévot, who has won world titles on the road and in cyclocross and mountain biking, for 2023, making her Ineos’ “first woman racer”.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, 2022 UCI MTB World Championships (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman took three mountain bike world titles this summer, in the short track, cross country, and marathon races, and is aiming to secure her fourth rainbow jersey of the year at the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy, this weekend.

It is unclear if Ferrand-Prévot’s partnership with Ineos will be an isolated one or if it spells the beginning of a larger project.

With the Absolute–Absalon–BMC rider mostly concerned with off-road duties these days, the deal could potentially see Ineos register a mountain bike team, that will of course include Tom Pidcock on the men’s side. Whether the women’s team will race on the road is also yet to be confirmed.

In any case, perhaps someone should ring Pinarello and tell them to finally get cracking on an off-road machine…

08:19
“I do consider them – I consider a substantial minority to be highly dangerous”: Victim blaming road sign tells cyclists to “consider other road users”

A few months on the live blog, you may recall, road.cc reported that Bedfordshire Police were widely ridiculed after tweeting a since-deleted bike safety message which appeared to equate the number of cycling fatalities in the county with “mistakes” made by cyclists.

Promoting the 2 Wheels initiative, Bedfordshire Police wrote: “Even if you’re an experienced cyclist, there are things everyone needs to remember when setting off on their journey. There were 33 cyclists killed or seriously injured on Bedfordshire roads last year. One mistake could be fatal.”

> “Victim blaming as policy”: Cyclists blast Bedfordshire Police’s “one mistake could be fatal” cycling safety campaign

Unsurprisingly, the tweet was heavily criticised by cyclists online, who accused the police of “victim blaming” and of shifting the onus for safety away from motorists’ behaviour and responsibilities on the road.

Well, over the border in Hertfordshire, it doesn’t seem that many lessons have been learned, at least by those in charge of road signage.

'Cycle Safely' road sign, A120 Hertfordshire (credit - Rob Surtees)

The above sign, urging people on bikes to “cycle safely” and to “please consider other road users” was spotted over the weekend on the busy A120 by road.cc reader Rob.

“Wasn’t sure if it was a sick joke or gallows humour for the few cyclists brave enough to venture on the A120 when I saw this message displayed on Hertfordshire traffic signs today,” Rob told road.cc.

“I do consider them – I consider a substantial minority to be highly dangerous,” he concluded.

Perhaps Hertfordshire Constabulary could have a chat with those responsible for the weekend’s message on the A120.

> ‘Dangerous cycling is not a priority,’ police force says

On Thursday, road.cc reported that the county’s police force has insisted that dangerous or anti-social cycling "is not a priority”, after a local paper questioned why the police had failed to charge a single cyclist for traffic offences in St Albans and Harpenden during the last two years.

“Anti-social or dangerous cycling has not been flagged as a priority in St Albans,” Hertfordshire Constabulary’s spokesperson told the (I imagine) incredulous local reporter.

“We do support national road safety campaigns, in conjunction with the Hertfordshire Road Safety Partnership, but as per the latest Highway Code cyclists are now considered vulnerable road users and as such the priority for these campaigns is to educate and inform other motorists about their responsibility to use roads safely, to ensure that they are safe for all users.”

Road signage folks, take note…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

