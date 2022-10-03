“Victim blaming” road sign tells cyclists to “consider other road users”; Ineos to set up new women’s team? + more on the live blog

As the leaves begin to fall and the professional road racing seasons winds down (Il Lombardia is this Saturday, eeekkk!), there are still plenty of rumours flying around to keep cycling fans occupied in-between cyclocross races this autumn and winter.

One particularly interesting bit of gossip making its way around the bike racing world this morning surrounds the potential formation of a new women’s pro team backed by Ineos and led by French all-terrain superstar Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

While Jim Ratcliffe has spent the last few weeks vainly pursuing Remco Evenepoel’s signature and renewing his calls for Ineos to undertake fracking in the UK (two things that will make him extremely popular amongst cyclists, I suspect), VeloNews has reported this morning that the chemical magnate’s next move will be into women’s cycling.

After 12 years of ignoring the women’s side of the sport, two sources have purportedly confirmed that the British squad has signed an agreement with Ferrand-Prévot, who has won world titles on the road and in cyclocross and mountain biking, for 2023, making her Ineos’ “first woman racer”.

Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman took three mountain bike world titles this summer, in the short track, cross country, and marathon races, and is aiming to secure her fourth rainbow jersey of the year at the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy, this weekend.

It is unclear if Ferrand-Prévot’s partnership with Ineos will be an isolated one or if it spells the beginning of a larger project.

With the Absolute–Absalon–BMC rider mostly concerned with off-road duties these days, the deal could potentially see Ineos register a mountain bike team, that will of course include Tom Pidcock on the men’s side. Whether the women’s team will race on the road is also yet to be confirmed.

In any case, perhaps someone should ring Pinarello and tell them to finally get cracking on an off-road machine…