Live blog

Cyclists slam "dangerous" THINK! advice suggesting parents move kids into "single-file" to let traffic through; Dave B's back on Strava; Star-studded gravel World Champs startlist; Danny MacAskill being Danny MacAskill + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Oct 06, 2022 09:13
Cyclists slam "dangerous" THINK! advice suggesting parents move kids into "single-file" to let traffic through; Dave B's back on Strava; Star-studded gravel World Champs startlist; Danny MacAskill being Danny MacAskill + more on the live blogTHINK! Cycle To School Week
11:59
road.cc Simon on the ground at Gran Piemonte

Who's that lad in the white?

11:37
Dave B's back on Strava
 

The news I know we've all been on tenterhooks for. Dave B is back on Strava...

> Sir Dave Brailsford reveals his personal diet and training regime on Strava 

11:27
10:59
Could most road safety advice be boiled down to...don't be a knob? Your thoughts on THINK!'s Cycle To School Week message

 Big suggestion from Jetmans Dad in the comments this lunchtime... can we boil most road safety advice down to, quite simply, don't be a knob?

The suggestion came after Patrick9-32's comment: "If you look at these things from where a lot of people are coming from which is: 'My convenience is roughly equivalent in importance to anyone else's safety' the arguments start to make a lot more sense. So many of those 'but what if I have to stay behind a cyclist for a mile???' comments that seem insane suddenly make sense, they are just coming from a person who is broken. 

What THINK! and other organisations need to push isn't: 'Cyclists, improve the convenience of motorists where you can please...' That builds up that equivalence further, but instead: 'drivers, your convenience is less important than a human life, slow down, wait, don't be a knob'." 

HoarseMann suggested the way the advice was edited caused a problem: "The problem with that THINK! tweet is they've done what most drivers do when reading that sentence from the Highway Code; they've missed out the YOU FEEL.

"The rule is not 'when safe to do so', it's when YOU the cyclist FEELS it's safe (which might be never if you're riding with a child)."

LeadenSkies added: "They have tried to take a snippet from the overall rule and ended up taking bits out of context and changing the overall meaning/ emphasis. The first sentence in the Highway Code paragraph itself is general advice about being considerate to other road users, the second sentence adds clarification that you can ride two abreast and indeed they give two scenarios where it is safer.

"The third sentence returns to general advice and doesn't build on sentence two at all. By only paraphrasing sentences two and three in their tweet THINK! have changed the emphasis and meaning. Poor on their part."

10:46
THINK! plays it safe on day four

No such drama today... 

10:00
David Lappartient 'addresses' sportswashing in pro cycling

Here we go...

Question: What is the UCI doing about 'sportswashing', where countries with poor human rights records host major sporting events?

David Lappartient: "That's of course a potential danger. The money involved in cycling is not very high compared to, say, football, even if we are one of the biggest sports when it comes to the number of fans.

"If you aggregate budgets for the teams and the race organisers, we have not so much more than €800 million, which is not so high. When you are in a closed stadium you sell tickets, but when you are on the road and the road is completely free, you can't sell tickets to have people there.

"This means we have to combine potential markets wich are key for us and the passion for the sport, but of course we have to balance that with human rights, which is also something key for the UCI and sport globally."

> UCI under fire amid allegations of blocking press freedom by denying journalist World Championships accreditation

At least that's cleared up... right, where was I? Oh yes... checking UAE Team Emirates, Bahrain Victorious and Israel-Premier Tech's Il Lombardia line ups... 

09:45
Santander Cycles adds e-bikes to its fleet
Santander Cycles e-bike (Transport for London)

Transport for London and Santander Cycles have expanded their fleet of hire bikes in the capital to include 500 e-bikes. They can be used for up to 60 minutes, have been distributed across central London, and can be docked as normal at any of the 800 docking stations.

> E-bikes finally coming to London's Santander Cycles Hire Scheme

The rollout had been due to happen last month, but was postponed due to the Queen's funeral. TfL's chair, Sadiq Khan, said it was a "momentous" day, and he is "determined to make cycling as accessible as possible as we continue building a safer, greener, more prosperous London for everyone."

Santander Cycles now joins Lime, HumanForest, TIER and Dott in offering Londoners e-bike hire.

09:29
Can an iPhone 14 survive Danny MacAskill landing a jump from a telephone box?

Forgive the clunky TikTok embed, guess it serves me right for sharing something from the godawful favourite of the youth... 

@danny_macaskill Putting a slight twist on the usual iphone drop test! @Mous keeping things nice and safe… #livewithoutlimits #iphone14 #droptest #edinburgh #royalmile ♬ original sound - Danny Macaskill

Turns out this one's a few months old, and yes, it did survive...thanks to its Mous case...yes, it was an ad...

08:50
Sagan, Van der Poel, Van Avermaet, López, Lutsenko... Star-studded startlist for gravel World Champs

Coming to you from Veneto, north-east Italy, first on Saturday afternoon for the women's race, then on Sunday for the men, the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships has attracted some startlist... 

07:56
Cyclists slam Cycle To School Week advice suggesting parents move kids into "single-file" to let traffic through

THINK! road safety's third day of Cycle To School Week started with the following advice for parents cycling with their kids...

Followed by a full pile-in over the second paragraph, which many suggested was inappropriate and unsafe advice...

So where did this advice come from? THINK!? Nope, this heavily-criticised advice came directly from... well... the Highway Code...

Be considerate of the needs of other road users when riding in groups. You can ride two abreast and it can be safer to do so, particularly in larger groups or when accompanying children or less experienced riders. Be aware of drivers behind you and allow them to overtake (for example, by moving into single file or stopping) when you feel it is safe to let them do so. 

This revelation made it a smidge more understandable (to some) why THINK! had used that wording, but others pointed out protecting children cycling on the road should probably come slightly higher on the ol' priorities hierarchy than abiding perfectly to the code.

Is the key point "if you feel safe to do so" and/or do parts of the Highway Code still need updating?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

