Cyclists slam "dangerous" THINK! advice suggesting parents move kids into "single-file" to let traffic through; Dave B's back on Strava; Star-studded gravel World Champs startlist; Danny MacAskill being Danny MacAskill + more on the live blog

Does backlash to THINK! advice highlight issues with the Highway Code?

Road safety campaign advises parents to "be aware of people driving and allow them to overtake (by moving into single file or stopping) when safe to do so" during Cycle To School Weekhttps://t.co/zVx68tyDaE pic.twitter.com/byLpuBs61h — road.cc (@roadcc) October 6, 2022

Big suggestion from Jetmans Dad in the comments this lunchtime... can we boil most road safety advice down to, quite simply, don't be a knob?

The suggestion came after Patrick9-32's comment: "If you look at these things from where a lot of people are coming from which is: 'My convenience is roughly equivalent in importance to anyone else's safety' the arguments start to make a lot more sense. So many of those 'but what if I have to stay behind a cyclist for a mile???' comments that seem insane suddenly make sense, they are just coming from a person who is broken.

What THINK! and other organisations need to push isn't: 'Cyclists, improve the convenience of motorists where you can please...' That builds up that equivalence further, but instead: 'drivers, your convenience is less important than a human life, slow down, wait, don't be a knob'."

HoarseMann suggested the way the advice was edited caused a problem: "The problem with that THINK! tweet is they've done what most drivers do when reading that sentence from the Highway Code; they've missed out the YOU FEEL.

"The rule is not 'when safe to do so', it's when YOU the cyclist FEELS it's safe (which might be never if you're riding with a child)."

LeadenSkies added: "They have tried to take a snippet from the overall rule and ended up taking bits out of context and changing the overall meaning/ emphasis. The first sentence in the Highway Code paragraph itself is general advice about being considerate to other road users, the second sentence adds clarification that you can ride two abreast and indeed they give two scenarios where it is safer.

"The third sentence returns to general advice and doesn't build on sentence two at all. By only paraphrasing sentences two and three in their tweet THINK! have changed the emphasis and meaning. Poor on their part."