Driver – in untaxed car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath; ‘Want your child to cycle to school? Dress them for battle’ + more on the live blog

It’s been quite the start to Cycle to School week.
Yesterday on the blog, a Northern Ireland government site was accused of “victim blaming” after encouraging schoolchildren to “be bike smart” – and illustrated this important road safety message with a photograph of an extremely narrow, painted cycle lane…
Then, in the afternoon, a parent and child were cycling home on the School Street on the Leahurst Road in Lewisham when an approaching motorist parked his car by mounting the pavement on the wrong side of the road:
As he exited his vehicle – which is comfortably taking up half the footpath – the driver casually remarks in the direction of the young cyclist and his father, “Shouldn’t be on the pavement, should he?”
Unsurprisingly, both the cycling parent in the video and Twitter were highly critical of the irony-free driver, accusing him of “entitlement”, “cognitive dissonance”, “hypocrisy”, and of embodying “car culture”.
“The drivers are at it again,” wrote Mark Hodson, one of the two officers who devised West Midlands Police’s renowned close pass operation, in response to the video. “Having committed the offences of driving on the pavement and obstruction, objects to the child cycling on the pavement, for which there is a specific discretion to allow due to the danger posed by offending drivers.”
It gets worse, however…
A number of inquisitive souls decided to check the parked car’s tax and MOT details. It turns out that the driver – unhappy at the thought of a six-year-old riding his bike on the pavement – is nevertheless quite content to drive and park on that very same pavement a vehicle with an expired MOT and one which is currently registered as off the road:
As I said, Cycle to School week has started well…
Maybe he's had one already
Why let them ever drive again? If you have a shotgun licence and you use your shotgun to wound or attempt to wound another person, you will be...
Solo riders are much more than groups, so more likely to create any kind of road incident video. Of course there are bad drivers, so just try to...
Hi there, ...
Statistically I'm sure that's correct but there are probably a few caveats to consider.
I think when the rules for the hour record were amended they stipulated that equipment had to be as approved/available for track races etc so I'd...
Yes I saw that, the summit finish on one of the other stages (4 I think) was great to see him half a wheel behind Vingegaard, seems to have some...
I have a pair - I am wearing them now) and I absolutely love them. They are expensive, but all of the alternatives are far more 'trainer' like,...
Its worth noting that the Tacx Smart bike now comes with bear paw cranks rather than the fiddly adjustable slot system. Its also worth noting...
Right, pay attention http://tinrylandalpacas.com/alpaca-vs-llama/