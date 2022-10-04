Driver – in untaxed car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath; ‘Want your child to cycle to school? Dress them for battle’ + more on the live blog

This morning’s latest attempt to inspire families to cycle to school is brought to you by the government’s longstanding road safety campaign THINK!, which has drawn up a short “Cycling Kit List” to “make sure your family stay safe and seen while cycling”.

#CycleToSchoolWeek Day 2 🚲 Their school uniforms are sorted, but what about their cycling gear? Check out the kit list below to make sure your family stay safe and seen while cycling. No name tags required! pic.twitter.com/lZA3hCSmvn — THINK! Road Safety (@THINKgovuk) October 4, 2022

However, the safety checklist, which encourages children to wear a helmet and light-coloured clothing while cycling, has been criticised by police officer and road safety campaigner Mark Hodson, who described it as “victim blaming nonsense”.

Hodson also argued that “none of these things will save a child when they are hit by two tonnes plus of steel, piloted by an offending, cognitively distracted driver at speed” and that a lack of “suitable infrastructure” currently makes cycling to school safely “unthinkable”:

None of these things will save a child when they are hit by 2 tonnes + of steel piloted by an offending cognitively distracted driver at speed.... #Driverbehaviour #Greatestthreatofharm this doesn't happen on the continent stop this victim blaming nonsense 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/o69C3at0OR — Mark Hodson (@markandcharlie) October 4, 2022

Basically says "Want your child to cycle to school... Dress them for battle with someone piloting with the most effective killing machine ever devised" ....🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/YddwJB63iN — Mark Hodson (@markandcharlie) October 4, 2022

It doesn't help drivers who aren't looking out for you 🤦‍♂️ hi viz is a complete red herring, that's why you don't have hi viz cars and day time running lights don't prevent collisions between drivers. Contrast is important to be seen by "those looking properly" — Mark Hodson (@markandcharlie) October 4, 2022

In response to another Cycle to School week tweet from the Department for Transport yesterday, Hodson said:

Many many parents and guardians of school children won't even consider letting their children cycle to school (including myself) as the risk from #Driverbehaviour & the lack of suitable infrastructure just makes it seem unthinkable. My youngest could cycle to school but it https://t.co/HoR1jYQ02I — Mark Hodson (@markandcharlie) October 3, 2022

... would entail sharing a 50mph twisty rural road with blind bends which during the school run is full of cognitively distracted inpatient drivers, even with my training & experience I would think twice about cycling there at that time. Want people to cycle more... — Mark Hodson (@markandcharlie) October 3, 2022