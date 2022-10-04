Support road.cc

Driver – in untaxed car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath; ‘Want your child to cycle to school? Dress them for battle’ + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon’s back with all your latest cycling news and views on the live blog
Tue, Oct 04, 2022 09:45
Driver – in untaxed car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath; ‘Want your child to cycle to school? Dress them for battle’ + more on the live blogDriver mounts pavement and chastises child for riding on same footpath (Greg N, Twitter)
08:58
‘Want your child to cycle to school? Dress them for battle’: More criticism of “victim blaming” road safety “nonsense”

This morning’s latest attempt to inspire families to cycle to school is brought to you by the government’s longstanding road safety campaign THINK!, which has drawn up a short “Cycling Kit List” to “make sure your family stay safe and seen while cycling”.

However, the safety checklist, which encourages children to wear a helmet and light-coloured clothing while cycling, has been criticised by police officer and road safety campaigner Mark Hodson, who described it as “victim blaming nonsense”.

Hodson also argued that “none of these things will save a child when they are hit by two tonnes plus of steel, piloted by an offending, cognitively distracted driver at speed” and that a lack of “suitable infrastructure” currently makes cycling to school safely “unthinkable”:

 In response to another Cycle to School week tweet from the Department for Transport yesterday, Hodson said:

08:36
“You couldn’t make it up”: Driver – in untaxed, SORN-registered car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath

It’s been quite the start to Cycle to School week.

Yesterday on the blog, a Northern Ireland government site was accused of “victim blaming” after encouraging schoolchildren to “be bike smart” – and illustrated this important road safety message with a photograph of an extremely narrow, painted cycle lane…

Then, in the afternoon, a parent and child were cycling home on the School Street on the Leahurst Road in Lewisham when an approaching motorist parked his car by mounting the pavement on the wrong side of the road:

As he exited his vehicle – which is comfortably taking up half the footpath – the driver casually remarks in the direction of the young cyclist and his father, “Shouldn’t be on the pavement, should he?”

Unsurprisingly, both the cycling parent in the video and Twitter were highly critical of the irony-free driver, accusing him of “entitlement”, “cognitive dissonance”, “hypocrisy”, and of embodying “car culture”.

“The drivers are at it again,” wrote Mark Hodson, one of the two officers who devised West Midlands Police’s renowned close pass operation, in response to the video. “Having committed the offences of driving on the pavement and obstruction, objects to the child cycling on the pavement, for which there is a specific discretion to allow due to the danger posed by offending drivers.”

It gets worse, however…

A number of inquisitive souls decided to check the parked car’s tax and MOT details. It turns out that the driver – unhappy at the thought of a six-year-old riding his bike on the pavement – is nevertheless quite content to drive and park on that very same pavement a vehicle with an expired MOT and one which is currently registered as off the road:

As I said, Cycle to School week has started well…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

