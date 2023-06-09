Support road.cc

Live blog

"What a mess": Chaos as live traffic passes metres from peloton; Mr Loophole weighs in on bike theft stats; Cyclists react to Just Stop Oil turning to pedal-powered protest; Close pass op attracts attention; Commuter counting + more on the live blog

One more day until the weekend, hold on in there... Dan Alexander will be doing his best to make your Friday fly by on the live blog
Fri, Jun 09, 2023 09:25
18
14:37
"What a mess": Chaos as live traffic passes metres from racing peloton

Boy was the opening stage of the 2.1 CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées eventful. In the end, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio took the victory ahead of Britain's Anna Henderson, but the stage will be remembered for all the wrong reasons as the peloton was put metres from danger repeatedly.

We're not talking about one stray local accidentaly ending up in the middle of a bike race after reversing out their drive at the wrong time. No, we're talking about this level of ridiculousness...

And worse still, on the narrow streets of Lourdes near the finish...(insert your own divine intervention/praying jokes, I don't have the energy)... just as well Carlton Kirby has been sent to the Dauphiné...

Quite rightly, serious questions will be asked of the organisation after that...

17:13
Italy's Deputy PM Salvini backpedals on number plates for cyclists – "It's just for scooters"

Impressively quick U-turn there, might have even beaten Grant Shapps' record from last summer, aptly on the same issue...

Cyclists in Ferrara 02 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

17:12
16:03
Dauphiné round-up: Georg Zimmermann wins stage six from the breakaway

Away from the carnage in the Pyrenees there was also a Dauphiné stage this afternoon, won by Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Georg Zimmermann, the German dramatically overhauling Mathieu Burgaudeau in the final metres. 

"To be honest, I can't believe it," he said at the finish. "It's been a while since I won my last race, in the Tour de l'Ain in the summer of 2021. Winning a bike race is a feeling I can't really describe. I’m overwhelmed. A rider like me doesn't experience this so often so I enjoy it as much as possible. Yesterday I already felt strong and today I tried again.

"I don't experience the winning feeling very often. It's indescribable. I was not afraid to lose. First or second place, I knew I would give my best. I am so proud to deliver this victory!"

14:57
14:54
"So how did you all end up with broken collarbones?"
13:30
Your reaction as Just Stop Oil turn to pedal-powered protest

You might have seen this earlier today... 

Just Stop Oil stage 'slow cycle' through London (Just Stop Oil)

Bit of concern about the knock-on effect of Just Stop Oil taking their protests to two wheels. We got in touch with JSO and were told: "We are happy to show solidarity with cyclists everywhere and ask them to join us in civil resistance. Whether marching or cycling we will continue to do whatever is non-violently possible to end new oil and gas."

We've asked again specifically about the concerns we've read, suggesting this change of tactic might increase hostility towards cyclists. In the meantime, here are some of your thoughts...

Rich_cb: "Excellent news. Personally I don't feel that there is enough animosity towards cyclists. It's nice of JSO to try and rectify that."

Morgoth985: "I'm not sure.  You might also say that there's so much animosity towards cyclists, so what difference does it make?"

Steve K: "Hi Viz, tick. Helmets, tick. What are people complaining about?"

brooksby: "How long until Braverman decides to ban bicycles 'just in case'...?"

Muddy Ford: "Great, so now I have to throw my orange cycling jacket away to avoid the brain dead in Corsas and Transit vans believing they are rightously mowing me down in support of 'hard working man'  thinking I'm part of a JSO protest."

What do you reckon? Does it matter? Will it see increased hostility towards cyclists? Do you support Just Stop Oil's change of tactic?

09:44
Brian Moore suffers the dreaded "embarrassing un-clipping incident"

This should come with a trigger warning for all of us who've suffered similar...

Fortunately no schoolchildren, just a sizeable group of building workers who I'm sure were extremely sympathetic in their laughter...

We've all been there. Mine happened to be a morning commute at a busy zebra crossing, made worse by the fact the heavily worn cleat which wouldn't unclip, still refused to budge as I was lying on the floor... serves me right for being cheap and forcing every last pedal stroke out of them...

Fortunately, I haven't managed it again since, unlike the former England rugby international (don't worry, Brian, I'm sure I'll make it 2-2 at some point).

Time for your tales...

Richard Cotton: "I was fortunate that it happened to me in a fairly quiet country lane. However, I was unfortunate in that I went down on the drive train side and bent the rear mech inwards!"

James Flibble: "My first attempt with clips, I got to the end of the road. Neighbours were chatting in the front garden. Clips wouldn't release, I fell in what seemed to be slow motion. They were delighted, I was less impressed." 

James Shepherd wins... "When I first started riding clipless, I came down on the Fulham road at 5pm on a match day. 100s of Chelsea fans signing 'she fell over' as I lay on the ground."

At least none of the above ended up on camera...

13:06
12:57
Mr Loophole weighs in on bike theft stats... apparently number plates are the answer

Ah well, I thought we were free of the numbel plate 'debate' here in the UK, spoke too soon...

Must be quiet on the celebs needing motoring loopholes front. As we all know number plates have eradicated car theft entirely... oh, wait...

It's going to be a long afternoon reading about Bike Register and the fact that many frames have a number already... much like, I don't know, a VIN on a car. I guess all of the above is assuming the tweet is a serious suggestion and not just some early weekend trolling.

One alternative from the replies? "Or stop people who find loopholes to get criminals off due punishment. This might be more of a deterrent if criminals knew they wouldn't get away with it." And while I'm not sure there are too many loopholes regarding theft, certainly none that this lawyer deals with, still an amusing thought for this extremely serious discussion.

11:29
Bike registration plates, insurance, mandatory helmets, indicators... thankfully not from the UK this time...
Italy Week 14

10:58
Chris Boardman: £18 billion needed to deliver cycling goals
Chris Boardman (copyright Allan McKenzie, SWpix.com)

Chris Boardman believes £18 billion is needed to grow cycling equitably between rural and urban areas, Laura Laker has reported for Cycling Industry News. The current budget is £3.8 billion, the head of Active Travel England noting that to meet the 2030 target (of half of all journeys in towns and cities being make by walking or cycling) will cost £9 billion, while to do things equally in rural areas also would cost double.

"If we focus on areas of high population density, we focus on [authorities] who have the capability now to meet the targets by 2030, we can do that. If we want to spread it more equitably across the country, go to rural areas, then that will move towards the £18 billion, and that’s a governmental choice," Boardman said.

"We know that 31 per cent fewer young people are now owning cars. That's not how they want to spend their available disposable income, and they're looking for alternatives. I think right now we also have a duty to ensure that people have access to cheap transport.

"Active travel provides all of that for the local journeys, the vast majority of which are less than five miles, and a huge, around about a third, are less than a mile. So it is a part of our future as part of an integrated transport system."

10:33
Ukrainian cyclist goes viral after being seen casually riding by as missile launched

Well that's an interesting take on Near Miss of the Day...

 Back in February 2022 we shared a picture on our live blog of a Kyiv cyclist spotted training "surrounded by tanks" in one of the most surreal photos of the year. Days later, more Strava activities from the city were spotted online.

08:31
Waves of London cycle commuters "absolutely everywhere"

Here's a lovely sight for your Friday morning...

Strange, I thought the Northern Ireland comments told us cyclists don't stop at red lights... 

08:02
Police close pass op attracts calls for proper reporting platform (+ the usual anti-cycling bingo)
Close pass op (PSNI/Twitter)

Officers across Northern Ireland yesterday took part in close pass operations, whereby plain clothes officers ride a bicycle along a stretch of road, flagging any dangerous driving to colleagues further along the road who then educate/enforce a penalty.

> Dame Sarah Storey joins South Yorkshire Police on close pass operation – and almost one in five drivers get pulled over

And while any action to try to "raise awareness of cycle safety" is appreciated, one Belfast cyclist pointed out it would also be useful if cyclists had an Operation SNAP-style reporting portal to submit footage of dangerous driving, rather than the current system where complaints go through PSNI's 'Online Incident Reporting'.

In response to an FOI request by a Mr Murray in March, "PSNI can advise we do intend to introduce a scheme matching Operation Snap used by UK police forces. Research has been conducted with UK forces to establish how the scheme operates and best practice. Enquiries have also been made regarding the technology and training required to run the scheme."

Interestingly, the FOI also revealed such a platform would cost "£3,500 per annum, with an additional £2,000 set up cost", plus staffing costs.

> Police force criticised for one close pass prosecution from 286 submissions admits need to review how reports are managed

Of course, it wouldn't be a police force talking about cyclists without a touch of anti-cycling bingo...

"All very good, but when are you going to get cyclist off the footpaths and enforce that in town centres."

"Are there any plans to make the use of cycle lanes compulsory?"

"Can you also educate cyclists on how to use cycle lanes & also the road in general when there aren't any. From what I can see they are a law onto themselves when sharing the road."

"Tell the cyclists, especially cycle clubs, to stop at red lights at pedestrian crossing and not just drive through!"

"Will you be riding side by side at 5 miles an hour moaning at all the drivers who unlike you have to take a test and pay to use the road"

Saved my favourite for the end there...

