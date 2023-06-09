"What a mess": Chaos as live traffic passes metres from peloton; Mr Loophole weighs in on bike theft stats; Cyclists react to Just Stop Oil turning to pedal-powered protest; Close pass op attracts attention; Commuter counting + more on the live blog

Officers across Northern Ireland yesterday took part in close pass operations, whereby plain clothes officers ride a bicycle along a stretch of road, flagging any dangerous driving to colleagues further along the road who then educate/enforce a penalty.

And while any action to try to "raise awareness of cycle safety" is appreciated, one Belfast cyclist pointed out it would also be useful if cyclists had an Operation SNAP-style reporting portal to submit footage of dangerous driving, rather than the current system where complaints go through PSNI's 'Online Incident Reporting'.

In response to an FOI request by a Mr Murray in March, "PSNI can advise we do intend to introduce a scheme matching Operation Snap used by UK police forces. Research has been conducted with UK forces to establish how the scheme operates and best practice. Enquiries have also been made regarding the technology and training required to run the scheme."

Interestingly, the FOI also revealed such a platform would cost "£3,500 per annum, with an additional £2,000 set up cost", plus staffing costs.

Of course, it wouldn't be a police force talking about cyclists without a touch of anti-cycling bingo...

"All very good, but when are you going to get cyclist off the footpaths and enforce that in town centres."

"Are there any plans to make the use of cycle lanes compulsory?"

"Can you also educate cyclists on how to use cycle lanes & also the road in general when there aren't any. From what I can see they are a law onto themselves when sharing the road."

"Tell the cyclists, especially cycle clubs, to stop at red lights at pedestrian crossing and not just drive through!"

"Will you be riding side by side at 5 miles an hour moaning at all the drivers who unlike you have to take a test and pay to use the road"

Saved my favourite for the end there...