“These pro cyclists are crazy”: 18-year-old rider’s 100km “recovery ride” immediately after 157km race ridden at 48km/hr; Local’s New Year resolution to be less “grumpy” towards cyclists who think “red lights don’t apply to them” + more on the live blog

Here’s a cheerful start to your Friday with a humble reminder of how good the pros are — a realisation made even more shocking when you find that the rider is just 18 years old.

Fresh off the back of winning the young rider jersey at the Tour Down Under in his first-ever pro race, Lidl-Trek’s Albert Philipsen continued his racing season in Australia with the Surf Coast Classic, a UCI 1.1 one-day stage race.

Albert Philipsen at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Men's Junior Road Race, Glasgow (Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)

Although the multidisciplinary Danish rider came home in 44th position in the race, which ended in a bunch sprint finish won by Tobias Lund Andresen—another young Dane from Team Picnic PostNL—Philipsen has managed to draw attention to his post-race escapades thanks to his Strava upload, which showed that he added almost 100 kilometres to the race.

The coolest thing? He labelled the update on Strava as “Recovery ride”.

Actually, what’s even cooler is that despite the race being ridden at almost 48km/hr from Lorne to Torquay, Philipsen’s 252km-long ride ended with an average speed of 41.8km/hr (he hit a top speed of 94.2km/hr), lasting just over six hours with almost 3,000 metres of climbing.

The 2023 junior world champion also claimed the King of Mountain badge on the Lorne-Benwerrin Climb, riding the 25km segment with over 400 metres of climbing in 17:50, beating Michal Kwiatkowski’s record by one second.

So to sum up his last few weeks: He turned pro with Lidl-Trek, skipped the U23 classifications, made his debut in the Tour Down Under, and then went on to prove his GC credentials by winning the youth classification and securing a top 20 overall finish. And now, he’s showing off in front of us amateurs by casually doing a 100km recovery ride and setting several personal bests along the way.

Alright then, I’ll note him down in my diary as one for the future, or maybe the present.