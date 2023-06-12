Support road.cc

Casualty
"Complex rope rescue" after cyclist crashes from bridge into riverAshworth Road bridge over Cheesden Brook May 2023 (Google Maps)

"Complex rope rescue" after cyclist crashes from bridge into river

A large emergency service presence attended the incident in Greater Manchester on Sunday afternoon, the fire service called to help the man in the river "inaccessible to paramedics"...
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Jun 12, 2023 11:09
0

Emergency services rushed a cyclist to hospital on Sunday afternoon after the rider crashed over a low wall, plummeting into the river below.

The incident unfolded near Heywood, in Greater Manchester, on a narrow bridge that crosses Cheesden Brook, and saw fire crews called to rescue the man from the water as he was inaccessible to paramedics.

Ashworth Road bridge over Cheesden Brook May 2023 (Google Maps)

Manchester Evening News reports that the rider was taken to hospital from the scene to be treated further on unknown injuries, but the North West Ambulance Service is yet to comment on the severity or condition.

Pictures from the scene showed numerous ambulances parked along the cordoned off road, fire crews and paramedics liaising with police while another member of the rescue party wears a harness and safety helmet. 

Paramedics had called for help due to the injured man's location, the fire service saying it performed a "complex rope rescue" to get the man out of the water and back up onto the bridge.

"Earlier today paramedics asked for firefighters to help them at an incident where a man riding a bicycle has fallen from a bridge and landed in a river, inaccessible to the paramedics," a spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service explained.

"Firefighters from across Greater Manchester rushed to the scene off Ashworth Road in Heywood, where they performed a complex rope rescue of the injured man so he could be taken to hospital for further treatment."

In 2021, a Scottish cyclist thanked the "guardian angel" who rescued him after he plunged 30ft from a remote bridge near Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, a few hours into a 186-mile ride.

Duncan Brown was caught out by the conditions, the road wetter than he had expected as he lost control and was hurled through the air and over the bridge.

"I was absolutely terrified, just petrified," he said. "I thought no one would have had any idea what happened to me and that I was done for. The bike went over with me and there wasn't a mark on the road. There was no one else around."

Thankfully, he escaped without breaking any bones and the fall just so happened to be witnessed by an RAF medical officer, Nell Kerr, who saw it unfold from her home nearby and scrambled down the bank to rescue the rider.

"He is pretty lucky," she said. "If it happened about three minutes sooner or later I wouldn't have seen him. He wouldn't have had a chance. I heard the click, click, click of him trying to brake then I saw him go over. My training just kicked in."

Elsewhere in the UK, three cyclists have been killed in falls at a notorious North Yorkshire Dales bridge since 2014.

Dibbles Bridge, between Grassington and Pateley Bridge was also the scene of one of Britain's worst-ever road incidents, in 1975, when the brakes of a coach carrying a group of pensioners overheated, causing it to run down the hill, crash through a steel safety barrier and hit the bridge, killing 33 people.

In August 2014, James Nelson from Skipton died at the same spot after a fall during an evening training ride. A year later, George Ballard also lost his life at the bridge, hitting the wall, beyond which there is a 15-metre drop.

Then, in August 2020, an inquest heard that Craig Barnhart had suffered fatal injuries after hitting the same wall and being thrown over the parapet. Following the two deaths in 2014 and 2015, safety barriers had been installed by the council.

Greater Manchester
Heywood
North West Ambulance Service
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

