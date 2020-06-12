Back to news
news
Live blog

Rigoberto Urán gifts new bike to backpack-wearing farmer filmed holding his wheel; Regent's Park "only for the brave now"; Strava 'Local Legends' feature; Mitchelton-Scott become Manuela Fundación; 1 year since Froome horror crash + more on the live blog

The final road.cc live blog of the week is brought to you by Jack Sexty, with occasional contributions from the rest of the team.
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 09:32
6
rigoberto uran drafted by local in colombia - via rigoberto uran on instagram.PNG
12:47
80% of Belgian and Dutch cyclist accidents don't involve a motor vehicle, claims new study
Last years Brussels cycle-free day

A study into Belgian and Dutch hospital admissions reported that most cyclist injuries occurred due to 'one-sided' accidents, such as falls or collisions with an obstacle. Professor Bas de Geu of  Vrije Universiteit Brussel said that road furniture such as bollards and potholes were to blame for a large proportion of the incidents, telling Brussels Times: “Bollards are very dangerous. They are often placed in the middle of the cycling lane to stop cars. But a collision with them at 15 or 20 km/hour often has serious consequences."

If you think that incident rate is rather surprising, you're not alone; in a survey of 2,000 people, 60% of Dutch respondents and 71% of Belgians thought that collisions with motor vehicles were the most likely incidents to lead to hospitalisations. The findings also seem to be drastically different to the situation in the UK, as Department for Transport stats from 2012 revealed that there were 2,434 collisions between a cyclist and a car. Although this doesn't tell us how many were killed or seriously injured (KSI) those same stats reveal there were 248 cyclist KSI's that didn't involve any other vehicle in 2012. Country vs country comparisons don't paint the whole picture of course, but it would certainly be fascinating to see the results of a similar study in the UK. 

12:34
Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy cycling 300km to make up for missed London to Paris ride

Guru-Murthy is currently on his way to Oxford, as he attempts to cycle the same distance as the London to Paris ride he would have taken part in over two days. He's doing the ride in aid of Duchenne UK, and the fundraising page can be found here

12:05
Former Russian road safety official who knocked over 12-year-old cyclist sues him for damage to her car
yurkino village - via wiki commons.PNG

Lilia Khoruzhenko - who used to work for the Ministry of Education and Science in the Russian region of Murmansk Oblast - won over 120,000 Rubles (£1,300) in damages from the boy's family after a bizarre ruling by Khoruzhenko's local district court. 

Exitoina reports that the incident happened in 2019, when Khoruzhenko knocked down the boy with her Volkswagen SUV. He suffered numerous serious injuries including a fractured skull and broken front teeth, while Khoruzhenko was uninjured. The boy's family decided not to file charges to concentrate their efforts on his recovery; but in the meantime Khoruzhenko had instructed her lawyers to file a case for damages, because of a local law that deems children under 14 must only ride on designated bike paths and pavements. An independent investigation concluded he was not guilty of infringements; but when Khoruzhenko took the case to her local court, they ruled in her favour. 

The boy's father said that it was an error to take his son home from hospital at the earliest opportunity, as this gave Khoruzhenko's lawyers the chance to downplay the severity of his injuries. He says his family intend to appeal the decision.

In a cruel twist of irony, Khoruzhenko used to be responsible for children's road safety in her job at the Ministry; understandably she departed the role in the aftermath of the incident. 

10:02
The farmer who was filmed drafting Rigoberto Urán in baggy khakis and a backpack now has a brand new bike for his efforts

The story of the backpack-clad Colombian local who was filmed keeping up with Rigoberto Urán at speeds of 45km/h has progressed, with Urán gifting him a brand new Cannondale bike for his efforts. 

Urán is a major celebrity in his cycling-obsessed homeland, which means anyone filmed holding his wheel dressed in baggy clothes and work boots was bound to gain viral fame and legend status fairly quickly. That man has now been identified as Iván Dario, 54-year-old flower farmer who was on his way to work when he decided to hop onto the back of the Olympic silver medallist earlier this week. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ivancho en el remate de hoy, todo un volador, estas cosas me alegran la vida

A post shared by Rigoberto Urán (@rigobertouran) on

It turns out Urán also has his own bike shop, where he gave Iván his new bike and a whole new cycling wardrobe before setting him up on a Zwift race to check his performance out on the road wasn't a fluke. Iván commented: "It was an honour to be able to talk to Rigo, and he even invited me to take part in a virtual race. He is very humble and says hello to everyone. I am a huge fan of him and his achievements."

10:26
Chris Froome's horror crash was a year ago today

Time flies, as Chris Froome reminds us that his terrifying crash during a Critérium du Dauphiné time trial warm-up was exactly a year ago. Witnesses included Dan Martin feared the worst when they saw Froome crash into a wall at a speed reported to be 54km/h; but he's been on a remarkable recovery journey since, getting back on his bike just a few months later and now gearing up to compete at World Tour level again when the season resumes. 

09:39
Strava rolling out 'Local Legends' feature, which rewards prolificacy over speed
strava local legends - via strava

If you're hell-bent on being top of a Strava leaderboard, soon you will be able to simply ride up and down the same segment hundreds of times rather than having to be the fastest with the 'Local Legends' feature. Local Legends rewards the rider who has completed a segment the most over a 90 day period regardless of pace or speed, with the section displaying on Strava's mobile app.

At the moment it's only available to US users, and it's thought the feature will land in the UK next month. As far as we know this isn't a subscriber-only feature; but non-paying customers won't be able to see their position on a Local Legend leaderboard if they are outside the top 10, as per a whole host of changes that were made last month that took away a number of features from the free version of Strava. 

08:50
The World Tour team known as Mitchelton-Scott to become Team Manuela Fundación for remainder of 2020 season

In one of the more curious pro sponsorship deals we've seen in recent years, Mitchelton-Scott - who are technically called GreenEDGE Cycling when they don't have a headline sponsor - will be known as Team Manuela Fundación for the rest of the season and wear a completely new kit, after striking a deal with a little known Spanish non-profit. The charity is solely funded by husband and wife team Francisco Huertas and Mrs. Maria Angustias González, with the aim to focus on "social work" in Spain. 

Team owner Gerry Ryan commented: “After an unsettling and uncertain period, particularly in recent months, we are thrilled to have the support of Mr Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundación to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond.

“We have always believed in our product and values as a team for perspective partners, but the significance of this long-term deal is not lost on us, especially considering the recent hardships of not only the cycling world and sports industry, but the wider world’s health and economic climate."

That kit by the way... the designers wouldn't happen to be fervent Dulwich Hamlet FC supporters by any chance?

Dulwich hamlet fc
07:55
"It's only for the brave now": Regent's Park cycling group claim traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels, and Outer Circle is "an unsafe mess"

The comments were made by the Regent's Park Cyclists group, as the Royal Parks have re-introduced paid car parking as lockdown restrictions continue to be slowly lifted. They claim that congestion has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, with cyclists once again having to negotiate traffic around the London park's Outer Circle. 

Regent's Park was one of the locations where tabloid journalists were accused of snapping photos of cyclists to make them appear closer together earlier on in the lockdown, with the Daily Mail running an article with “MAMIL madness” in the headline. Cycling was never outright banned by The Royal Parks at any time during the lockdown as it was in Richmond Park, a move that was heavily criticised until it was partially reopened to cyclists at the beginning of June. 

08:38
Just a guy pedalling up to his tree house

Guy cycling to his tree house from r/Damnthatsinteresting

A real life version of 'upcycling' that we spotted on Twitter the other day...

08:41

Can't see the comments? Click here

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments