Rigoberto Urán gifts new bike to backpack-wearing farmer filmed holding his wheel; Regent's Park "only for the brave now"; Strava 'Local Legends' feature; Mitchelton-Scott become Manuela Fundación; 1 year since Froome horror crash + more on the live blog

A study into Belgian and Dutch hospital admissions reported that most cyclist injuries occurred due to 'one-sided' accidents, such as falls or collisions with an obstacle. Professor Bas de Geu of Vrije Universiteit Brussel said that road furniture such as bollards and potholes were to blame for a large proportion of the incidents, telling Brussels Times: “Bollards are very dangerous. They are often placed in the middle of the cycling lane to stop cars. But a collision with them at 15 or 20 km/hour often has serious consequences."

If you think that incident rate is rather surprising, you're not alone; in a survey of 2,000 people, 60% of Dutch respondents and 71% of Belgians thought that collisions with motor vehicles were the most likely incidents to lead to hospitalisations. The findings also seem to be drastically different to the situation in the UK, as Department for Transport stats from 2012 revealed that there were 2,434 collisions between a cyclist and a car. Although this doesn't tell us how many were killed or seriously injured (KSI) those same stats reveal there were 248 cyclist KSI's that didn't involve any other vehicle in 2012. Country vs country comparisons don't paint the whole picture of course, but it would certainly be fascinating to see the results of a similar study in the UK.