Le Col release refreshed 2020 Wiggins collection

Le Col has been working with Tour de France winner and Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins for a few years now, creating special lines of Le Col's premium cycling kit. The new range features a design refresh with contrast sleeves and colour blocks.

Spotted recently sporting a number of retro football shirts, we were hoping for something truly out of the box from Wiggins. But the new designs are clean, understated and very cool, with plain sectioned designs offset by horizontal stripes.

Right, with our fashion vocabulary exhausted, let’s have a look at the kit itself. While nothing has changed technically from the standard items of Le Col kit on which the Wiggins range is based, that’s not a bad thing. Le Col kit has been given high scores by the reviewers here at road.cc. Here are some of the highlights of the range. See the full range, with women’s pieces and accessories, here.

Jerseys

Review: Le Col HC Jersey

The most expensive jersey in the Le Col by Wiggins range, the Hors Categorie jersey is made using Meryl fabric that Ash said gave a luxury feel.

Wiggins says that "this jersey is about standing out and paying tribute to cycling’s rich history, bold style and heritage. It's is inspired by classic national champs jerseys, but makes use of state of the art fabrics that those racers could only have wished for."

Review: Le Col Pro Jersey

There’s something about white sleeves that reminds us of Arsenal’s home kit. Maybe those football shirts influenced the designs after all?

The Pro jersey features, as the name might suggest, a pro fit and is cut for aerodynamic performance.

Review: Le Col Sport II Jersey

Le Col’s Sport is the cheapest offered in the Wiggins range, yet it’s also the jersey that received the highest rating from our reviewers. This Wiggins version also comes in at £10 cheaper than the one we reviewed.

"It's not complicated - bold blocks that have a bit of shout and a fit that makes getting on the bike easy,” says Sir Wiggins in the design notes.

Bibshorts

Review: Le Col HC Bibshorts

With a very nice 220gsm lycra forming the majority of the shorts, the HC bibs were an instant hit with Ash. At the heart of the shorts is a Dolomiti Gel chamois which Ash was also a big fan of.

Wiggins says that “the gold accents are a simple nod to my Olympic achievements.” A nod to our Olympic achievements would be even simpler.

Review: Le Col Pro Bibshorts

The Pro bibshorts stick with the Dolomiti Gel chamois found in the HC bibs but move to a slightly less expensive lycra sport fibre.