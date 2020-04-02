Campaigners urge reversal of Richmond Park cycling ban

Cycling campaign groups have urged that restrictions on people riding bikes in London’s Richmond Park be reversed.

Since last Friday, only NHS staff travelling to work and children under the age of 12 are allowed to ride in the 955-hectare park in south west London.

One bizarrre effect of that is that where children wanting to cycle in the park are accompanied there by their parents, mums and dads have to leave their bikes outside, and enter the park on foor.

Cars had already been banned from the park the previous weekend, and restrictions were placed on cycling due to congestion at the gates as well as some people not observing social distancing guidance.

A Royal Parks spokesman said: “It is necessary to suspend all cycling in Richmond Park to protect public safety and ultimately help keep this vital green space open for everyone. Cycling is still permitted in the other Royal Parks, where there is no current evidence of congestion.”

Today, Richmond Cycling Campaign – the borough branch of London Cycling Campaign – wrote to Royal Parks asking for the decision to be reversed.

The letter, signed by group co-ordinator Tim Lennon and co-signed by representatives of the Council for the Protection of Rural England, Kingston Cycling, the London Cycling Campaign, London Living Streets, Merton Cycling Campaign, Parks, Regent’s Park Cyclists and Wandsworth Cycling Campaign, said: