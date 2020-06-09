Video shocker of mountain biker jumping straight into a collision goes viral; Sainsbury's 'Chop Chop' bike delivery service extends to 20 more cities; Alex Dowsett's tips for budding young cyclists + more on the live blog

- News
I was cycling through Long Ashton near Bristol last weekend. Was doing the speed limit of 20mph behind a car doing the same. I guess I was about...
It's got to be a Tripster, the only bike I haven't fallen off of when asleep. That's essential for Audax.
Yet in 70% of cases in a deeply biased (against the cyclist) system drivers are actually found to be at fault? (In less than 10% of cases the...
I agree that a change in liability and better infrastructure are essential. It's also necessary to acknowledge that the majority of road users are...
I very much doubt she could do a ride like that if her seat was too badly out. She probably has quite a good idea what she's doing. Everesting...
Just trying to reply to you now.... got the same Ajax error but actually posted the first time (with refresh).
Hey, it cuts both ways. The one-and-only time I tried to buy something on there, I turned up to pay for, and take, the item, at the agreed time,...
There's a bicycle in the picture
I'm sure it wasn't the intention, but that Cambridge News article perfectly illustrates the argument about it not mattering if cyclists are side-by...
If you didn't allow it in difficulty settings in races you'd have to ban people dumb trainers with power meters which doesn't make sense. There are...