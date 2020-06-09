Back to news
Live blog

Video shocker of mountain biker jumping straight into a collision goes viral; Sainsbury's 'Chop Chop' bike delivery service extends to 20 more cities; Alex Dowsett's tips for budding young cyclists + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael adding some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Jun 09, 2020 09:36
09:32
Sainsbury's roll out 'Chop Chop' beyond London, as bike delivery service arrives in 20 more cities
Chop CHop delivery riders (picture via Sainsbury's)

The Sainsbury's Chop Chop service - which aims to deliver essential groceries by bike to customers within the hour - has now extended beyond London to 20 more cities. The Yorkshire Post reports that the service landed in Leeds today, and by the end of June a total of 50 stores will be offering Chop Chop. 

Sainsbury's re-launched the service in April, citing unprecedented demand due to the lockdown and those who were self-isolating. Customers can choose up to 20 essential items, and they promise delivery within 60 minutes of an order being placed. Sainsbury's say they have doubled the number of orders they can fulfill in the London stores that are offering Chop Chop since the start of April, and rolling out to the extra 50 stores countrywide will increase capacity by another 400%. 

08:17
A rare occasion where the cyclist really did come out of nowhere

While the phrase 'Sorry Mate I Didn't See You' has been bandied about by countless inattentive drivers since the dawn of the motor vehicle, we can safely say that in this case, the driver most certainly wasn't at fault. As he approaches a crossing, a man appears flying through the air on a mountain bike and crashes straight into the windscreen; hopefully the cyclist suffered no serious damage, and will think more carefully before using a road as a stage to perform stunts on in future. 

Though the caption is in Dutch we're not certain if the video originates from the Netherlands; but if it was, 'presumed liability' law usually dictates that in traffic collisions between motor vehicles and cyclists/pedestrians, the driver of the motor vehicle is considered to be at fault as a starting point when cases go to court. You'd like to think that in this instance, however, common sense and the video evidence would exonerate the driver...

08:07
It's not all about the watts: Alex Dowsett gives a boat load of useful tips for budding young pros

While cranking out more watts is definitely have been helpful, the Israel Start-Up Nation rider and former Hour Record holder has some wise words of advice for young cyclists who have ambitions to make it at World Tour level. 

Jack Sexty

Jack Sexty 

