Video shocker of mountain biker jumping straight into a collision goes viral; Sainsbury's 'Chop Chop' bike delivery service extends to 20 more cities; Alex Dowsett's tips for budding young cyclists + more on the live blog

The Sainsbury's Chop Chop service - which aims to deliver essential groceries by bike to customers within the hour - has now extended beyond London to 20 more cities. The Yorkshire Post reports that the service landed in Leeds today, and by the end of June a total of 50 stores will be offering Chop Chop.

Sainsbury's re-launched the service in April, citing unprecedented demand due to the lockdown and those who were self-isolating. Customers can choose up to 20 essential items, and they promise delivery within 60 minutes of an order being placed. Sainsbury's say they have doubled the number of orders they can fulfill in the London stores that are offering Chop Chop since the start of April, and rolling out to the extra 50 stores countrywide will increase capacity by another 400%.