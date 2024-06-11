“You’re just confusing drivers with this nonsense”: Cyclists blast road safety group for warning “never attempt to undertake on the inside, even in a cycle lane”; Time for an Ineos women’s team?; Dog walker nearly wipes out Hirschi + more on the live blog

Yesterday’s news that Pauline Ferrand-Prévot – to date the only female pro cyclist to race for the Ineos Grenadiers and the author of the British squad’s 500th victory – is set to return to road racing in 2025 with Visma-Lease a Bike has reignited that old debate that has been rumbling on in for 14 years…
Should Ineos set up a professional women’s team?
With some of the biggest and most successful teams in the men’s side of the sport, such as Visma, UAE, Lidl-Trek, DSM, Jayco-AlUla, Movistar, and FDJ, sponsoring their Women’s World Tour counterparts, Ineos’ distinct lack of interest (with the exception of their solitary backing of Ferrand-Prévot’s off-road career over the past two seasons) appears increasingly glaring, especially considering the rapidly growing nature of women’s cycling.
> Pauline Ferrand-Prévot set to join Visma-Lease a Bike on three-year deal in road racing return, as Ineos confirm no plans to start women’s team
Of course, this is nothing new.
In 2009, when plans were being finalised for what would become Team Sky, Britain’s women were arguably making greater waves than their male equivalents.
When Dave Brailsford was waxing lyrical about developing a (male) Tour de France winner within five years, the women’s side already had their own double winner of the women’s version, Nicole Cooke, who also happened to be the reigning world and Olympic champion. Emma Pooley, another winner of what was then the Grand Boucle, was a year away from winning a world time trial title, while Lizzie Deignan (then Armitstead) was already winning and on the verge of a big breakthrough.
> Could Team Sky be about to run a women's team?
Meanwhile, the last British winner of a world title on the road was David Millar in the time trial in 2003 –Millar would be stripped of that title after admitting EPO use, a fact that ruled him out of involvement in the Sky project anyway.
With the exception of Mark Cavendish, who had already established himself as the fastest man in the world (and, again, wouldn’t be immediately involved with Sky), it would take until Bradley Wiggins’ surprise fourth at the 2009 Tour for Brailsford’s assertions of British grand tour dominance to not appear just a case of wishful thinking.
And it’s not that there weren’t attempts to drum up for a women’s Team Sky to exist alongside the men. A group of leading riders were rebuffed at the time, while another move to secure a women’s squad in the wake of the 2012 London Olympics was thwarted at Sky’s board level, a decision described by future team CEO Fran Millar nine years later as “an oversight”.
(The prioritisation of a less successful men’s group over the country’s high-achieving women is a long-running theme in British cycling, unfortunately – just ask Eileen Gray, who was forced to run the multi-world title winning British women’s team of the early 1960s, led by Beryl Burton, on a pittance, and often with outright opposition and sometimes sabotage from the BCF, while the men were afforded considerable backing and came away with little to show for it.)
However, the acquisition of French star Ferrand-Prévot in 2022 was, according to Ineos’ now departed deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth, a sign the team was at last “moving in the right direction”.
> Rumours surface about Ineos Grenadiers women’s team
Well, yesterday’s news seems to show Ineos have once more veered off course – and it’s left many fans and pundits on social media scratching their heads.
“It still baffles me that there is no women’s Ineos Grenadiers – or a Team Sky before that,” cycling writer Andy McGrath said on X, while fellow journo Richard Williams branded the lack of interest “a disgrace”.
“I guess when a sponsor gives you €30/40/50m a year and they don’t ask for it (especially when there are characters like James Murdoch and Jim Ratcliffe) you don’t bother pushing. It’s sad and ironically very reminiscent of what happened at Manchester United FC,” added Steve Fry, referring to the Glazer family’s decision to disband United’s women’s team after taking over in the mid-2000s.
“From a sponsorship perspective, Sky was a bit of a surprise. Ineos not so much,” said Ben Atkins.
(CorVos, SWpix.com)
“What baffles me is that with 50 million Ineos doesn’t have a women’s team, devo team, and still manages to retain a sponsor with deep pockets without winning a GT, a top one-week WT race or a world championships since 2021,” wrote Eurosport commentator Gonçalo Moreira. “Their business department is the team’s true star.”
“Baffling, and a huge miss to help develop the sport on the women's side in the UK. Honestly, I think it's pretty shameful, given the seeming unlimited resources the organisation have always had,” said Harry.
“It is shameful that any major team sponsor does not insist on female and male teams. Will Ineos be closing the Man Utd women’s team?” asked Wayne Mills.
Cycling writer Katy Madgwick also noted that “it’s actually much better at the Conti level for women than men here right now, the scene is ripe with talent, Ineos could easily just pick one and throw money at it.”
Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Henderson drive the break at last week’s Tour of Britain Women (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
While most onlookers were critical of Ineos’ disinterested stance, others described the decision as “business”.
“Thinking about it though, they’d have to have a long term plan,” said Dr Headgear. “Imagine the shit if they sponsored a team for three years and didn’t renew, leaving them short of a sponsor and... boom.”
“I’d probably rather see the Ineos organisation throw some structured money at one of the already existing UK women’s (and Devo) teams than create a new one,” added Stine Momo.
What do you think? Is the lack of an Ineos women’s team still baffling 14 years on? Or is the women’s side of the sport ticking along just nicely without Sir Jim’s input?
Darren Kenny, gold in the road race at the World Disability Championships, 2005. If you're going to write about how women's achievements are ignored perhaps shouldn't ignore the achievements of disabled cyclists either.
I'm not sure the point they're trying to make Nicole Cooke was world road race champion in 2008. Emma Pooley won the timetrial 2010.
Lizzie Deignan won the road race in 2015. Zoe Bäckstedt won the Junior race 2021 and 2022.
Cav won the road in 2011, Wth has David Millers 2003 time trial got to do with anything ?
They were pointing out that when Sky/DB set up their project in 2009 to pull British Cycling out of the doldrums, it was only men's cycling that was in the doldrums, the women having had more recent success and so being deserving of having their own pro team setup from the same sponsor. A fair point but they could have mentioned the disability world champion as well.
It's the continuation of a train of thought which begins "In 2009, when plans were being finalised for what would become Team Sky..."
So at the risk of stating the obvious - in 2009 David Millar's 2003 TT win had happened, and Cav's 2011 win had not happened.
And yet if that is the train of thought of the author, in 2009 the "last British winner on the road" was actually Nicole Cooke in 2008.
You'd think that would be notable to highlight in a piece designed to promote discussion about why there isn't Team Ineos for women team, and instead it sidelines her to focus on Millars instead.
Wiggins world TT gold 2014
Ratcliffe (sic) is only interested in screwing the british taxpayer.
Simply don't understand why any team should feel obliged or be criticised about developing a women's team.
Financially it barely makes sense to run a men's team and we see teams go to the wall regularly. Wonder how many of these commentators would sink millions into their own vanity project ?
Perhaps you should consider chauvinist extrordinaire Partick Lefevre, who dismissed having a womens team in typically derogatory fashion, only to then have one of his leading sponsors move elsewhere because they wanted to join a team that had both mens and womens teams. Low and hehold, shortly after securing a replacement sponsor, Lefevre set-up a womens team.
Moral of that tale? Sponsors are now seeing value in the womens side of the sport - not to the same degree as the mens side, but enough to want to be part of it.
Perhaps Mr Radcliffe is too distracted by his other play things to think about funding a womens team, but remember, the budget for a womens team is peanuts compared to the sums he sees regularly in football. On the other hand, he's a business man, and is unlikely to do anything that he isn't convinced provides value to Ineos brand ... he could be right, or he could be missing out, either way, does it matter given the womens side of our sport is clearly growing pretty well.
Theoretically you are correct. If you look at the world purely as it currently exists then yes, womens sport is a non-starter at the elite level in many sports and the idea of equal prize money is pie in the sky.
When you look at it from a slightly more sympathetic point of view you realise that the reason this is the current landscape is because there has been a complete lack of funding and pathway for women to become elite/professional sportspeople. Sometimes you have to subsedise something for years before it can stand on its own.
Womens football is a good example of something which has received increased funding for years now and as a result is starting to stand on its own feet. I would wager that in 10 years it will be very much its own beast. That wouldn't have happened if every time it came to supporting it financially people just said "it makes no money".
People get far too carried away with their hot takes and venom when it comes to supporting womens sport and think that magically women should be earning the same as the men whilst generating a fraction of the revenue, interest and not actually delivering the same absolute level of performance but there is a middle ground where womens sport is supported so it can grow into its own beast.
And that is where we get to the crux of the matter ... elite level cycling is dependent for its very existence on the input of commercial / corporate sponsorship. Those sponsors are, generally (not always) unlikely to be willing to pump money in for years before something becomes sustainable on its own.
The male version of the sport is high profile enough (particularly when it comes to the Giro, Vuelta, Tour) for them to justify putting in some money for the exposure it gives them, the female version not so much. Then it becomes a vicious circle ... can't get more money without more media exposure > can't get more media exposure without more money going in.
It's not just that though, is it?
There is an underlying reason here: Women do not engage in or watch sport at anywhere near the rates that men do. E.g.: https://www.ey.com/en_uk/news/2024/06/gender-gap-is-narrowing-in-gen-z-a...
Even for utility cycling, it's more men than women, in most places (with some exceptions): https://itdp.org/2022/07/06/cyclings-gender-gap/
Minor pedantry (we are where we are in the UK) but of course that is for particular reasons (here's a lot of what's keeping women - and men - from doing so). But in the places where people cycle most, more cycle trips are taken by women than men (more on that here)...
Sponsors aren't just interested in exposure though, they're interested in positive exposure - they want to look good, not just be seen.
If the effect of completely neglecting women's sport is that they look bad then they'll stop doing it.
Which is where fans complaining and media covering that come in - yes, it is 'just business' but that doesn't mean it's not worth talking about, it means that it is.
During the war years women's football was incredibly successful and attracted huge crowds. After the war, the FA banned women from playing football and they weren't even allowed to train on most football pitches, which is why the women's game died off. Now that it's getting some exposure and investment it is coming along very well. I can remember watching a women's game about 20 years ago and standard of football then compared with today is like night and day.
Is making financial sense much of a consideration when it comes to billionaire playthings. Ratcliffe via Ineos also runs an America's Cup racing yacht. What is it they say about sailing, it's like standing in a shower tearing up £50 notes? At least a women's cycling team would have some social value.