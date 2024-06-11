“You’re just confusing drivers with this nonsense”: Cyclists blast road safety group for warning “never attempt to undertake on the inside, even in a cycle lane”; Time for an Ineos women’s team?; Dog walker nearly wipes out Hirschi + more on the live blog

I think I sense a theme developing this week on the live blog…

Yesterday, you may remember, Thames Valley Police – again – came in for flak after posting some since-deleted road safety guidance on social media, advising cyclists to “be safe, be seen” and telling them that “road users can’t look out for you if you are in dark clothing and can’t be seen”.

Rather inevitably, the hi-vis clothing guidance led to accusations of “victim blaming” from cyclists on Twitter, and prompted the second deleted post in a week from Thames Valley’s account. Oh, dear.

> “If you can’t see a cyclist in broad daylight, please hand in your driving licence”: Police slammed for (yet another) “victim blaming” post telling cyclists “road users can’t look out for you if you are in dark clothing”

With TVP in need of a well-earned social media break, today’s questionable online road safety advice comes courtesy of Northern Ireland and its ‘Share the Road to Zero’ initiative, a road safety community programme with the stated aim of eliminating all road deaths in Northern Ireland.

To mark the Bike Week, the UK’s annual awareness-raising event for cycling, Share the Road to Zero has been sharing a series of road safety ads which have aired on television in Northern Ireland over the past few years.

Today’s clip features a cyclist filtering past a van driver indicating to turn left. Then, in a sequence repeated in all of the campaign’s videos, the incident gives way – just before the inevitable collision – to an imagined conversation in which the driver tells the startled cyclist that he was “in my blind spot”, before the voiceover urges us to “look out for each other”.

Which all sounds fair enough.

But the problem – as many have noted on social media – stems from the written advice that accompanied the video.

“Remember vehicles’ blind spots when you’re cycling,” Share the Road to Zero wrote.

“Never attempt to undertake on the inside, especially at junctions, even if there is a cycle lane.”

It’s that advice, particularly concerning the ability of cyclists to “undertake” while riding in a bike lane, which has attracted some amount of consternation and debate on social media.

“Whilst I agree it’s not a good idea to pass a vehicle on the inside in certain situations, if a cyclist is in a cycle lane, then they are not ‘undertaking’,” wrote Gary.

“They are passing in their lane and it’s the driver’s responsibility to look out for them and not kill or injure them.”

Others noted that the advice seems to contradict the Highway Code, the most updated form of which is yet to be implemented in Northern Ireland (though rule 160 of NI’s current code advises drivers to “be aware of other vehicles especially cycles and motorcycles that may be filtering through traffic”).

> “Read the Highway Code – that is not a safe pass”: Police say post advising drivers to give cyclists “an arm’s length” of space while overtaking was published “in error”

“Completely incorrect, you’re just confusing drivers with this nonsense,” added Adespoto. “At junctions the cyclist has priority whether or not there’s a cycle lane. Read the rules.”

“Please delete this tweet immediately, it contradicts the Highway Code and sends out a very dangerous message to drivers that they can cross a bicycle lane without checking to make sure it is clear before doing so,” wrote John.

Meanwhile, the Spiky Club accused the campaign of appearing “to not have picked up a copy of the Highway Code in the last thirty years”.

“Filtering on either side is expressly permitted and drivers are warned to expect it,” they wrote. “Your advice runs counter to the Highway Code. Be ashamed of yourselves and delete this tweet.”

Mustapha Cycled added: “Your intentions are in the right place but this message is fundamentally in conflict with the Highway Code.”

Over on Facebook, the advice was similarly challenged.

“Passing on the left at a junction would be shared fault according to the UK Highway Code,” said Simon. “Without a junction it would be entirely the drivers fault, especially with a cycle lane. The OP got it wrong this time.”

However, not everyone was rushing to condemn the community programme’s guidance.

“That’s a difficult one,” said the PhoneKills Twitter account. “That’s good advice to stay defensive on the junctions and larger vehicles have blind spots.

“Anyhow filtering on the inside is regulated clearly in HC, and it’s allowed. This tweet will get a lot of hate, but I’m on the fence here.”

And, finally, John accused the campaign of “excusing bad driver behaviour”:

‘None so blind as them that don’t look’. No excuse for ‘blind spots’ given the range of multi-angled mirrors available not to mention cameras and peripheral sensors (just a version of the parking sensors that were in Poundland for a pound a couple of decades ago). The claim of ‘blind spots’ is just a statement that the vehicle is not fit for the road. Again, your posts seem to excuse bad driver behaviour. The ‘blind spot’ argument isn’t used when there are narrow lanes and motor vehicles are within a hand’s breadth of each other.

I see Bike Week has started well, then…