"Trams should replace cars, rather than people cycling": Fears new tram route will be built on popular active travel path

The location of a proposed new tram line in Edinburgh, and whether it will be built on the city's roads or instead along a popular off-road cycling and walking route, has been a hot topic of discussion in the Scottish capital, interested locals being turned away from a public meeting on the issue as the venue had already reached capacity.

Edinburgh City Council is soon to begin a public consultation on the new tram line to Granton and is considering constructing the route along the Roseburn Corridor, a former railway line that is now home to a popular path for cyclists, walkers and wheelers. An alternative Orchard Brae route has also been proposed, the council stating that this on-road alternative would not have the same "key factor" of "avoiding congestion and road works" that using the Roseburn Corridor would.

However, a campaign group called Save the Roseburn Path has opposed the off-road proposal, arguing that "trams should replace cars, rather than people walking, cycling and wheeling" and the path has "immense value" as a "fantastic green space and active travel corridor for walking, cycling running".

"Our objective is clear: to stop the proposed tram extension going down the Roseburn Path," the group says. "We want to protect the integrity of a key active travel corridor. The route is used by Edinburgh residents for walking, running, commuting, cycling, bench sitting and spending time in nature. It's a slice of calm in our busy and often stressful lives.

"We want to protect one of Edinburgh's last remaining urban green spaces. If the City of Edinburgh Council is allowed to build on this space, it opens the door to further expansion in other green spaces - with particular risk to other areas of the path network."

​The public meeting was organised by the cycling campaign group Spokes, that has not expressed a preference between the options and says, "Whichever option the council selects, we will lobby for cycling and walking provision to be of high quality".

The council has insisted that its Transport and Environment Committee has instructed the project to explore the potential to install a high-quality walking and cycling route alongside the tram line, should the Roseburn Corridor option be picked, however some have concerns about losing the green space and active travel path in its current form.

It is believed this new active travel path would be a three-metre-wide tarmac surface for most of the route, reduced to two metres at pinch points.

Edinburgh City Council also points to reduced journey times if the tramline is built on the off-road site, making it more attractive to commuters than if it is on the road and slower.

Edinburgh Evening News reported that a former city transport convener, Lesley Hinds, told the public meeting (attended by a couple of hundred interested locals) that the on-road route is "not feasible" but that "good quality" cycling and walking provision would have to be part of the project.

"There is obviously real concern regarding greenery and the wildlife on line 1b. I don't think anyone can deny that," she said. "It is an issue that has to be dealt with.

"We should spend no more time or money on the on-road option as it's not a feasible one. In my view, line 1b is the only option that addresses both cycling and walking and also delivering public transport links to the waterfront and all along the way, because unless we invest in public transport our city will come to a halt and our children and grandchildren will have the worst pollution and the worst air quality that we can have."

Justifying her statement about the on-road proposal being "not feasible", Hinds suggested there would be utilities issues, congestion, as well as impacts on businesses and buses, while safe cycling alongside the route would be "potentially undeliverable" due to complex junctions.

However, Euan Baxter of the Save Roseburn Path campaign believes not opting for the on-road option would be "devastating for residents, wildlife and climate change".

"The on-road option takes more people on more journeys," he told the meeting. "The trams should replace cars on the road, not pedestrians, cycles and nature in a local park. The way transport planning is done you come up with the benefits first and then you work out the costs later on. Unfortunately not a single budget or a detailed engineering report has been done on the route."

The public consultation is expected to begin later in the year. In January, a Liberal Democrat councillor said that it would be a "travesty" if the tram extension meant losing a "much-loved" cycle path, that comment coming a month before the council stated its intention to make a new active travel path part of the project.