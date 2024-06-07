Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
“Read the Highway Code – that is not a safe pass”: Police say post advising drivers to give cyclists “an arm’s length” of space while overtaking was published “in error”Thames Valley Police criticised for 'safe' overtake post (Thames Valley Police Roads Policing)

“Read the Highway Code – that is not a safe pass”: Police say post advising drivers to give cyclists “an arm’s length” of space while overtaking was published “in error”

“Motorists should always give cyclists at least 1.5 metres when overtaking and always be cautious when approaching vulnerable road users,” Thames Valley Police said in response to the social media backlash
by Ryan Mallon
Fri, Jun 07, 2024 16:14
14

Thames Valley Police have apologised and issued a reminder to motorists that they should leave cyclists at least 1.5 metres of space while overtaking, after a social media post and image appearing to advise drivers that an “arm’s length” of space was enough to pass safely was fiercely criticised by cyclists – prompting the force to claim that the advice was posted “in error”.

On Thursday morning, Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit posted on X, formerly Twitter, that motorists should afford cyclists space on the roads and only pass when it is safe to do so.

However, the image published alongside the advice provoked quite the stir on the social media platform, with Thames Valley Police sharing an image of a cyclist standing beside a car with his arm outstretched, appearing to indicate that a solitary arm’s length is enough for motorists to pass safely – despite the Highway Code instructing drivers to leave at least 1.5 metres (and more at higher speeds) while overtaking cyclists.

Thames Valley Police criticised for 'safe' overtake post (Thames Valley Police Roads Policing)

“Is this a close pass?” one road.cc reader who got in touch with us asked of the image. “As one commentator has put it, the average human male arm length is 78cm – but this seems to be condoning an arm’s length as a proper passing distance, which is weird to me.”

In response to the police’s post, Cycling Mikey – the cycle safety advocate and camera cyclist – wrote: “This is not a safe pass – Thames Valley Police are showing here a dangerous close pass. The Met have prosecuted many similar passes as a result of my videos.”

Mikey, along with several other cyclists on X, shared a photo of a safe pass on a cyclist illustrated in the Highway Code, which the cycling campaigner noted is “closer to 2m than the 0.7m the Thames Valley picture wrongly shows as a ‘safe pass’.”

Others similarly questioned the force’s understanding of the Highway Code’s guidance on overtaking cyclists.

“This is not a safe pass,” agreed Jerry. “The driver has not used the full width of the road nor left an absolute minimum of 1.5m.

“Please read the Highway Code, rule 163, which shows what a safe overtake looks like.”

In response to the criticism, Thames Valley Police deleted the post, which they claimed was “tweeted in error”, and replaced it with one featuring the Highway Code’s recommended image and what the force called “the appropriate guidance”:

“A post was issued on one of our social media accounts with incorrect information, this has now been removed and updated,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told road.cc.

“We apologise for the confusion the original post caused. Motorists should always give cyclists at least 1.5 metres when overtaking and always be cautious when approaching vulnerable road users.”

> Police social media team face backlash for "victim blaming" posts reminding cyclists to wear helmets

While the decision to replace the advice has earned praise from cyclists on social media, this isn’t the first time that Thames Valley Police have been criticised for their social media output concerning cyclists.

In 2022, the social media team for TVP’s West Oxfordshire branch were on the receiving end of a backlash from cyclists following what many deemed to be their “victim blaming” choice of wording on posts relating to a collision.

The posts said that officers “attended a collision involving a cyclist and a car”, after which the cyclist was transported to hospital by helicopter, and ended by warning those out cycling to “please remember to wear a helmet!”

Many on Twitter criticised the lack of clarification over whether the car was being driven by a person or not at the time of the collision, and suggested that the closing reminder about helmets could be irrelevant, considering that regular cycling helmets are not rated to protect against impacts from vehicles.

“When people get stabbed, do you ask the general public to ‘remember to wear stab vests’?” Freddie Jackson wrote on what was then Twitter in response to the posts.

“I’m sure the tweeter meant well, but it was a misguided bit of advice,” added Simon. “The only situation I can think of where it might be appropriate is if the car was stationary, so didn’t cause the collision, and would have had no driver.”

Thames Valley Police
close pass
Highway Code
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

14 comments

Avatar
mdavidford | 3 hours ago
4 likes

It's not even an arm's length. It's an arm's length less a wing mirror.

On the other hand, though, the cyclist looks distinctly unimpressed by the situation, so maybe that was meant to be the point all along.

Avatar
ktache replied to mdavidford | 2 hours ago
1 like

Wing...?

Avatar
momove replied to mdavidford | 1 hour ago
0 likes

And less half the handlebar width.

Avatar
Backladder | 3 hours ago
0 likes

“When people get stabbed, do you ask the general public to ‘remember to wear string vests’?” Freddie Jackson wrote on what was then Twitter in response to the posts.

FTFY Freddie

Avatar
wtjs | 5 hours ago
9 likes

Unfortunately, while the police have been persuaded to describe the first post as an error, it is what they actually believe and what they still (I'm guessing) usually don't act upon.

Avatar
Pub bike replied to wtjs | 4 hours ago
1 like

Institutionally anti-cyclist.

Avatar
open_roads | 5 hours ago
6 likes

A good move would be for the police to scrap their useless social media roles and re-assign the budget to actual road traffic policing roles.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to open_roads | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Some of them do post in their own time !

Avatar
andystow | 5 hours ago
7 likes

If a cyclist holds out a cricket or baseball bat in their outstretched arm, it gives an excellent visual cue of approximately 1.5 m, and encourages safe passes.

Hypothetically.

Avatar
brooksby replied to andystow | 5 hours ago
3 likes

I bet it would be even closer to 1.5 metres if that bat had a big pointy metal thing attached to the end…

Just sayin'

Avatar
momove replied to andystow | 1 hour ago
0 likes

But how strong are your arms?! I could do that for about four seconds I reckon.

Avatar
andystow replied to momove | 15 min ago
0 likes
momove wrote:

But how strong are your arms?! I could do that for about four seconds I reckon.

I don't have huge arms, but I don't have cyclist arms, so maybe ten to thirty seconds? I've never tried.

I've gone over five minutes in a stein holding contest, though.

Avatar
Sriracha | 5 hours ago
6 likes

They must have been thinking in terms of the "long arm of the law".

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to Sriracha | 27 min ago
0 likes
Sriracha wrote:

They must have been thinking in terms of the "long arm of the law".

The wrong arm of the law, surely?

Latest Comments

 