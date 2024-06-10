Police slammed for “victim blaming” post telling cyclists “road users can’t look out for you if you are in dark clothing”; Was Tour of Britain finish the most bizarre sprint ever?; Czech footballer out of Euro 2024 after bike crash + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Police slammed for "victim blaming" post telling cyclists "road users can't look out for you if you are in dark clothing"; Was Tour of Britain finish the most bizarre sprint ever?; Czech footballer out of Euro 2024 after bike crash

What happened to the summer? He may only now be thawing out after a cold and wet weekend on the bike, but Ryan Mallon is back, base layer at the ready, with all your cycling news and views on the Monday live blog
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 10:17
Police slammed for “victim blaming” post telling cyclists “road users can’t look out for you if you are in dark clothing”; Was Tour of Britain finish the most bizarre sprint ever?; Czech footballer out of Euro 2024 after bike crash + more on the live blogThames Valley Police 'Cyclists, be safer, be seen' post (Thames Valley Police Roads Policing)
14:58
Thames Valley Police 'Cyclists, be safer, be seen' post (Thames Valley Police Roads Policing)
“If you can’t see a cyclist in broad daylight, please hand in your driving licence”: Police slammed for (yet another) “victim blaming” post telling cyclists “road users can’t look out for you if you are in dark clothing”

Well, it seems Thames Valley Police’s new social media intern is having an eventful first week in the job…

Last Thursday, TVP’s Roads Policing unit was forced to apologise after posting road safety advice on X (formerly Twitter), alongside an image of a cyclist and a motorist, which seemed to suggest that a solitary arm’s length was enough space for a driver to pass a person on a bike safely.

Thames Valley Police criticised for 'safe' overtake post (Thames Valley Police Roads Policing)

> “Read the Highway Code – that is not a safe pass”: Police say post advising drivers to give cyclists “an arm’s length” of space while overtaking was published “in error”

After the inevitable Twitter backlash, the force – to its credit – deleted the post and image, replacing it with a photo from the Highway Code and a reminder that motorists should leave at least 1.5m when overtaking cyclists, and told road.cc that the original advice, which contained “incorrect information”, was published “in error”.

So, lesson learned, then. Or so it seemed.

Because this morning, TVP’s Roads Policing account has issued some further, ahem, interesting safety advice for cyclists, telling them to “be safer, be seen!”.

“Road users can’t look out for you if you are in dark clothing and can’t be seen,” the post, with features the hashtag ‘It’s not worth the risk’, says.

“Contrasting clothing makes you visible, wear pink in the summer, yellow and orange in the winter.”

And the response? Well, you guessed it…

“If you can’t see a cyclist in broad daylight, regardless of what they’re wearing, please hand in your driving licence,” wrote Christopher.

“Are you having a laugh?” another user asked the force. “Road users can look out for other road users if they pay attention, not get distracted, and drive with due care and attention.”

Criticising the post’s claim that drivers “can’t look out” for cyclists in dark clothing, Adespoto wrote: “If a driver fails to notice a child in normal clothes the driver could kill them and go to prison. Delete this nonsense, it’s literally the driver's job to notice people.”

“Completely wrong message,” said another commenter. “Motorists can and must look out for vulnerable road users whatever the season and whatever the time of day. And what’s the scientific basis for saying cyclists need to have a different colour wardrobe for each season?”

> Cyclists slam "victim blaming" road safety video advising "improve visibility on the road" so drivers don't hit you

“What if clouds over or brightens up when out, do cyclists need to carry several different colours of hi vis and change as conditions change?” asked Llama Lout. Good point…

“Please can you stop this campaign, it’s dreadful,” added a cyclist with the account ‘Put your phone away, please’.

“’Can't look out for you’ – I mean, really? You're implicitly excusing people for not looking out for others when driving, just because they’re not wearing the perfect hi-vis.”

“It's not a case of ‘can’t be seen’, it's a case of some drivers not even bothering to look or being distracted, and playing with their phones,” concluded Chris. “Stop victim blaming vulnerable road users.”

“Wow, you’re really coming out with the victim-blaming tweets lately,” noted AZB. “How long before you have to delete this one and apologise and claim it was posted in error?”

I’d give it a day or two…

13:42
WADA appeals against decision not to sanction Lizzy Banks for positive doping test

The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed against the decision not to sanction Lizzy Banks, the British pro cyclist who announced her retirement last month after spending much of the previous year fighting a doping charge, following a positive test for chlortalidone and formoterol.

Former EF Education–Tibco–SVB rider and double Giro d’Italia stage wnner Banks was notified last July by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for formoterol, a medication she says she was using for asthma for four years and which “was detected at a concentration in line with how I have been prescribed it”, and chlortalidone, a diuretic, which was “detected at a low concentration indicative of contamination”. The 33-year-old faced a two-year ban for the positive test.

Lizzy Banks (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

However, after fighting the case for nine months, and spending £40,000 of her own money, UKAD found in March that Banks held “no fault or negligence” for the chlortalidone and formoterol found in her system, and in what the rider described as “a landmark case”, accepted this explanation without her having identified the source of the contamination.

But now WADA says it has launched an appeal against UKAD’ decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

> Pro cyclist Lizzy Banks' life "torn apart for nothing" after being found of "no fault or negligence" for positive doping test, but only after nine months "living my worst nightmare" and €40,000 spent

Responding to the appeal, Banks – whose two professional victories both came at the Giro, in 2019 and 2020 respectively, while riding for the Bigla team – wrote on X: “WADA have appealed. I don’t know the basis for their appeal, they haven’t stated one. They maintain that I should have a two-year ban and that my results should be taken away. It is both deeply disappointing yet at the same time remarkably unsurprising.

“Whilst scientists, doctors, athletes, lawyers, and so many others have read and critically assessed my article and references and engaged in meaningful discussion about the limitations of the current anti-doping rules, WADA’s response is typical of their approach. That is to say, they bury their heads in the sand and carry on regardless.

“I found out on Wednesday and spent a couple of days feeling very fed up and sad. Today I have turned the corner. I am now even more determined than ever to make sure that this system that is so rigorously stacked against athletes is righted and that meaningful change will come as a result of this battle.

“What’s next? The case will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. I’m told this process may take months.”

13:02
Out of the Sadilek: Czech footballer forced to pull out of Euro 2024 after injuring himself in bike crash

Never mind England’s faltering preparation for Euro 2024, road.cc’s much-vaunted Footballers Who Cycle XI has been dealt a sickening blow on the eve of the tournament, after Czech midfielder Michal Sadílek was ruled out with an injury he sustained after falling off his bike recently.

25-year-old Sadílek, who plays in the Netherlands (naturally) for FC Twente and whose surname creates the potential for a host of tortuous cycling-related puns, was riding his bike at the weekend when he crashed, suffering a deep cut in his leg.

“Sadílek unfortunately fell while riding his bike and suffered a laceration in the leg,” a spokesperson for the Czech team said yesterday.

> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels

The injury means the 24-cap midfielder, who played at the last Euros and recently captained the Czech national team in a friendly win over Malta, will miss the upcoming championships and has pulled out of the squad, with manager Ivan Hasek describing the news as a “big setback”.

Czech fans, on the other hand, have bombarded social media with not-so-sympathetic clips related to Sadílek’s poor bike handling skills (maybe he’s been spending too much with Michael Owen?).

Right, with Sadílek sidelined, we need to start thinking about back-up options in midfield. Is Roy Keane free? Or what about Czech legend Karel Poborský – does he cycle?

08:07
Tour of Britain Women 2024 final stage photo finish
“It’s OK, you can laugh”: Was SD Worx’s “stupid mistake” and premature celebration at the Tour of Britain the most bizarre, chaotic finish to a bike race ever? (But at least the dominant Dutch team saw the funny side)

For being one of the most ruthlessly dominant teams cycling has ever seen, SD Worx sure are prone to snatching defeat, often comically, from the jaws of victory.

At the Amstel Gold Race in April, the team’s ace Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes – who knows a thing or two about winning bike races – threw away a golden, ahem, opportunity to add her home classic to her palmares, as she inexplicably began to celebrate metres from the line, seemingly comfortable in the knowledge she had vanquished her competitors with her trademark finishing speed.

Wiebes’ prolonged showboating display, however, offered that canny old fox Marianne Vos the opportunity to sneak up the barriers and time her throw to the line to perfection, securing her second Amstel Gold win and confining Wiebes to our list of infamous premature cycling celebrations.

Marianne Vos wins Amstel Gold Race 2024 after premature celebration from Lorena Wiebes (Eurosport/Discovery)

> "Steals it on the line!": Lorena Wiebes left red-faced as early celebration lets Marianne Vos snatch Amstel Gold Race win

After that Amstel Gold debacle, you’d think SD Worx would have learnt their lesson? Well, think again.

Fast forward two months, and the Dutch team were busy spending a long weekend across the Channel dominating the first edition of the revamped Tour of Britain Women.

Heading into the final, miserably wet 99km stage around Manchester, finishing in Leigh (the home of the reigning Women’s FA Cup winners, I’ll add), SD Worx had thoroughly SD Worx’ed the revived tour, world champion Lotte Kopecky taking the first two stages in Wales – and control of the GC race in the process – before Wiebes beat Charlotte Kool in Warrington to secure the 83rd victory of her career.

But this being SD Worx, they saved their best Jekyll and Hyde impression ‘til the last.

Lotte Kopecky, Anna Henderson, and Pfeiffer Georgi, 2024 Tour of Britain Women (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Despite the best efforts of the Great Britain team – as first Lizzie Deignan and then Anna Henderson (who ultimately secured second place overall) attacked relentlessly through the rain on the tough, punchy course around Greater Manchester – and DSM working for Pfeiffer Georgi to break things up, a 25-strong group approached the twisting, turning finish in Leigh with SD Worx firmly in control.

So much so, in fact, the Dutch squad attempted to tee up the victory for their soon-to-be-retiring Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus.

And that’s when things got weird.

Leading out from the front in a bid to repay her teammates, Kopecky instead inadvertently opened up a clear gap to them around the final tricky corner, a mishap the world champion noticed with just over 100m to go.

So, in one of the more bizarre scenes you’ll ever witness on a finishing straight, rather than opt for win number three of the weekend, Kopecky just sat up and freewheeled with the line in sight, urging Majerus through for the win.

Which the 37-year-old appeared to have achieved, at least for a moment, Majerus raising her arm in the air metres from the line to celebrate what she believed was an SD Worx Tour of Britain clean sweep.

But the Dutch team didn’t take into account Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon, who broke through the middle and lunged for the line – and, in the end, comfortably beat SD Worx’s showboating trio for her first ever win in Europe.

Tour of Britain Women 2024 final stage photo finish

Oops.

Roseman-Gannon’s surprise victory not only left a splattering of Premier Inn egg on SD Worx’s face, but also provided a more than welcome consolation for her Liv AlUla Jayco team after Letizia Paternoster’s podium place was dashed by the most ill-timed of punctures with 4km to go.

“I just can’t believe it – the plan today was to really race aggressively and take some seconds back,” the 25-year-old Australian said at the finish. “We had a really good team ride and they were actually smashing that first climb. I was actually struggling and then there was full commitment into the next climb and some selections made.

“We really wanted to get Letizia out there, but unfortunately she got a puncture so it didn't go to plan. I asked whether I should go back, they said no and to focus on the finish. I still can’t believe I have won that. It’s my first European win and I’m still in shock.”

If Roseman-Gannon couldn’t believe her luck, neither could SD Worx.

Ruby Roseman-Gannon wins the final stage of the 2024 Tour of Britain Women in Leigh as Christine Majerus celebrates too early (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

 (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

“We made the choice to go for Christine in the sprint, and we did it perfectly until the last gap around the corner,” Kopecky – who added the Tour of Britain to her Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix titles for 2024, of course – said after the stage.

“It was too big for me so I was not going to take the win as I saw Christine going. We made this deal that she is going to win today but maybe it was a stupid mistake. I still, however, would have done the same. It could have been a nice ending for Christine, but we finished well as a team.

“Ruby is a good rider so it was nice for her but I am happy that Christine got the bonus seconds to get third so it is nice. Maybe it is a little funny and it is what it is and I’m not disappointed.”

> Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory — when cycling celebrations go wrong

Majerus, meanwhile (who as Kopecky noted, moved up to third overall thanks to the bonus seconds accrued despite her premature celebration), was also able to see the funny side of things.

Lotte Kopecky, Anna Henderson, and Christine Majerus on 2024 Tour of Britain Women podium (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“It’s OK, you can laugh,” she wrote on Instagram last night.

“My mistake for being happy too early and congrats to Ruby for believing in it until the line. Thanks teamies for giving me my chance today, you know I am sorry for messing it up. But not all is bad today because Lotte won the Tour of Britain and I was able to move up in GC and join her on the GC podium in third position, which I am more than happy with.”

So, even when they mess things up spectacularly, SD Worx still end up with three out of four stage wins, the overall victory, and two riders on the podium. Not too bad, eh?

Coffee Ride with komoot - Sussex Lanes - Proper Coffee Start
Fesshole’s at it again: Club cyclist’s “militant, anti-car” camera footage ‘confession’ ridiculed

Just a few weeks after one probable fantasy merchant claimed he’d snagged a Team Sky Pinarello after a crash at the Tour de France (hey, we’re not even allowed to take photos of their bikes, never mind walking off with one during the biggest race of the year), Fesshole – the popular Twitter account posting its followers’ anonymous confessions – has ventured back onto cycling turf this weekend with another dubious cracker, this time from a ‘club cyclist’:

While some claimed to know the ‘fesser’s identity (“Is that a J. Vine?” being one of the most popular, and predictable, responses), others were quick to point out the holes in this airtight narrative of what a real cycling club gets up to.

“I know most of these are made up, but this is clearly made-up bollocks by somebody imagining what a ‘militant cycling group’ would be like,” wrote one Twitter user. “Even they wouldn't be reviewing camera footage down the pub.”

“This is bollocks. 99 per cent of cyclists just what to ride around, follow the rules, have fun, stay alive, and have a coffee in the middle,” added Shawn. “They don’t want to spend their time sending watching boring videos.”

> Viral internet confessor claims to have taken Team Sky Pinarello home after Tour de France crash

“You’re speaking out yer hoop,” said Hantsman, continuing the diplomatic theme in the replies. “Cyclists go for bike rides, coffee, and cake. If they are reviewing any footage together it’s awesome fast descents or reviews of new bikes.

“This fess is clearly a cabbie waiting out his six points for using WhatsApp at the lights.”

Cyclist or Cabbie? Now there’s a gameshow format that could take off…

11:36
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot set to join Visma-Lease a Bike on three-year deal in road racing return, as Ineos confirm no plans to start women’s team

Multidiscipline world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, the only female cyclist to have raced for the Ineos Grenadiers, is set to join Visma-Lease a Bike next year as part of a long-awaited return to road racing, and as the British team squad appears to remain steadfast in its 14-year-long refusal to create a Women’s World Tour team.

Last month, Ferrand-Prévot – a winner of 14 world championships across four disciplines during her illustrious career – announced that she would retire from mountain biking after the Paris Olympics, where she hopes to secure her first Olympic medal on home soil, and return full-time to road racing, ten years on from her world title win in the discipline in Ponferrada.

But with Ineos, the team the 32-year-old has racked up mountain bike wins for since 2023, showing no signs of expanding into the women’s side of the sport, Wielerflits has reported that Ferrand-Prévot has signed a three-year deal with Visma-Lease a Bike, where she will join fellow multidisciplinary stars Marianne Vos and Fem van Empel.

According to Wielerflits, Visma have earmarked the French star as a potential leader for the Tour de France Femmes, with Ferrand-Prévot showcasing her stage racing chops back in her younger road racing days with second at the Giro in 2015.

Meanwhile, over at Ineos HQ, after its brief toe-dipping excursion with Ferrand-Prévot, it looks like 2025 will revert to a case of ‘nothing to see here’ when it comes to women’s cycling…

11:31
Tour de France Femmes 2023 (ASO/Thomas Maheux)
Tour de France Femmes set to be expanded to nine days, as organisers unveil Brittany Grand Départ for 2025

In what is another promising step in the right direction for women’s cycling, the 2025 Tour de France Femmes will feature nine stages, organisers ASO confirmed this morning, making it the longest stage race on the women’s calendar.

Since its rebirth in 2022, the Tour de France Femmes has consisted of eight stages, with this year’s race taking place over just seven days and starting in Rotterdam on 12 August, over three weeks after the end of the men’s race, a delay and tightened schedule owing to a little-known event called the Olympics taking place in Paris in the interim.

To keep the Tour at eight stages, however, the second day will be split into two stages – a 67km flat stage in the morning and a 6.3km time trial in Rotterdam in the afternoon.

Despite the shortened nature of the 2024 race, next year’s Tour de France Femmes will feature nine stages for the first time in its modern era, moving it beyond the Giro and Vuelta’s eight-stage itinerary (though the Giro was traditionally longer), and fulfilling, for the moment, ASO’s commitment to continue to grow the fledgling and extremely popular event.

The first details of next year’s route have also emerged, and will include a Grand Départ and three stages in the cycling heartlands of Brittany (with many online noting that the extra day could come in handy if the race wishes to visits the high mountains of the Alps or Pyrenees in time).

The 2025 Tour Femmes will get underway in Vannes before stage one finishes in Plumelec (where Alejandro Valverde took the yellow jersey on the first day of the men’s Tour in 2008), on Saturday 26 July, the penultimate day of the men’s race.

According to race director Marion Rousse, the Tour Femmes’ growth to nine stages, just three years into his modern revival, is “a strong sign that shows the enthusiasm around the Tour de France Femmes and women’s sport in general”.

10:48
Paris-Roubaix spectator who threw cap at Mathieu van der Poel offered deal to avoid prosecution, must participate in rider safety campaign

The Paris-Roubaix spectator who caused outrage by throwing a cap at Mathieu van der Poel’s bike as the world champion charged across the cobbles on his way to victory at the Hell of the North has been offered a deal to avoid prosecution.

Following a complaint by the French cycling union UNCP the woman faces a charge of ‘intentional assault and battery’, something it has now been reported that she will not be prosecuted for if she accepts a deal that has been offered, which includes volunteering with Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix and being part of a safety campaign designed to educate fans about roadside behaviour during races.

Mathieu van der Poel cap incident at Paris-Roubaix 2024 (Eurosport/Discovery+)

09:54
Weekend round-up: Roglič’s wobble (and win), Wiggo’s woes, BMX “motorways”, bum-massaging saddles and more

Away from the Tour of Britain Women – which is back with a bang with some great racing and some added unexpected drama to boot – the countdown to the Tour de France continued apace at the Critérium du Dauphiné, where a few juicy storylines cropped up ahead of July’s big rendezvous.

But the main takeaway from the annual pre-Tour tune-up race in the Alps? We’re no nearer to knowing who’s going to be wearing yellow in Nice in six weeks than we were eight days ago. Unless you’re banking on Pog breaking the 26-year curse and winning the double, of course.

First, after beating Josh Tarling in the mid-race time trial, Remco Evenepoel appeared to approach the final triumvirate of mountain-top finishes as training rides, dropping out of the favourites’ group surprisingly early before riding tempo to the top and still managing to finish seventh overall. What this all means for Remco’s form ahead of his first crack at the Tour, I literally have no idea.

Second, Derek Gee has arrived! After a brilliant Giro last year, albeit one littered with near misses, the 26-year-old Canadian stepped up a level at the Dauphiné, winning stage three before hanging with the best in the high mountains to finish third on GC, just 36 seconds off the win. Fantasy League enthusiasts, take note.

And finally, for most of the decisive stages of the Dauphiné, one thing was strikingly clear. Primož Roglič was back to his best. The 34-year-old, after a relatively under par start to the season with his new Bora team, roared back into life in the Alps, Roglifying everyone on stage six and seven’s back-to-back summit finishes to seemingly wrap up the race and lay down an interesting marker before July.

That is, however, until the final six kilometres of the Col des Glières yesterday, where Roglič – rather surprisingly – wilted under the impetus of first Ineos and then his nearest challenger, the increasingly impressive stage racer Mattero Jorgenson, hanging onto his overall lead by just eight seconds at the line, and blowing the week’s pre-Tour narrative wide open.

So what did the Dauphiné tell us about what’s going to happen next month at the Big One? Not a clue…

Although one rider, currently returning to training after mingling with celebrities in Monaco for a week, may not be too concerned about what was going on in the Alps:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 