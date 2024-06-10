Police slammed for “victim blaming” post telling cyclists “road users can’t look out for you if you are in dark clothing”; Was Tour of Britain finish the most bizarre sprint ever?; Czech footballer out of Euro 2024 after bike crash + more on the live blog

For being one of the most ruthlessly dominant teams cycling has ever seen, SD Worx sure are prone to snatching defeat, often comically, from the jaws of victory.
At the Amstel Gold Race in April, the team’s ace Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes – who knows a thing or two about winning bike races – threw away a golden, ahem, opportunity to add her home classic to her palmares, as she inexplicably began to celebrate metres from the line, seemingly comfortable in the knowledge she had vanquished her competitors with her trademark finishing speed.
Wiebes’ prolonged showboating display, however, offered that canny old fox Marianne Vos the opportunity to sneak up the barriers and time her throw to the line to perfection, securing her second Amstel Gold win and confining Wiebes to our list of infamous premature cycling celebrations.
> "Steals it on the line!": Lorena Wiebes left red-faced as early celebration lets Marianne Vos snatch Amstel Gold Race win
After that Amstel Gold debacle, you’d think SD Worx would have learnt their lesson? Well, think again.
Fast forward two months, and the Dutch team were busy spending a long weekend across the Channel dominating the first edition of the revamped Tour of Britain Women.
Heading into the final, miserably wet 99km stage around Manchester, finishing in Leigh (the home of the reigning Women’s FA Cup winners, I’ll add), SD Worx had thoroughly SD Worx’ed the revived tour, world champion Lotte Kopecky taking the first two stages in Wales – and control of the GC race in the process – before Wiebes beat Charlotte Kool in Warrington to secure the 83rd victory of her career.
But this being SD Worx, they saved their best Jekyll and Hyde impression ‘til the last.
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Despite the best efforts of the Great Britain team – as first Lizzie Deignan and then Anna Henderson (who ultimately secured second place overall) attacked relentlessly through the rain on the tough, punchy course around Greater Manchester – and DSM working for Pfeiffer Georgi to break things up, a 25-strong group approached the twisting, turning finish in Leigh with SD Worx firmly in control.
So much so, in fact, the Dutch squad attempted to tee up the victory for their soon-to-be-retiring Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus.
And that’s when things got weird.
Leading out from the front in a bid to repay her teammates, Kopecky instead inadvertently opened up a clear gap to them around the final tricky corner, a mishap the world champion noticed with just over 100m to go.
So, in one of the more bizarre scenes you’ll ever witness on a finishing straight, rather than opt for win number three of the weekend, Kopecky just sat up and freewheeled with the line in sight, urging Majerus through for the win.
Which the 37-year-old appeared to have achieved, at least for a moment, Majerus raising her arm in the air metres from the line to celebrate what she believed was an SD Worx Tour of Britain clean sweep.
But the Dutch team didn’t take into account Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon, who broke through the middle and lunged for the line – and, in the end, comfortably beat SD Worx’s showboating trio for her first ever win in Europe.
Oops.
Roseman-Gannon’s surprise victory not only left a splattering of Premier Inn egg on SD Worx’s face, but also provided a more than welcome consolation for her Liv AlUla Jayco team after Letizia Paternoster’s podium place was dashed by the most ill-timed of punctures with 4km to go.
“I just can’t believe it – the plan today was to really race aggressively and take some seconds back,” the 25-year-old Australian said at the finish. “We had a really good team ride and they were actually smashing that first climb. I was actually struggling and then there was full commitment into the next climb and some selections made.
“We really wanted to get Letizia out there, but unfortunately she got a puncture so it didn't go to plan. I asked whether I should go back, they said no and to focus on the finish. I still can’t believe I have won that. It’s my first European win and I’m still in shock.”
If Roseman-Gannon couldn’t believe her luck, neither could SD Worx.
(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
“We made the choice to go for Christine in the sprint, and we did it perfectly until the last gap around the corner,” Kopecky – who added the Tour of Britain to her Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix titles for 2024, of course – said after the stage.
“It was too big for me so I was not going to take the win as I saw Christine going. We made this deal that she is going to win today but maybe it was a stupid mistake. I still, however, would have done the same. It could have been a nice ending for Christine, but we finished well as a team.
“Ruby is a good rider so it was nice for her but I am happy that Christine got the bonus seconds to get third so it is nice. Maybe it is a little funny and it is what it is and I’m not disappointed.”
> Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory — when cycling celebrations go wrong
Majerus, meanwhile (who as Kopecky noted, moved up to third overall thanks to the bonus seconds accrued despite her premature celebration), was also able to see the funny side of things.
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“It’s OK, you can laugh,” she wrote on Instagram last night.
“My mistake for being happy too early and congrats to Ruby for believing in it until the line. Thanks teamies for giving me my chance today, you know I am sorry for messing it up. But not all is bad today because Lotte won the Tour of Britain and I was able to move up in GC and join her on the GC podium in third position, which I am more than happy with.”
So, even when they mess things up spectacularly, SD Worx still end up with three out of four stage wins, the overall victory, and two riders on the podium. Not too bad, eh?
Add new comment
16 comments
On the early celebration leading to disaster theme, it's not just cycling. Here's a cracking new example from the European athletics championships.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/jun/07/athletics-european...
Do you think someone should point out to Jim Radcliffe that he could build a world dominating Womens team with all the loose change from the back of the Ineos Mens team sofa from all the failed attempts to get the former sky team back to its glory days?
“They don’t want to spend their time sending watching boring videos.”
Quite correct 99% of cyclists don't want to have to review hours of videos and just want to have fun and ride instead.
The problem is the majority of encounters with other road users as a cyclist, forces you to do that, to retain some level of sanity out of all the crap you have to face into.
I changed to having a 2 minute loop. Downside is I have to press a button to save the footage, but I don't have to search through loads.
Militant anti car organisation! ...pretty much sums up the comments section of this website to be fair
Perhaps you could analyse the comments and form them into groups and explain why the comments are not correct and how this means posters are anti-car.
Indeed. Down with the horseless carriage! Burn all cars!! Smash the automobiles!!!
....what?
No, not the one I drive obviously...
The comments on this website are not generally 'Militant anti car organisation', but rather pro cycling in nature.
To be fair, this is cycling website and it would be a bit odd if it was any other way.
Dangerous drivers tend to think "People should be properly punished for killing people needlessly with their cars" means "CaRS ARe baD!1!" because they don't see dangerous driving as something that can be avoided.
Well, I'm not trying to sell cars, nor campaigning for there to be more public space for drivers to use for theirs, nor that it should be easier to drive. I'm additionally not demanding that drivers should pay even less of the total costs to us all of driving...
...so yeah, guilty as charged, I guess!
It gets even worse though - not only do I not currently own a car (though I do occasionally drive one) on occasion I make minor efforts to avoid relying on others driving. And in fact I'm a bit ambivalent on the overall benefits of "mass motoring" (and who's actually benefitting) ... yeah, sworn enemy of the hard-pressed motorist here.
Might shock you but the vast majority of cyclists are also drivers. Dun dun duuuuun!
Most of us would just absolutely love it if we didn't have a nagging feeling that we might not come back to our families every time we go out on a ride. We would like it if the air in our cities wasn't so horribly polluted and we would love it if we felt safe taking our kids out with us cycling.
Christ, I wouldn't even care about protected infrastructure if it wasn't the only way to stop the utter twats on our roads putting our lives in danger. I am more than happy to cycle with drivers who aren't dangerous.
Militants every one of us eh.
https://x.com/HantsPolRoads/status/1800081217385005156
" Cyclists, be safer, be seen! [🦺] Road users can't look out for you if you are in dark clothing and can't be seen. Contrasting clothing makes you visible, wear pink in the summer, yellow and orange in the winter. "
Road users can't look out for you if they don't bother to look.
And what research supports the claim that people in dark clothing can't be seen?
That's why the police uniform has traditionally been "hot pink"...
(TBF for a while now it's been "with a hi-vis top" - and I'm sure some of the police would be up for a more colourful get-up).
"Car Drivers! Be Safer! Be Seen! Only buy brightly coloured cars!"
Oh wait, 90% of cars in the UK are the colour of wet tarmac...
One for the cycling footballers XI - (unsurprisingly) the whole Netherlands team.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/10/euro-2024-team-...