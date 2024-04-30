Support road.cc

Cycle lane plans scrapped from active travel scheme – despite council identifying road as “priority route” for cycling; The UK’s most useless ‘cycle path’?; CiCLE Classic organiser speaks; Alison Jackson: Cycling’s best celebrator? + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news and views on the live blog – in between tinkering with his Giro fantasy league team…
Tue, Apr 30, 2024 10:14
12:26
Emma Norsgaard abandons Vuelta Femenina due to injuries sustained in crash during yesterday’s stage

After Anna Henderson was taken to hospital with a broken collarbone following a nasty crash inside the last three kilometres of Monday’s second stage of the Vuelta Femenina, Movistar’s Emma Norsgaard has become the latest casualty of Spain’s slippery roads, abandoning the race today due to injuries sustained yesterday.

The Dane, a winner of a stage at last year’s Tour de France Femmes, injured her elbow after being involved in a crash that took place just a few hundred metres after Henderson, Marianne Vos, and Lizzie Deignan fell during yesterday’s wet and chaotic run-in to Moncófar, and which also involved Lianne Lippert, Georgia Baker, and others.

While Norsgaard attempted to start today’s stage to Teruel, she pulled out of the race soon after the stage got underway, her Movistar team confirmed this lunchtime.

“The Dane yesterday received stitches for the wounds in her elbow, in addition to numerous blows, in the massive falls of the final stretch,” Movistar posted on social media. “We will confirm Emma’s circumstances and condition as soon as we can.”

08:33
Victoria Avenue, Harrogate
Cycle lane plans scrapped from active travel scheme – despite council identifying road as “priority route” for cycling

Just a month after it was told to “get its act together” and “step up its game” when it comes to cycling infrastructure, after a series of abandoned and much-criticised projects, North Yorkshire Council has this week decided to ignore that advice by scrapping plans to install protected, 1.5m-wide cycle lanes on Harrogate’s Victoria Avenue.

Yesterday, the council announced it was holding a month-long consultation on proposed changes to the wide avenue, which will begin in the autumn and include a new bus stop, improved pedestrian crossings, measures to prevent motorists from illegally driving straight ahead at a junction, the removal of some parking bays, and public realm improvements, the Stray Ferret reports.

However, despite the council last year identifying Victoria Avenue as a “priority route” for cyclists and announcing that it intended to install protected cycle lanes with buffer zones on both sides of the road, the new plans include no reference whatsoever to cycling infrastructure of any kind – a glaring omission the local authority has put down to “budgetary constraints”.

Harrogate Station Gateway plans (North Yorkshire Council)

> Councillors urge Tory-led council to “get its act together so people can get out of cars” after series of “failed and abandoned” cycling schemes

“Unfortunately budgetary constraints mean that the previously envisaged cycle lanes cannot be included within this initial phase of this Victoria Avenue scheme,” a council letter to residents announcing the consultation said.

“Following advice from Active Travel England, we have therefore concentrated on improvements for pedestrians and improvements to the public realm.”

Active Travel England awarded North Yorkshire Council funding for the Victoria Avenue scheme in November 2020, with the road regarded as a crucial part of plans to create a joined-up, off-road cycling route from Harrogate’s train and bus stations to Cardale Park.

Harrogate Station Gateway scheme (North Yorkshire Council)

> Campaigners accuse council of “failing our children” after failing to deliver “significant cycling infrastructure for nine years”

However, since then, the Conservative-controlled council has come under fire due to its failure to implement safe cycling infrastructure in the town, after phase two of the widely criticised Otley Road cycleway was scrapped, along with a Low Traffic Neighbourhood on Beech Grove and a one-way system on Oatlands Drive – prompting Harrogate District Cycle Action to accuse the local authority of “failing our children” and failing to deliver any “significant cycling infrastructure for nine years”.

Last month, we reported that opposition councillors also took aim at the council’s apparently shoddy cycling record.

“To improve things you have to acknowledge there’s a problem. Active travel is absolutely terrible,” Liberal Democrat councillor Matt Walker said at a council meeting.

“Roads are gridlocked and full of potholes, buses are missed all the time between Harrogate and Knaresborough. We have to make improvements and the council needs to step its game up.

“It needs to get its act together so people can get out of cars and get around in a quick and environmentally-friendly way.”

Green councillor Arnold Warneken: “The frustration of people who want to cycle in Harrogate and Knaresborough isn’t being taken seriously.”

Otley Road cycle lane (via Twitter, Harrogate Cycle Action)

> Council scraps £500,000 Harrogate cycle lane expansions… even though majority support plans

However, in its letter to residents yesterday, North Yorkshire Council said it is still committed to delivering some kind of cycling infrastructure on Victoria Avenue.

“The works proposed support North Yorkshire Council’s desire and vision to increase active travel in and around Harrogate town centre by proposing a number of measures to increase pedestrian safety as well as improved bus provision,” the letter said.

“Whilst unfortunately is it not possible to include the desired cycle lanes within this proposed scheme, the proposed works will not prevent the installation of the cycle lanes in the future, and this will be the ambition within a future funding bid. North Yorkshire Council is committed to delivering a cycle scheme on Victoria Avenue.”

To be honest, I’m not sure cyclists in Harrogate are holding their breath…

11:56
“Intimidating” cyclist angered by close passes should be investigated by police, claim mum and daughter... who both admit close passing rider

A mother and daughter who both admit having close passed the same cyclist two months apart, the younger motorist accepting a training course after driving “without reasonable consideration”, believe the cyclist on the receiving end should be investigated by the police for “intimidating and abusive behaviour”.

The pair have also accused the cyclist of “targeting motorists” and becoming “aggressive” when close passed, with the mother –  who says she “pulled in a bit” to avoid a traffic island during the close pass – claiming it “should work both ways” as cyclists “close pass” cars when filtering.

Bingo cards at the ready…

Ecclesall Road South, Whirlow (Google Maps)

Read more: > “Intimidating” cyclist angered by close passes should be investigated by police, claim mum and daughter... who both admit close passing rider

11:09
Jai Hindley, Bora Hansgrohe, wins Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France and is congratulated by teammate Emmanuel Buchmann (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“They promised me co-leadership for the GC”: Emanuel Buchmann hits out at Bora-Hansgrohe after missing out on Giro d’Italia

In the midst of all the creative, and weird spaghetti-based social media team announcements, Bora-Hansgrohe’s Emanuel Buchmann has hit out at the German team’s decision to leave him out of their Giro d’Italia squad, claiming that he was only told two weeks ago of his omission after spending time at altitude camp in Tenerife.

Bora will head to Italy with Dani Martínez as their main GC threat, after a last-minute change to the team following provisional co-leader Lennard Kämna’s horrific training crash, when he was struck by a motorist and seriously injured while training in Tenerife, earlier this month.

> Lennard Kämna update: German rider in “stable condition” and “awake and responsive” after motorist turned across lane and struck him during training ride

“Our strategy for the Giro d'Italia has changed radically in the last four weeks,” the team said, while a announcing an eight-man line-up that also includes Giovanni Aleotti, Jonas Koch, Florian Lipowitz, Ryan Mullen, Maximilian Schachmann, Danny van Poppel, and Patrick Gamper.

“Up until then, it was clear that we would go to Turin with Dani and Lennard as co-leaders. Our support team was heavily focused on the mountains.

“After Lennard’s serious accident, we were forced to reorganise. We now have only one GC leader and several versatile riders as back-ups who are looking for opportunities on the hilly terrain themselves.”

However, Buchmann – who finished fourth at the 2019 Tour de France but has so far underwhelmed this season, placing 32nd overall at the recent Tour of the Basque Country – clearly had a different perspective on Bora’s pre-Giro plan, taking to Instagram to vent his frustration yesterday.

“I cannot describe my disappointment and frustration [to] not [be] nominated for the Giro this year,” the 31-year-old German champion wrote, along with some, ahem, interesting hashtags, including #bandofbrothers (Bora’s team slogan) and #freeeumu.

“All year was planned for the Giro and even Bora-Hansgrohe promised me the co-leadership for the GC. The training went well, the shape is good. The last three weeks at [Mount] Teide I wanted to do the last preparation, but 16 days before the start of the Giro I got the call that I won’t be in the lineup.”

Buchmann’s very public display of frustration may not be the last time Bora are faced with team leadership issues this year, considering their squad is now stacked with potential stage race contenders (and big egos), including Giro winner Jai Hindley, Aleksandr Vlasov, Martinez, and new arrival (and obligatory Tour leader) Primož Roglič.

And even beyond the GC wannabes, Bora’s Giro squad also raised eyebrows due to the omission of sprinter Sam Welsford, whose lack of form at the Tour of Turkey saw him sidelined from his team’s Italian job.

Which also means that Danny van Poppel – arguably the best lead-out man in the world – will once again head to a grand tour… without a sprinter to lead out.

Make it make sense…

11:40
Keep the creative Giro announcements coming…

And while we’re on the subject of Giro team announcements and WorldTour social media admins working overtime, UAE Team Emirates have this morning officially unveiled their line-up for Italy – otherwise known as ‘Tadej Pogačar and friends’:

Meanwhile, Israel-Premier Tech have gone for the postcard approach, as Michael Woods looks set to lead a team that includes grand tour debutant Ethan Vernon:

10:36
“It was a decision I never believed, or hoped, that I would ever be required to make”: CiCLE Classic organiser says race cancellation due to flooding was “dark moment”, thanks everyone for “overwhelming support”

This morning, two days after the CiCLE Classic was cancelled due to heavy rainfall and flooding, the race’s organiser Colin Clews has spoken about the “gigantic” efforts of his team to try to ensure it went ahead, while praising the “overwhelming support” they’ve received since Sunday’s cancellation.

The 18th edition of the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic, the iconic Belgian classic-style race that thunders along Rutland’s farm tracks, was cancelled on Sunday as floods rendered some of the race route impassable.

After originally attempting to delay the start time, Clews and his organising team ultimately (and correctly) had to pull the plug due to the flooded roads and extreme weather – the first time, barring Covid, that the race has been cancelled, in what is a bitter blow for a struggling domestic scene and yet another example, as journalist and Halesowen Academy DS William Fotheringham wrote on Twitter, of “cycling in the era of climate breakdown”.

“Following discussions in line with the UCI extreme weather protocol, with the Organisation Commissaires Panel and representatives from teams and riders from Israel Premier Academy and Saint Piran discussing the safety and management of the route, it has reluctantly been decided to cancel the 2024 CiCLE Classic,” the organisers said on Sunday afternoon.

“The decision has been taken after the best efforts of the organisation to design a reduced route, but significant flooding at different sections of the routes have sadly made this impossible. The race organisation wishes to convey their thanks to the team’s riders, officials, volunteers and supporters for the patience and understanding.”

And this morning, posting a photo of his painfully ironically sunny back garden, Clews thanked his organising team and the UK’s cycling community for their support following the race’s cancellation.

“After the 'deluge' that was Sunday. On behalf of myself and all the organisational team at Sigma Sports /Schwalbe UK of (what would have been) the 18th Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic, I wish to thank everyone for the messages and overwhelming support for the event and the decision taken to cancel due to the extreme weather conditions,” Clews wrote.

“It was a decision I never believed, or hoped, that I would ever be required to make. But, inevitably it was, but only after gigantic, best efforts of  my international and national commissaire colleagues to help keep the show on the road. You were all magnificent with your efforts and I'll never forget that. THANK YOU.

“Many 'dark' moments for me, and the team since then; three days set up, one and a half days clear up; but a major void between.

“But, the messages received from friends here and abroad only demonstrate for me what our great sport is all about, and why myself and so many others DO what we DO! A massive THANK YOU to you all. You deserve a bike race in return, and not just any old race.

“Looking forward to seeing you next April, and the sun is shining!”

10:09
Alison Jackson: Cycling’s best celebrator?

I think it’s fair to say that the Canadian champion – famous, of course, for her post-Roubaix victory dance (along with actually winning the race, naturally) – enjoyed coming out on top in yesterday’s sodden, crash-marred sprint at the Vuelta Femenina into Moncófar…

Another lumpy 130km is in store for the peloton today between Lucena del Cid and Teruel, as SD Worx’s newly installed race leader Blanka Vas hopes to retain her red jersey and perhaps improve on her second place yesterday.

But with Jackson nipping at her heels eight seconds behind, we could well be in store for some more brilliantly enthusiastic ‘shapes’ at the finish line from EF Education this afternoon.

09:39
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle path? #1,567,809

A terribly surfaced shared path with pedestrians, a few completely unnecessary sets of barriers, random lampposts plonked in the middle, protruding hedges, and lots of parked vehicles…

I think we can call it now – we’ve finally found what could well be the worst, most useless cycle path in the UK, courtesy of South Gloucestershire, where, as Jim notes, motorists tend to get a bit cross and “throw shapes” if you venture with your bike onto the adjacent road.

Remember cyclists, stay off that road (it’s for drivers after all) when quality infrastructure like this exists right beside it…

09:14
Road rage driver arrested for firing shotgun at cyclists on US charity ride

Police arrested a motorist in the US who allegedly fired three shots at two cyclists participating in a charity event, having earlier tried to run the riders off the road during a road rage attack.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in Maryland, on Hardesty Road in Huntingtown, the two cyclists part of the Ride to End Hunger event based out of the town. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10.10am officers were called to the scene following reports that shots had been fired.

Road rage driver arrested for firing shots at cyclists (Calvert County Sheriff's Office)

Read more: > Road rage driver arrested for firing shotgun at cyclists on US charity ride

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

