“Pandering to the few that don’t even pay to be on the roads”: New Dutch-style roundabout branded an “expensive disaster area” by drivers – but cyclists say it’s “100% safer” and the “start of better cycling infrastructure” + more on the live blog

After almost two years of construction work, and months of delays, the first ever ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout in Sheffield – and only the second of its kind in the UK – has finally opened this week.

And it’s fair to say it’s already diving opinion.

First introduced in the UK in Cambridge in 2020, the new roundabout layout at West Bar in Sheffield, which was originally due to be completed in October after work began in April 2023, offers priority to cyclists and pedestrians, with motorists asked to give way to more vulnerable road users on entering and exiting the roundabout (so you can already see why there’s a bit of debate about it).

Based on a design made popular in the Netherlands (hence the name), zebra crossings have been installed at each arm of the Dutch-style roundabout, giving pedestrians priority over drivers, while a one-way protected cycle lane moves clockwise around the infrastructure, providing dedicated space for those on bikes, with give-ways at each exit.

Sheffield City Council says the new layout at West Bar forms part of wider plans to improve sustainable links to the city centre, “making it and easier for people to get around the city in an active way”.

At the infrastructure’s grand unveiling on Monday, three-time Olympic team pursuit champion Ed Clancy, in his role as South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner, said the West Bar scheme “demonstrates Sheffield Council’s ambition and commitment to being at the forefront of design that gives people more freedom and choice about getting around”.

“New walking, wheeling and cycling projects are happening right across South Yorkshire, creating better places and more opportunities for us all to move more and move differently,” the 39-year-old said.

(Sheffield City Council)

“For too long people wanting to cross West Bar roundabout to get around the city have had to wait for a gap in the traffic to do so in a safe manner,” added Sheffield City Council’s transport committee chair Ben Miskell.

“The changes we are delivering will make it easier for those on foot or on their bike in fantastic new ways [while managing] the speed of traffic using the roundabout, increasing safety for everyone.”

However, due to the delays which have hit the project in recent months, West Bar’s Dutch roundabout isn’t quite the finished article, with some sections of the protected bike lane exiting the roundabout yet to be completed.

(Les Sturch)

The BBC has also reported that another 20m section of the cycleway was unfinished at the time of the infrastructure’s opening, and one stretch featured barriers across the lane where repair work was being carried out.

“Hopefully, in time they will finish all this off and join it up,” cyclist Charlotte Tallyfield told the BBC after using the new roundabout.

“It’s a huge issue everywhere in the city: the lanes still disappear and you suddenly get abandoned on to the road.”

Despite these teething problems, the roundabout’s design – and the priority it offers to vulnerable road users – already seems to be a hit with local cyclists.

“I feel very safe going round here. It’s not too fast and all the cars stopped for me. I’m really pleased it’s open,” cargo bike rider Billie Turner told the BBC, describing the roundabout as “perfect for cyclists”.

(Les Sturch)

Meanwhile, other cyclists have described the new layout as “100 per cent safer for cyclists” compared to the mayhem that preceded it.

“It used to be mayhem and chaos, you would be trying to cross anywhere on the roundabout,” Mila Pesa Mezzola told Sheffield Live this week.

“It’s a lot easier now – we once spent 20 minutes waiting to cross and eventually just had to go. When they were doing the work, the path was really small and we kept going onto the main road.”

“It’s definitely easier as you don’t have to keep waiting. You can just cross anywhere,” added Ighauo De La Vega.

“There used to be loads of litter and food on the road when they were doing the construction work, but now it’s a lot better.”

“I came before the work was done and it felt like a maze when I was trying to cross. But it looks better and it’s 100 per cent safer now,” agreed Richard.

And university student Mingli said: “Every car has to wait for you, which makes you feel quite safe. The drivers have all been polite and have stopped. I think the new roundabout will help save a bit more time as you aren’t waiting to cross.”

“It’s all part of a jigsaw. It can’t just be this, we need a larger network,” added Peter Holt, who said he hoped the roundabout would mark the “start of better cycling infrastructure” in Sheffield.

“It should be welcomed, though, because it shows our council and hopefully other councils this is the way to do it.”

(Les Sturch)

However, not everyone was as welcoming when it came to the new infrastructure.

“I strongly believe this will cause more rear-ended bumps than a normal roundabout would,” Sheffield-based driving instructor Nadeem told the Telegraph, which also reported, in classic Telegraph-style, that the new layout had immediately caused “traffic jams” in the area.

“With these sorts of roundabouts there are more cons than pros. By the time a pedestrian is spotted it is too late to brake as the driver is usually focusing on the road far ahead rather than what they can see in their peripheral vision.”

“Can see this being an expensive disaster area,” Paul Cook said on social media. “No bloody wonder we’re missing £22bn.”

“I drove around it the other day and there are no road signs explaining it on the approach to it at all so if you don’t know about it you won’t know how to use it properly. It’s ridiculous!” wrote Kat.

> More collisions at UK's first Dutch-style roundabout than old layout, figures reveal

“Problem I see is idiots coming off the roundabout too fast and hitting someone on crossing,” added Troy. “Also coming off roundabout, stopping, then someone rear ends you. I know it works well in Holland, but cyclists and pedestrians well outnumber cars.”

And anti-cycling bingo enthusiast Mike concluded: “Pandering to the few again that don’t even pay to be on the roads.

“Don’t they realise A&E have enough to cope with already, disaster waiting to happen, and then it will be redesigned, wasting another few million quid.”

Well, I suppose you can’t please everyone…