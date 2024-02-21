Toughest climb in the world? Phil Gaimon smashes KOM up 90km monster; "Watch and learn, my fellow motorists": How to safely overtake a cyclist; "Unacceptable to attack our private life": Marion Rousse hits back at Patrick Lefevere + more on the live blog

[ASO/Clara Langlois Lablatinière]
Not exactly the most shocking revelation of 2024, Patrick Lefevere opening his mouth and being made to look more than a bit silly. Marion Rousse, the former professional rider who has forged a successful post-racing career as a television pundit and director of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, has responded to Lefevere's comments published in the Belgian press this morning about her and her partner Julian Alaphilippe.
Scroll a bit further back on the live blog to see those in full, but the short recap is the Soudal Quick-Step team boss accusing Alaphilippe of too much partying and drinking, and claiming "Julian is seriously under the spell of Marion. Maybe too much".
Cue social media statement from Rousse...
"Whatever Mr Lefevere's feelings towards me, it is unacceptable to attack our private lives as he does," she wrote, before proceeding to drop the mic-drop line... "So no, I don't drink alcohol, never even."
"Missed for the holidays also because with a three-year-old we prefer to be in shape in the morning. You will also not succeed, as you have already mentioned to me, in preventing me from working to keep me busy and stay with Julian for the time of his career.
"I am passionate about the missions I carry out and know that I have a lot of projects. But I tell you, under no circumstances do I allow you to talk about my private life. Thank you now for stopping talking wrongly and showing more respect and... class."
[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]
This is far from the first time Lefevere has come under fire for his words in the press. It's almost a year to the day since he was heavily criticised after claiming that women’s cycling is "being pushed artificially" and that many pros "are not worth" the current minimum wage set by the UCI.
> "I wish he'd just shut up forever": Patrick Lefevere blasted for claiming that women's cycling is "being pushed artificially"
Last year too Lefevere accused Alaphilippe of "hiding" behind crashes and illness, while Remco Evenepoel said his boss, as well as his father, would be "better off keeping quiet" following contract speculation and rumours in the press.
Some of Lefevere's most grimmest claims came in the form of his 2021 verbals against Sam Bennett, whose Tour de France absence saw Mark Cavendish step in and win four stages to match Eddy Merckx's record, and included saying the Irishman had "played with his balls" by returning to competition with the Irish national team.
And it was in his Het Nieuwsblad column too where he compared Bennett's return to Bora-Hansgrohe to a "woman who still returns home after domestic abuse". Nice boss to work for...
Add new comment
15 comments
Good old Levefre.
Worth noting that Dutch attitudes to women's lib things differ slightly to anglo-attitudes. Some ways better, some ways behind.
Isn't he Belgian?
From the Dutch side of Belgium, yes. Culturally no difference, within the gamut of cultures of the provinces of the old Netherlands. The Flemish are more dutch than Netherlanders in some respects (e.g., they speak "better" Dutch ).
The main reason Belgium exists, catholicism v reform and certain other ancient history political things are mostly irrelevant today (indeed, were never relevant to the average person in the case of some of the latter stuff).
Nation state != cultures.
As background, the modern nation state of The Netherlands" and "Vlaanderen" in Belgium were once considered part of one "Netherlands" - before we had modern nation states.
Various political things - some of which aligned with religious differences (whether out of political convience, or actual strong belief) - led to a split where a large chunk of the northern portion became its own state, no longer ruled by rulers allied with the pope. That chunk is now the modern nation state we call the Netherlands. Those same politics also affected the United Kingdom.
Culturally though, Flemish and (the state) dutch are all Netherlanders (in the old sense) and culturally dutch.
Note that most Flemish(that I know anyway) have a distinct identity as Flemish, very different to Hollanders. But then, so do many Friesians. And Fries (the Netherlandish dialect there) is a *lot* more different from Hollands dutch than Flemish dutch is to Hollands dutch.
I am butchering the history and the identities a lot, no doubt. There are many differences within the various people who speak (some dialect of) Dutch, but the commonalities are much stronger.
Jacob pointing out that, unlike the poor, you cannot milk a cashew nut.
I read in someone else's account of doing that climb that is strongly recommended that you engage a support vehicle both for food and water on the climb and to take you back down, it's really not recommended to do such a long descent, some of it 20% on gravel, just after such an absurd climb and at an altitude high enough to create the mental effects of altitude sickness.
Doesn't seem quite 'cricket', carry all you need or just ride up in the car/helicopter
I'd say it's probably virtually impossible to carry all the supplies you need for such a climb (mere mortals tend to do it in somewhere around nine or ten hours), remembering that even in February, Hawaii's coolest month, the temperature is around 26°C and most of the route is in direct sunlight. Is it not cricket on a ride to stop and buy a bottle of water or a slice of cake to keep going? That's an Henri Desgrange level of harshness!
No worries buying from roadside shops, it's the extra resource use of a dedicated support vehicle that jars.
It's always the woman's fault, isn't it? Lefevre's misogyny shining through again.
Beat me to it, I'm a big fan of Alaphilippe but he's a grown man for goodness' sake and Lefevre is a cockwomble. Carrying on in a long historic tradition, Helen caused the fall of Troy, Cleopatra destroyed Marc Anthony, right the way up to Yoko broke up the Beatles, if there's a woman involved, even peripherally, people like him will always know where to pin the blame.
I think you missed out the original - Eve getting Adam to eat the apple.
I've always liked apples. Never waited for a woman to offer me one.
Or maybe he knows them better than you do, and he has reason to believe the gentleman in question is not good at saying "no" to his lady.
Or maybe he's a notorious misogynist, responsible for such gems as "The reason there is more sexual harassment these days is because more women go out drinking" and "I'm not going to add a female team to Quickstep, I'm not a welfare centre."
PS It's perfectly clear what Lefevre is up to as he has done this with multiple riders in the past, he is now putting all his faith in Remco and doesn't want to be distracted by having to support and particularly having to pay the wages of JA, so he starts sniping in the press until he pisses them off enough that they go elsewhere. It's his standard MO. I would bet a pound to a penny that there is no substance to his claim that JA has been partying too hard or that he is under the influence of his wife, it's just a way of insulting him in public in order to make him leave.