Toughest climb in the world? Phil Gaimon smashes KOM up 90km monster; "Watch and learn, my fellow motorists": How to safely overtake a cyclist; "Unacceptable to attack our private life": Marion Rousse hits back at Patrick Lefevere + more on the live blog

Not exactly the most shocking revelation of 2024, Patrick Lefevere opening his mouth and being made to look more than a bit silly. Marion Rousse, the former professional rider who has forged a successful post-racing career as a television pundit and director of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, has responded to Lefevere's comments published in the Belgian press this morning about her and her partner Julian Alaphilippe.

Scroll a bit further back on the live blog to see those in full, but the short recap is the Soudal Quick-Step team boss accusing Alaphilippe of too much partying and drinking, and claiming "Julian is seriously under the spell of Marion. Maybe too much".

Cue social media statement from Rousse...

"Whatever Mr Lefevere's feelings towards me, it is unacceptable to attack our private lives as he does," she wrote, before proceeding to drop the mic-drop line... "So no, I don't drink alcohol, never even."

"Missed for the holidays also because with a three-year-old we prefer to be in shape in the morning. You will also not succeed, as you have already mentioned to me, in preventing me from working to keep me busy and stay with Julian for the time of his career.

"I am passionate about the missions I carry out and know that I have a lot of projects. But I tell you, under no circumstances do I allow you to talk about my private life. Thank you now for stopping talking wrongly and showing more respect and... class."

This is far from the first time Lefevere has come under fire for his words in the press. It's almost a year to the day since he was heavily criticised after claiming that women’s cycling is "being pushed artificially" and that many pros "are not worth" the current minimum wage set by the UCI.

> "I wish he'd just shut up forever": Patrick Lefevere blasted for claiming that women's cycling is "being pushed artificially"

Last year too Lefevere accused Alaphilippe of "hiding" behind crashes and illness, while Remco Evenepoel said his boss, as well as his father, would be "better off keeping quiet" following contract speculation and rumours in the press.

Some of Lefevere's most grimmest claims came in the form of his 2021 verbals against Sam Bennett, whose Tour de France absence saw Mark Cavendish step in and win four stages to match Eddy Merckx's record, and included saying the Irishman had "played with his balls" by returning to competition with the Irish national team.

And it was in his Het Nieuwsblad column too where he compared Bennett's return to Bora-Hansgrohe to a "woman who still returns home after domestic abuse". Nice boss to work for...