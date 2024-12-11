Remco Evenepoel calls for drivers to use Dutch Reach after suffering multiple fractures in dooring incident on training ride

Remco Evenepoel and Belgian Post Group have partnered to launch a road safety programme titled ‘Remco Reflex’ to remind drivers and passengers to use the Dutch Reach when opening their doors to avoid a passing cyclist, after the double Olympic champion was involved in a ‘dooring’ incident with one of the post van drivers.

The 24-year-old Belgian rider suffered multiple fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand, as well as contusions on both lungs and a luxation of the clavicle, when he “fell after colliding with the swinging door of a bpost truck” during a training ride.

A week later, the postal service company has teamed up with Evenepoel to launch a safety campaign, with Evenepoel’s R.EV Brussels Cycling Academy designing stickers for vehicle users to put on their windows and remind them of the ‘Remco Reflex’ in order to ensure extra attention towards cyclists who might be approaching when they open the door.

“Every year, more than 300 cyclists in Belgium are injured due to car doors being opened carelessly. With R.EV Brussels Cycling Academy, we want to act. That’s why we're launching the “Reflex Remco”: a Remco Evenepoel sticker that reminds drivers to check before opening their door,” bpost said.

bpost added in a press release: “Although all bpost drivers are extensively trained to use the Dutch Reach (this is a technique where you open the door with the opposite arm, in order to force yourself to look behind you, ed.), a permanent visual reminder is useful. We will therefore install the ‘Remco Reflex’ in all of its vehicles.

“At bpost, we believe that a simple gesture can save lives," bpost CEO Chris Peeters said. "With the ‘Remco Reflex’, we want to remind everyone that it is important to stay alert when you are on the road. We regret what happened to Remco and wish him a speedy recovery. We hope that this initiative will help prevent further accidents.”

About the new campaign, Evenepoel said: “When the people at bpost made me this proposal, I immediately jumped at the chance. All road users must take each other into account. The bpost initiative will undoubtedly help raise awareness of the dangers on the road. I would therefore like to thank bpost for introducing the Remco Reflex. This will undoubtedly prevent many accidents.”

Evenepoel’s dooring incident was first reported when pictures of the world time trial champion and 2022 Vuelta a España winner under a blanket and being treated by paramedics, with an ambulance waiting to take him to the hospital emerged in Belgian media. His gold S-Works SL8 lying at the roadside with a snapped top tube was also shared on social media.

After being treated at the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht, he was moved to the Herentals hospital for further checks. He wrote about his condition on social media, saying: “With a fracture to my rib, shoulder blade, hand, contusions to my lungs and a dislocation of my right clavicle which has caused all surrounding ligaments to be torn, it’s going to be a long journey but I’m fully focused on my recovery and I’m determined to come back stronger, step by step.

“I’m very grateful for all the help and support I received the last 24 hours. From the emergency services, the neighbours that helped me in the first moment, the medical teams in Anderlecht and Herentals and our team doctor Phil Jansen.

“Also a special mention for my wife, my family for standing by me in these difficult moments and to everyone for their supportive messages. I also want to express my support to the woman who was involved in the accident.”

In the UK, the Dutch Reach was introduced in the Highway Code in January 2022 amidst much misrepresentation and confusion from the national media, with Rule 239 stating: “Where you are able to do so, you should open the door using your hand on the opposite side to the door you are opening; for example, use your left hand to open a door on your right-hand side. This will make you turn your head to look over your shoulder. You are then more likely to avoid causing injury to cyclists or motorcyclists passing you on the road, or to people on the pavement.”

In 2022, Chris Froome suffered minor injuries in a dooring in Monaco, leading to the British rider urging motorists and passengers to use the Dutch Reach technique when opening vehicle doors to improve their visibility of the road behind them.

Dutch Reach

Just last week, world champion Tadej Pogačar also joined the United Nations’ global road safety campaign, which aims to promote road safety by recruiting celebrities and sportspeople to deliver messages “focusing on reducing risk factors” such as drink driving, texting at the wheel, and not wearing a bike helmet.

The UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, who launched the Make a Safety Statement campaign in 2023, said that Pogačar’s involvement in the initiative will be a “game changer” to help raise awareness of the need for drivers to respect cyclists, follow the rules, and protect people on bikes from “preventable and predictable” collisions.

The Slovenian three-time Tour de France winner said in a statement: ““As a professional cyclist the open road is my workplace, and I live the reality of the danger of cycling in traffic almost every day.

“I am not alone, as millions of people around the world ride their bikes to work, school or just for leisure. The ability for people to ride their bikes safely is something we need to protect.

“I am happy to support this campaign and believe that together we can help to make the roads safer for everyone, cyclists and motorists alike.”