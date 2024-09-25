“Good to see those who don’t pay road tax getting priority”: New “unsafe” Dutch-style roundabout will add 45 minutes to journeys in hilly city where “most people can’t cycle”, confused drivers say + more on the live blog
It’s Wednesday and Ryan Mallon’s back with your daily dose of cycling news and views on the middle-of-the-week live blog
Sheffield Dutch roundabout (Sheffield City Council)
11:39
“Pavements are for people, but more and more people are using e-bikes on them”
Cyclists have accused walking and wheeling charity Living Streets of pandering to the “culture war” over electric bikes, after a councillor shared an email from the charity asking its members to reach out if they had a “negative” experience with e-bikes or e-scooters, ahead of a Sky News segment on the issue.
However, Living Streets has explained to road.cc that their stance is based on “illegally modified e-bikes and riding e-bikes dangerously on the pavement”, while reiterating that “pavements are for people” and that cycling on them is illegal.
Mixed Relay Madness: Is the world championship’s oddest event set to be the most exciting race yet?
It’s fair to say that, since being introduced in 2019 in Yorkshire, the mixed team time trial relay hasn’t quite captured the imagination of cycling fans around the world.
In fact, my main memories of last year’s mixed relay in Glasgow consist of awkwardly hanging about the warm-up tent behind the start ramp, nearly bumping into André Greipel, and watching Stefan Bissegger knock back a couple of beers while bored out of his skull at the post-race press conference.
The race itself? Errrr, not so much (apart from Marlen Reusser’s crash, to be fair).
But all that apathy could change dramatically this morning, as the 20 nations participating in today’s mixed relay TTT are set to take on the hardest course yet – a 53.6km brute containing 894 metres of climbing and featuring a loop each for the men and women of the tough city circuit that will define the weekend’s road races.
That means an ascent each of the 1.1km-long, eight per cent Zürichbergstrasse and the longer 2.3km Witikon hill, which averages 5.7 per cent.
And which also means the potential for gaps to open as riders struggle and each nation’s pair of three-rider teams attempt to keep things tight, with the time taken on the second rider to cross the line – so there’s very little margin for error on a course so hilly.
Though reigning champions Switzerland (featuring Bissegger and Elise Chabbey) will certainly back themselves on home roads, they’re without Reusser as she recovers from a long-term illness, which leaves the race wide open.
A very strong Italy team consisting of Filippo Ganna, Edoardo Affini (second and third in the men’s individual time trial on Sunday), Mattia Cattaneo, Elisa Longo Borghini, Soraya Paladin, and Gaia Realini will surely fancy themselves for gold, as will an on-fire Australia team led by world and Olympic champ Grace Brown and backed by Michae Matthews, Ben O’Connor, Jay Vine, Brodie Chapman, and Roby Roseman-Gannon.
But don’t discount Juliette Labous and Bruno Amirail-led France, a very powerful Danish team, or the United States either.
Could we finally have the first mixed relay TTT cracker on our hands this afternoon?
“Good to see those who don’t pay road tax getting priority”: New “unsafe” Dutch-style roundabout will create “chaos” and add 45 minutes to journeys in hilly city where “most people can’t cycle”, confused drivers say
Next month, Sheffield’s cyclists will get their first taste of what it’s like to cycle in the Netherlands (kind of), when the city’s first-ever ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout is completed.
First introduced in the UK in Cambridge in 2020 and based on a design made popular in the Netherlands (hence the name), the new roundabout layout at West Bar in Sheffield, work on which began in April last year, offers priority to cyclists and pedestrians, with motorists asked to give way to more vulnerable road users on entering and exiting the roundabout.
Zebra crossings are installed at each arm of the roundabout, giving pedestrians priority over drivers, while a one-way protected cycle lane will move clockwise around the infrastructure, providing dedicated space for those on bikes.
These two new features, Sheffield City Council says, will also manage the speed of traffic using the roundabout, “increasing safety for everyone”.
However, judging by some of the comments made on social media and on local radio, it’ll take a while before everyone in Sheffield is convinced.
“Let’s make it safe for all road users, let’s put a system in place that nobody has used before. What could possibly go wrong?” asked Sheffield United fan Bulmer on Twitter.
“A zebra crossing on the exit of a roundabout. That’s not going to cause any accidents, is it?” echoed SJT.
“Good to see those not paying any road tax are being given priority on the road,” added Andy Cutts. Classic.
“I’m all for these roundabouts, but I’m concerned that drivers don’t know how to negotiate them,” another Twitter user said.
However, the council was also keen to point out that the number of cyclists using the roundabout had increased by almost 50 per cent since 2017, meaning those on bicycles accounted for 11.4 per cent of all traffic users in 2022. Equally, pedestrian usage had also risen by about 30 per cent.
One Radio Sheffield listen told the programme that she lived in Cambridge for two years and described it as “chaos”.
“On average it put 45 minutes on a journey. Terrible idea, locals avoid it and call it crazy,” she said.
“This roundabout was proven to be unsafe in Cambridge,” fellow Sheffield-resident Richard added. “Someone needs to tell the council that Sheffield is built on seven very high hills and most people can't ride a cycle here.”
However, the outlook wasn’t all doom and gloom as the West Bar roundabout nears its big unveiling.
“Yes, they’re brilliant. Well done for putting one in,” cycling campaigner Dan Brothwell said on Twitter.
“I’m looking forward to this being finished. It will make it much safer and pleasanter to cycle through that area,” another user said.
“All the comments moaning – Go to Europe and see how it’s done,” added Gary. “It’s a proven method and works perfectly fine. The only reason it doesn’t work is because the driver doesn’t understand or doesn’t want to!”
Meanwhile, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) said the roundabout layout has been found to have reduced serious incidents in the Netherlands by about 46 per cent.
“Giving equal precedence to all road users such as cyclists, as well as pedestrians, creates a more inclusive environment while maintaining smooth vehicle flow,” Caitlin Taylor, road safety manager at RoSPA, said.
“However, educating drivers will be crucial to prevent confusion and incidents, and clear signage and awareness campaigns will also be essential to ensure all road users understand the new layout.”
Cycling UK, however, noted that while the plans are a positive step in the right direction, cycling can only be properly encouraged in Sheffield by a well-connected network of safe routes in the city.
“While these changes help make it safer for people cycling, unless they’re part of a comprehensive, joined-up network of safe cycle lanes, we won’t see a surge in people getting on their bikes,” Cycling UK’s Sheffield-based senior policy officer Monica Scigliano said in a statement.
“If we truly want to encourage more people to make their everyday local journeys by bike, it’s crucial that well-designed cycle lanes connect to other local networks beyond the city centre.”
However, the local council is adamant the new Dutch-style roundabout forms part of broader plans to do exactly that.
“Sheffield is changing, and the way people get around is also transforming, we’re making it safer, easier and greener for you to enjoy everything the city has to offer,” the local authority’s transport chair Ben Miskell said.
“The introduction of the new Dutch-style roundabout will continue that, linking in perfectly with award-winning Grey to Green offering along with our other regeneration projects at Castlegate, Attercliffe, West Bar and Heart of the City among many others.”
09:29
Women’s version of Milan-Sanremo to take place in 2025, reports suggest, as Trofeo Alfredo Binda set to move dates to accommodate La Primavera
You know that long, interminable portion of Milan-Sanremo when nothing really happens (basically the first 240km)?
Well, we’re on the cusp of finally being given a reason to avert our gaze from the gently rolling peloton, as reports from Belgium suggest that race organisers RCS are set to confirm that a women’s version of La Primavera will return to the calendar for the first time in two decades in 2025, and take place on the same day as the men’s monument.
Jasper Philipsen wins this year’s men’s Milan-Sanremo ahead of Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogačar (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
A women’s Sanremo, called the Primavera Rosa, was briefly held from 1999 to 2005, and featured the final 118km of the traditional route, culminating in the iconic Cipressa and Poggio finale.
But with other major classics such as Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège capitalising on the growth of women’s cycling over the past decade, there have been steady murmurings in recent years that Sanremo was set to make a return to the women’s scene, especially in the wake of organisers RCS taking over the Giro d’Italia Women.
One fly in the ointment, however, was the calendar clash between Sanremo and the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the longstanding and highly prestigious women’s classic, established in 1974 and won in recent years by Italian stars Elisa Balsamo and Elisa Longo Borghini, which takes place the day after Sanremo.
(Zac Williams/SWpix)
With the hilly classic located in Cittiglio, 350km north of the Ligurian coastal city, holding both Sanremo and Binda on the same weekend would have ushered in a physical and logistical nightmare for the riders and teams.
However, according to Wielerflits, an agreement has been reached between the race organisers, with Binda reportedly set to move its position in the calendar to a week earlier to accommodate the relaunched women’s Sanremo, meaning that Strade Bianche, Alfredo Binda, and Milan-Sanremo could form a tasty consecutive three weekends of women’s classics racing in March.
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Wielerflits has also reported (as per the UCI's archaic rules) that the 300km length of the men’s race will not be replicated for the women, with a start in Genoa and a route confined to the Italian Riviera – and its tension-packed finale – earmarked for next year, but not yet confirmed.
If a women’s Sanremo does go ahead in 2025, it will leave Il Lombardia as the only men’s monument without a women’s equivalent. But with RCS ramping up its involvement in the women’s side of the sport in recent years, you’d assume it’s only a matter of time before the Race of the Falling Leaves joins in the fun.
10:27
For the (Commuting) week that’s in it: A beginner’s guide to cycling to work
Jokes about Gallic facial hair (and corny pun-based transfer videos) aside, this is a shrewd move by Patrick Lefevere’s squad, replacing Tudor Pro Cycling-bound Alaphilippe with flyweight climber Valentin Paret-Peintre.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season for Decathlon-AG2R this year, finishing fourth overall at the Tour of the Alps and winning a stage of the Giro d’Italia, and will slot nicely into the increasingly grand tour-oriented Belgian outfit as both a mountain stage hunter and a key lieutenant on the climbs for Remco Evenepoel, as he plans to topple Pogačar and Vingegaard’s supremacy at three-week races.
We haven’t even handed out the final rainbow jerseys of the year yet, and 2025 is already shaping up nicely.
09:04
Is DIY aero testing finally here, and is it really a substitute for the wind tunnel? We used the hotly anticipated Body Rocket system to find out...
Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Add new comment
19 comments
Nobody panic, but Garmin is down. I repeat, Garmin is down.
Having lived in Germany right on the Dutch border where I could cycle and drive frequently, there are things I would like to point out in both sides of the argument..
These roundabouts work quite well in the Netherlands. They are everywhere and considering the entire system of roads is very cycling focused it helps that this means there are far fewer cars on the roads to begin with. You get much less inner city traffic and it's mostly concentrated to the motorway (or autosnelweg). So expecting them to just slot into a much busier ecosystem is a little naive.
But I look at various other UK road anomalies / novelties such as the magic roundabout in Swindon. To look at it from the air it looks madness. When you actually drive it a few times it makes a lot more sense. Why? Because people adapt. How wise do people navigate roads they are unfamiliar with? How do I know , when I get off the ferry in Calais that I don't drive on the left? A bit of research? Maybe a road sign as a reminder? How do I know not to drive over that bump back bridge at 30mph? Oh yeah another sign. That prepares me for what is ahead.
Most of the arguments (whinges) by people who haven't even experienced it yet is just plain laziness or refusal to accept change. Nothing more. What would these people ever do if they drive abroad where you may encounter this type of roundabout, but with the added obstacle of it flowing the other direction?
The logic in some comments ie non road tax payers, blah. Ignoring the obvious , since when were pedestrians classed as non tax paying road users? Are they so self centred they can't even abide people on foot? Children walking to school for example. Sorry, these people assume the only way a child arrives at school is in an SUV right to the gate like they are dropping off a VIP in a war zone.
Which always changes my mindset from let's help educate these people and help them adapt to plain Fuck Em.
"on average it puts 45 mins on a journey" (despite all the locals avoiding it...).
Uh-huh. I've told you a million times, do not exaggerate!!
Even if it does, maybe, I don't know...walk or cycle instead if you can. It's obviously quicker numbnuts.
It added "45 minutes on a journey" - AND now locals avoid it?
Meanwhile - very busy "Dutch roundabout" does indeed slow down some motor traffic, but most likely the throughput of people is similar or has increased...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FR5l48_h5Eo
Maybe they should start using it again - can't still be taking an added 45 mins if they all stopped using it..... OR did it attract an equivalent amount of additional vehicle usage from non-locals (is it a tourist attraction?).
Either way. I call BS (she didn't provide a receipt)
That's why it added 45 minutes to journeys - 10 minutes out of your way to get to it, 10 minutes to get back to your route after, and 25 minutes enjoying driving round and round it.
If it's genuinely adding 45 minutes to a journey (which of course it isn't) then surely this reflects that it is being well used by pedestrians and that drivers are having to stop at the zebra crossings. So it's working.
If "having" to stop for pedestrians adds 45 minutes, there we clearly a lot of drivers who were previously failing to stop. So clearly it's necessary.
Exactly. Or many pedestrians just avoided it altogether, which the stats suggest.
Even if we're generous and he actually means Vehicle Excise Duty, does he know that EVs don't pay it either? Does he wish to ban Teslas from the roads of Sheffield??
And certain classes of commercial vehicles. And horses/horse drawn carriages. And of course, pedestrians. I hope Andy Cutts doesn't walk anywhere, without paying Road Tax for each pair of shoes.
Don't forget those classic Rolls Royces, traction engines etc.
NB: we're going to have to update this argument for 1 April 2025: Gov.uk - How the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) changes from 1 April 2025 will affect your vehicle.
I certainly wouldn't disagree with that motion, but probably for somewhat different reasons
My diesel from 2014 had zero "road tax". Go figure. I also want to know how much general tax Andy Cutts pays because I reckon I have paid more tax than him over the past decade so when he sees me on my bike he should get out of my way because I pay more for our roads than he doesn. Its such an utterly retarded argument, much like basically every cycling bingo but this one particularly annoys me. Most cyclists also own a car so they do pay the mythical "road tax".
Isn't the current Transport Secretary an MP in Sheffield? Just sayin'…
“A zebra crossing on the exit of a roundabout. That’s not going to cause any accidents, is it?” echoed SJT."
No. Bad driving will. Any other information you need to improve your driving, SJT?
Alarming (yet predictable) how many people don't realise the exit of a roundabout already has very similar rules to those of a zebra crossing.
Yeah, that quote could be translated thusly:
"I love to mash the gas pedal as I exit a roundabout, as the G-forces make it feel like I'm accelerating out of the Antony Noghes corner at the Monaco Grand Prix. At the moment, if I were to hit a pedestrian crossing when I do that, it'll be dismissed as an accident. This'll change that, so I think it is a disgrace!"
I'm trying to think of a difference, but none come to mind. The wording might be different, but it amounts to the same thing - to be honest that is my biggest bug bear with the wording changes to the highway code, the could have clarified it further by adding the words "just like a zebra crossing".