Patrick Lefevere sanctioned by UCI for "disparaging" comments "towards women"

The UCI's Ethics Commission has found Soudal Quick-Step team boss Patrick Lefevere to be in breach of its Code of Ethics in relation to "public comments considered as disparaging towards women".

Lefevere, who is never far from the headlines and has made numerous much-criticised comments over the years, will now have to make a public statement "recognising the inappropriateness of his statements and apologising therefore" or he faces a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs.

The fine has been suspended for three years, on the condition of the public statement and that Lefevere does not commit another breach of the Code of Ethics.

A UCI statement said:

Following a report concerning Mr Patrick Lefevere, General Manager of the UCI WorldTeam Soudal Quick-Step, for public comments considered as disparaging towards women, the Ethics Commission confirmed that breaches of articles 5 and 6.1 of the Code of Ethics were committed in two instances. Mr Lefevere has been requested to make a public statement recognising the inappropriateness of his statements and apologising therefor. A fine of CHF 20,000 has also been imposed, suspended on condition that Mr Lefevere issues a public statement and does not commit a similar breach of the UCI Code of Ethics within the next three years

The UCI has not clarified for what incident Lefevere has been charged, just that it was "two instances" made in "public".

Last month, Lefevere accused Julian Alaphilippe of "too much partying and alcohol", and said he threatened to fire the two-time world champion "on the spot" if "you mess up one more time".

He also suggested that Alaphilippe is "seriously under the spell of Marion [Rousse, his partner]".

Those comments prompted Rousse to hit back, the former rider who now works as a pundit and Tour de France Femmes race director saying it is "unacceptable" for Lefevere to "attack our private lives", especially considering she never drinks alcohol.

"Whatever Mr Lefevere's feelings towards me, it is unacceptable to attack our private lives as he does," she wrote. "So no, I don't drink alcohol, never even. Missed for the holidays also because with a three-year-old we prefer to be in shape in the morning. You will also not succeed, as you have already mentioned to me, in preventing me from working to keep me busy and stay with Julian for the time of his career.

"I am passionate about the missions I carry out and know that I have a lot of projects. But I tell you, under no circumstances do I allow you to talk about my private life. Thank you now for stopping talking wrongly and showing more respect and... class."

Last year, Lefevere was heavily criticised after claiming that women's cycling is "being pushed artificially" and that many female pros "are not worth" the current minimum wage set by the UCI.

Speaking on a Belgian TV evening show last March, Lefevere responded to a host suggesting it is not safe for women to be on the street alone after dark by saying: "Women used to not drink. Now they drink as much as we do. Not everyone is good at it, sometimes they tread on thin ice."

In 2021 Lefevere set his sights on Sam Bennett, whose Tour de France absence saw Mark Cavendish step in and win four stages to match Eddy Merckx's record, and his verbal attacks included saying the Irishman had "played with his balls" by returning to competition with the Irish national team. He also compared Bennett's return to Bora-Hansgrohe to a "woman who still returns home after domestic abuse".